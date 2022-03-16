20 Fun Things to Do on a Rainy Day in Grand Rapids

Best Things to Do on a Rainy Day in Grand Rapids

When rain looms in the forecast in Grand Rapids and you have kids at home, it’s easy to panic and start thinking of things to do with kids in Grand Rapids when the weather is wet and wild.

Maybe visions of kids going stir crazy and bouncing off the walls form in your mind.

No need to fret, though – West Michigan is stacked with indoor fun options. We’ve gathered Grand Rapids’ classic rainy day ideas here.

If cabin fever has set in hard, there are dozens of indoor play places in Grand Rapids. And if your ambitious kids exhaust this “best of” list below, set them loose with these 200+ indoor activities for kids.