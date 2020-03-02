Higher Health made a Chiropractic Believer out of Me

How I Went from Zero Chiropractic Experience to Full On Patient

About a month ago I was clueless about chiropractors. I knew their work had something to do with pain — back pain, maybe? But I truly had no idea how or what chiropractors actually did.

Then my back started to hurt. And I was getting these minor, but persistent headaches almost daily. My friend recommended that I call a chiropractor, so I called Higher Health Chiropractic.

I had never been to a chiropractor, and if I’m being honest, I thought they were simply glorified massage artists. I was so bold as to admit this at my first meeting with Dr. Andrew White at the Holland office. He definitely could have rolled his eyes at me — this is his life’s work, after all — but he graciously smiled and kindly set me straight.

If You’ve Been Wanting to Take Your Kids to a Chiropractor, This is the Place!

Chiropractors help with SO much more than back pain. And now I’m learning that not only are they fantastic with adults, the docs at Higher Health Chiropractic are top of the line with kids!

They are the largest pediatric chiropractic office in the midwest and they definitely know their stuff. I’ve been so impressed with this office from the get-go. I want others to know how awesome Higher Health Chiropractic is.

Don’t Have Back Pain? Higher Health Can Still Help You

When I first visited the Holland office, I noticed this amazing visual on the wall. It was a picture of the spine, and it clearly showed the relationship between the nerves that run along the spine and how they affect the rest of the body.

Regular chiropractic adjustments help your whole body function optimally. Asthma, headaches/migraines, allergies (allergies! What?!?), ADHD, ear infections, bedwetting, AND MORE can all improve through chiropractic care.

I don’t think this is widely known. So many people I know think chiropractic visits are solely for pain management. While it can do great things for pain without involving medicine, it can help your body in a whole host of other ways. The entire staff will explain how proper alignment of the spine can make you a happier, healthier person.

At my first office visit, I was given a complete tour. My tour guide spent at least thirty minutes talking about the “why” of chiropractic care. I must be a perpetual toddler, because I ask “why?” all of the time, so this clearly worked for me.

It helped me realize the doctors at Higher Health aren’t just looking to slap your back and send you packing. (There’s no slapping at all; more on that later.) But truly, they want to improve the total health and wellness of your entire family.

So… What Does a Chiropractor DO, Exactly?

I’m so glad you asked.

As I mentioned, the first visit is ALL about education. Additionally, you’ll undergo some tests and get X-rays. Your second visit is called the “New Patient Orientation,” and you’ll sit down with the doctor to go over your test results. From here on out, it’s adjustments! Adjustments take ten minutes or less.

Instead of “slapping your back” (see how uninformed I used to be?), the doctors at Higher Health Chiropractic use the “Torque Release Technique.”

It uses a tiny device, almost like a pen, to gently tap your spine into place over time. The first time I brought in my five year old (to simply accompany me — for now!), he asked Dr. Andrew at the Holland office if the pen “hurt.”

Dr. Andrew took the time to talk to my son on his level and even do a “test tap” on my son’s hand. I was amazed with the level of care and interest on the doctor’s part.

Do Yourself a Favor and Sign Up for an Appointment Today!

I’m going to be honest here: this next tidbit isn’t really related to how awesome the care is at Higher Health. BUT — it really speaks to me as a patient and an introvert.

You can do everything online at Higher Health. That includes signing up for your first appointment, filling out all of your new patient paperwork, and using their unique app to manage all of your future appointments.

The staff is amazing but I don’t love phone calls. Even stopping by for an adjustment is as simple as scanning your phone a couple of times and then heading out. (Hey, don’t fret extroverts — everyone is completely willing to chat with you, should you choose.)

I want my kids to go to kind, well-educated, and skilled doctors. And the doctors at Higher Health truly want to help. Prices are lower than average at these offices, with a variety of payment plans, due to their huge commitment to simply help and inform the community.

Call one of the two locations (Wyoming or Holland) or use the handy online scheduling tool today. Your body — and your mind — deserve it.