Win a Summer of Ice Cream in the West MI Friendly Town Throwdown Bracket!

Ladies & Gentlemen, Start Your Brackets!
32 towns and neighborhoods compete for the title of the friendliest place to live in West Michigan in this exciting new contest!
Welcome to the “Friendly Town Throwdown Bracket Competition”!
Get ready for five thrilling elimination rounds taking place from March 19th to March 31st, 2023.
One lucky location will take home bragging rights and one lucky winner will get a free summer of ice cream!
The Ice Cream Prize
That’s right!
You have the chance to win a *summer of free ice cream by participating in the bracket selections. What’s friendlier than your neighborhood ice cream shop?
All you have to do is make your bracket selections and sit back to watch the competition unfold. Then, jump back in to cast your votes as the rounds progress.
And, if you share your customized link (sent to your email) and other people use it to enter, you’ll be rewarded with bonus contest entries!
*The summer of free ice cream winner will receive a $150 gift card to the local West Michigan ice cream shop of their choice. If the ice cream shop does not offer gift cards, a Visa Gift card will be issued instead.
Bracket Contest Details
Contest Schedule
Five consecutive three-day rounds –
Example Bracket (actual bracket is in the next section)
Make Your Bracket Picks Here
Who will come out on top? Will it be your hometown or a neighboring town that takes the title?
(Come back and make choices for each round.)
FINE PRINT: This giveaway will close on March 31, 2023, at 7 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.