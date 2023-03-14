The 11 Best Grand Rapids Dermatologists, Including Dermatologists for Kids

These Grand Rapids Dermatologists for Kids Know What to Look for, and How to Put You at Ease
The best Grand Rapids doctors know not only know their science, but they also know how to care for patients.
A pediatric dermatologist can help your child (from newborns to adolescents) with skin conditions, from the simply irritating to the very concerning.
If you’re looking for a dermatologist for kids, check out our readers’ favorite providers below.
11 Top-Voted Grand Rapids Dermatologists
From dry skin to warts to rashes – unhealthy skin is super uncomfortable. And being the largest organ in our bodies, we need to take care of it!
These Grand Rapids dermatologists specialize in skincare and have a great rapport with patients of all ages.
I’ve met with several of these docs for my kids or myself and appreciate how they interacted with each of us at our own levels.
The dermatologist for kids worked with my kids to help them understand their options and how procedures work. When one of my kids showed great fear at a treatment, they gave them space to process the situation and become more comfortable.
At another appointment, the doctor wisely walked me through what was happening and the order of treatments they recommended. When you are a past melanoma patient it’s easy to have alarm, but my dermatologists have always been kind and encouraging.
These are just some of the reasons the following Grand Rapids dermatologists were voted the best in the biz.
(Every name in this list received votes from our readers.)
Dr. Ryan Freeland at Wolverine Dermatology
1673 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
Wolverine Dermatology is a well-established and respected pediatric through geriatric dermatology and Mohs Surgery practice.
We care for patients from major hospital systems as well as independent practices.
Dr. Freeland is building a reputation as the Skin Care and Skin Cancer Center of Excellence in West Michigan.
Wolverine Dermatology is building towards a Comprehensive Regional Center of Excellence that will soon boast a full-spectrum dermatologic care.
We’re proud of our hard working and enthusiastic team who works to deliver efficient, respectful, and compassionate high quality care.
Dr. Freeland and Wolverine Dermatology seek to serve our community and veterans with honesty and integrity.
2 – Dr. Kurt Ashack at Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
1740 E Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 – web
3 – Dr. Daniel Dapprich at Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
1740 E Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 – web
4 – Dr. Kristi Hawley at The Dermatology Institute of West Michigan
1661 Crystal Springs Blvd SE, Caledonia, MI 49316 – web
4 – Dr. Rebecca Jansen at Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
201740 E Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 – web
6 – Kristen Meyer (PA-C) at Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
201740 E Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 – web
7 – Jennifer Bursley (NP) at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Dermatology
35 Michigan St NE #5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 – web
8 – Babiak, Brittany (PA-C) at Forefront Dermatology
2525 E Paris Ave SE Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 – web
8 – Dr. Marek Stawiski at M.A. Stawiski, M.D. Dermatology
833 Michigan St NE #102A, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 – web
10 – Dr. Katherine Foster at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
35 Michigan St NE #5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 – web
10 – Kurt VanderVeen (PA-C) at West Michigan Dermatology
3434 Rivertown Point Ct SW, Grandville, MI 49418 – web
3290 N Wellness Drive, Bldg D, Suite 240, Holland, MI 49424
750 East Beltline Ave. NE, Ste #301, Grand Rapids, MI 49525