This Museum/Zoo Swap Gets You in Free to 5+ Places, Just in Time for Summer 2024

Super Size Your Zoo Membership without Paying a Dime!
Our local museums & zoo are coming together to give us a spectacular deal that’s music to budget-savvy ears, especially families looking to fill up a long summer with fun activities!
Here’s the scoop: Buy just ONE membership, and you’ll snag free entry into MANY additional museums and zoos around the area – and beyond!
Specific Membership Swap Details
Decide which of the fab deal(s) below fit you best, purchase, and then get ready to unlock a super summer of fun.
Where John Ball Zoo Members Get in Free
John Ball Zoo Members
If you’re the owner of a John Ball Zoo membership, you can use it to get in free to Impression 5 in Lansing, the GRAM, GRPM, GRCM, and the Lakeshore Museum in Muskegon. These sweet perks are in addition to getting you things like free entry into the upcoming Dinosaur Exhibit this summer.
John Ball Zoo Family Membership Price: $170
|Month (2024)
|Get in Free at
|May
|Impression 5 Science Center
|June
|Grand Rapids Art Museum
|July
|Grand Rapids Public Museum
|August
|Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
|September
|Lakeshore Museum
Where GR Children’s Museum Members Get in Free
GRCM Members
During designated months your GRCM membership will get you into other cool and exciting cultural organizations throughout Michigan. Show your GRCM membership card at these cultural organizations and get up to 2 adults and 4 children in for FREE at participating locations.
GRCM Family Membership Price: $150
|Month
|Get in Free at
|April
|Air Zoo, W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary
|May
|GRAM, Muskegon Museum of History & Science, Great Lakes Children’s Museum
|June
|Ann Arbor Hands On Children’s Museum, Holland Museum
|July
|Impression 5, Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum
|August
|John Ball Zoo
|September
|Curious Kids, Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum
|October
|Blandford Nature Center, Chicago Children’s Museum, Sandcastles
|November
|Grand Rapids Public Museum, Impression 5, Rebounderz
|December
|Children’s Museum of Branch County
Where GR Public Museum Members Get in Free
GRPM Members
Throughout the year take advantage of your membership at other cultural organizations! Enjoy FREE general admission at the below institutions in their set month. Please read additional information and requirements for each organization below.
Local reciprocal members receive free general admission by reserving admission tickets before visiting with the code provided to you by your home membership organization. Membership cards must be shown at time of entrance with your tickets.
GRPM Family Membership Price: $100
|Month
|Institution Offering Free Visit
|April
|Grand Rapids Art Museum
|May
|Blandford Nature Center
|July
|John Ball Zoo
|August
|Lakeshore Museum Center
|November
|Impression 5 Science Center, GRCM
Featured Destinations
Impression 5 Science Center
If you haven’t been to Impression 5 Science Center in downtown Lansing yet, you’re in for a treat!
This interactive playground is for any curious mind, from toddlers to tweens and beyond. Here you literally get into the science, even get inside a giant mouth for a dental lesson that makes everyone smile.
200 Museum Dr, Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 485-8116
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
With its mosaic-mural façade and rainbow-colored street, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum building is a beacon of fun, drawing kids and adults inside to play.
John Ball Zoo
Nestled in the heart of the city, John Ball Zoo is one of Grand Rapids, MI most beloved attractions.
Over 2,000 animals call this 100-acre park home, including tigers, monkeys, lions, penguins and more.
Head to John Ball Zoo for the perfect combination of exotic animal exhibits, special events and experiences that have visitors coming back to this place again and again.
Lakeshore Museum
Most people think the Museum Center is just another name for the Muskegon Museum of History & Science. But the Lakeshore Museum is actually a collective of five historical sites for you to explore:
Hackley & Hume Historic Site
Scolnik House of the Depression Era
Fire Barn Museum
Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry
Muskegon Museum of History & Science
Here’s the scoop.
Grand Rapids Public Museum
The Grand Rapids Public Museum offers three floors of intriguing exhibits, each one different from the last.
From the nostalgic “Streets of Old Grand Rapids” to brand-new exhibits that change all the time, to the antique carousel, there is a lot to uncover in this place.