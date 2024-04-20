This Museum/Zoo Swap Gets You in Free to 5+ Places, Just in Time for Summer 2024

Super Size Your Zoo Membership without Paying a Dime!

Our local museums & zoo are coming together to give us a spectacular deal that’s music to budget-savvy ears, especially families looking to fill up a long summer with fun activities!

Here’s the scoop: Buy just ONE membership, and you’ll snag free entry into MANY additional museums and zoos around the area – and beyond!

Specific Membership Swap Details

Decide which of the fab deal(s) below fit you best, purchase, and then get ready to unlock a super summer of fun.

Featured Destinations

Impression 5 Science Center

Lansing Impression 5 Science Center

If you haven’t been to Impression 5 Science Center in downtown Lansing yet, you’re in for a treat!

This interactive playground is for any curious mind, from toddlers to tweens and beyond. Here you literally get into the science, even get inside a giant mouth for a dental lesson that makes everyone smile.

200 Museum Dr, Lansing, MI 48933

(517) 485-8116

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

GRCM Train Table

With its mosaic-mural façade and rainbow-colored street, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum building is a beacon of fun, drawing kids and adults inside to play.

John Ball Zoo

john ball zoo sign

Nestled in the heart of the city, John Ball Zoo is one of Grand Rapids, MI most beloved attractions.

Over 2,000 animals call this 100-acre park home, including tigers, monkeys, lions, penguins and more.

Head to John Ball Zoo for the perfect combination of exotic animal exhibits, special events and experiences that have visitors coming back to this place again and again.

Lakeshore Museum

lakeshore museum muskegon

Most people think the Museum Center is just another name for the Muskegon Museum of History & Science. But the Lakeshore Museum is actually a collective of five historical sites for you to explore:

Hackley & Hume Historic Site

Scolnik House of the Depression Era

Fire Barn Museum

Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry

Muskegon Museum of History & Science

Here’s the scoop.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum offers three floors of intriguing exhibits, each one different from the last.

From the nostalgic “Streets of Old Grand Rapids” to brand-new exhibits that change all the time, to the antique carousel, there is a lot to uncover in this place.

