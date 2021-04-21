Did You know that Nelis’ Dutch Village has a Ferris Wheel? And a Pirate Ship, Animals + More

How to Spend the Day at Nelis’ Dutch Village

Nelis’ Dutch Village

12350 James St., Holland, MI 49424

As June approaches, I start thinking ahead to how I’m going to spend the summer with my kids. Every year, I ask my kids what things they want to do over the summer.

The first place they request? Nelis’ Dutch Village in Holland, MI.

Dutch Village is a fun place for everyone, not just families with young kids. Their season begins at the end of April with a “preview” weekend and then officially kicks off to coincide with Tulip Time at the beginning of May.

The season wraps up after Labor Day and officially closes at the end of September.

There are so many things to love about Dutch Village, from an immersive Dutch experience to fun on the Ferris wheel and carousel. Almost everything is included with the cost of admission.