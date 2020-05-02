29+ Walking Paths & Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids Area Perfect for Families

By / May 2, 2020
Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids

Thinking about Getting Outside and Hiking Grand Rapids? With Kids?

Hiking West Michigan kids is a snap – so many places to choose from, and so much beautiful scenery at each location that it makes it one of our top choices for recreational activities.

Most of these trails are free (some charge a small fee or a parking fee). We’ve checked a lot of these trails off of our list and can’t wait to add some more before the year is over.

Hiking Trails Aren’t Canceled

Hallelujah, Michiganders! – We can still go outside during Governor Whitmer’s “stay home” order! That’s so important if you love the outdoors like we do.

My kids and I are literally hiking Grand Rapids. We’re exploring trails like crazy while we are all staying home. The weather is nice (not too hot or too cold), the bugs are at a minimum (though still check for ticks!) and there aren’t any sports or meetings to cut our trip short.

It’s easy to feel trapped when you don’t leave your home for days on end. A daily trip outdoors on the hiking trails Grand Rapids is so good for everyone’s mental health.

Don’t let their potential bickering fool you – being outside is so good for kids. Mine sometimes start a hike in grumpy spirits but by the end, they’ve gotten out energy and are a little more like themselves. I see them smile, run, jump, and joke with each other.

And when we return home, it feels good to be back. Like it was a normal day going out and about, and now we can settle in and relax.

Get Outdoors and Visit a Local Park for Hiking Near You

We’ve taken a map of West Michigan and plotted favorite family hiking spots, parks and more on it to make it easier for you to find your next hiking destination. Use the map or look below for reviews on all of our best hiking spots in Grand Rapids and beyond.

Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids – the Map

Use this map of area parks, playgrounds, and trails to find hiking near you.

Hiking trails in West Michigan are marked with the green hiker symbol.

List of Hiking Trails in West Michigan by Area

Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids – Northeast

Provin Trails Park is a Natural Wonderland for Kids to Explore

Provin Trails Park is a Natural Wonderland for Kids to Explore

Provin Trails @ 2900 4 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids Township, MI 49525
Who would have thought you could escape to the beach in the middle of Grand Rapids?! This is a new favorite stop for our family! Pick your own path through the woods and up the dunes. Located east of Robinette’s. There is a trail connection to Robinette’s bike trails, too ...
READ MORE
This Pickerel Lake 2-Mile Hiking Loop is Perfect for Kids

This Pickerel Lake 2-Mile Hiking Loop is Perfect for Kids

Pickerel Lake Park @ 6001 Ramsdell Rd NE, Cannonsburg, MI 49317
This 2-mile loop takes you around Pickerel Lake in Rockford with great views and a boardwalk. Located in the village of Cannonsburg just northeast of Grand Rapids. Hiking trails are self-guided and easy to moderate ...
READ MORE

Townsend Park // 8280 6 Mile Rd NE, Cannonsburg, MI 49317

This park of 144 acres accommodates year-round activities including baseball, fishing, hiking, picnicking, nature study, winter sports, and cross-country skiing. The Facilities here consist of open shelters, an enclosed shelter house, picnic areas, playgrounds, and restrooms.

Huff Park // 2286 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Huff Park is located at Ball and Aberdeen NE in Grand Rapids, MI. The park includes ball diamond, natural area, parking, picnic shelter, picnic tables, playground, restrooms, and a walking path.

Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids – Northwest

Blandford Nature Center Trails

Blandford Nature Center Trails Are Perfect for Exploring with Your Family

Blandford Nature Center Trails @ 1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
**Blandford Nature Center is currently closed through May 11, 2020. Blandford Nature Center has several trails that are perfect length for little legs, some leading to farm animals and a cute Nature Nook. 143 acres of land and wildlife ...
READ MORE
Aman Park Trails and Creek at are Lovely in Every Season

Aman Park Trails and Creek at are Lovely in Every Season

Aman Park @ 1859 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
The trails at Aman Park are densely wooded; I would strongly recommend packing your bug spray (and applying it generously). The trails are mostly sandy, well-maintained, and have a few decent hills throughout. The main loop is 1.5 miles. Located on Lake Michigan Dr- approximately 6 miles west of the City ...
READ MORE
Wahlfield Park: Biking, Hiking and Endless Possibilities for Adventure

Wahlfield Park: Biking, Hiking and Endless Possibilities for Adventure

Wahlfield Park @ 6811 Alpine Ave, Alpine Township, MI 49321
There are several wooden bridges crossing the creek that makes its way through the park, but the majority of the trails are dirt or gravel--so it’s best to leave the strollers behind. Trails for hikers and bikers through various terrain, plus a big play structure near the parking lot ...
READ MORE

Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids – Southeast

Hike the Trail at Calvin College and Explore the Ecosystem Preserve to Become a True Outdoor Explorer

Hike the Trail at Calvin College and Explore the Ecosystem Preserve to Become a True Outdoor Explorer

Calvin Ecosystem Preserve @ 1750 East Beltline Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
40 acres of forest, wetlands, and meadow. Trails are covered in wood chips and mostly flat, so it's a great spot for younger hikers. There are plenty of water features ( with places to stop and look for wildlife. There are a few small bridges on the one mile of trails at the Grand Rapids hiking spot ...
READ MORE

Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids – Southwest

Hager Park Jenison

Hager Park: Nature Trails, Playground Make for Perfect Outdoor Destination

Hager Park @ 8134 - 28th Ave, Jenison, MI 49428
Hager Park: 104 acres of fun includes an extensive network of nature trails for your hiking Grand Rapids checklist. Another interesting feature this park has is a grass map of the United States, just north of the main play structure. (Which, by the way, the main playground is awesome for all ages.) ...
READ MORE
Grand Ravines is a Blast with a Suspension Bridge, Paved Trails and Doggie Fun

Grand Ravines is a Blast with a Suspension Bridge, Paved Trails and Doggie Fun

Grand Ravines @ 3991 Fillmore St, Jenison, MI 49428
Grand Ravines features 168 acres with many trails, bridges, big hills, woods, and wide trails. It's a scenic park – bring your camera! Bonus: there's an enclosed dog park area, too! ...
READ MORE
Parent's Guide to Millennium Park

Parent’s Guide to Millennium Park

Millennium Park @ 1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
Over 10 miles of hiking trails, mostly paved. The Fred Meijer Millennium Trail Network connects with Kent Trails and with a City of Grand Rapids trail along Wealthy Street SW, as well as connecting with the park’s Recreation Core, where it follows an enjoyable route around the perimeter of Lake Leota. The park offers many other amenities as well ...
READ MORE

Hudsonville Nature Center | 2700 New Holland St, Hudsonville, MI 49426

The Hudsonville Nature Center is a beautiful area to explore all sorts of landscapes – wetlands, forests, and prairies. Visit on your own or take one of the free guided hiking tours offered spring through fall.

Palmer Park | 1250 44th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

This three hundred-acre park includes a softball field, golf course, stand, and restrooms. Picnic reservations available. Paved and natural-surfaced trails wind through the park’s expansive forest, wetlands, and Buck Creek.

Buck Creek Nature Preserve Path | 4269 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming MI 49509

This flat, paved, easy path is stroller friendly! Plan on a 1.9-mile stretch total, there and back.

Ada, Cascade, Lowell & Grand Ledge Hiking Trails

Ledges Park Fitzgerald Park Michigan

West Michigan Hidden Gem! Hike & Discover Fitzgerald Park

Fitzgerald Park @ 133 Fitzgerald Park Dr, Grand Ledge, MI 48837
This wonderful park is best known as the home of the “Ledges”—ancient sedimentary rock outcroppings lining the shores of the Grand River. Facilities include six picnic sites, three miles of trails, volleyball, basketball, playground. Kayak launch for privately owned boats. It's just a 40-minute drive for those used to hiking Grand Rapids ...
READ MORE
Roselle Park: Bike the Paved Paths, Explore the Playground and ...Climb the Silo!

Roselle Park: Bike the Paved Paths, Explore the Playground and …Climb the Silo!

This park is really one giant trial system. Follow the paved trail to the river (you'll catch glimpses of the Grand River) or take trails through wetlands, prairies, and forests. This park also has a fun playground and welcome center. It's pretty flat. The area is prone to flooding in the spring. Leashed dogs welcome ...
READ MORE
Cascade Peace Park - A Great Hill Workout and Photo Opp

Cascade Peace Park – A Great Hill Workout and Photo Opp

Cascade Peace Park @ 8900 Grand River Dr, Ada, MI 49301
The Cascade Peace Park is perfect for hiking. The trails go up and down through hardwood forests and are absolutely brilliant in the fall. If you are hiking Grand Rapids, this one has to be on your list. Jogging strollers would do okay here, but there are sandy parts. Please leash your dogs. Access off Bolt Dr and Grand River Dr ...
READ MORE
Discover Pristine Trails, Farm Animals, and a Hidden Cabin at the Wittenbach Wege Center in Lowell

Discover Pristine Trails, Farm Animals, and a Hidden Cabin at the Wittenbach Wege Center in Lowell

Wittenbach/Wege Center @ 1715 Vergennes, Lowell, MI 49331
Trails are open dawn until dusk 365 days a year. Leashed dogs are welcomed. Horses are allowed on the Corncob Corner Trail. The Luminary Hike in December is a holiday highlight. My favorite part is the hike through the tall pines ...
READ MORE
Fallasburg Park in Lowell: Covered Bridge, Trails, & Playground Make for Maximum Family Fun

Fallasburg Park in Lowell: Covered Bridge, Trails, & Playground Make for Maximum Family Fun

Fallasburg Park @ 1124 Fallasburg Rd, Lowell, MI 49331
Flat River runs through this sprawling park. It's perfect for a family gathering or a simple picnic lunch. Many families take family photos here, especially near the covered bridge. The hike (part of the North Country National Scenic Trail) begins just behind the play structure ...
READ MORE

Hiking Trails Near Rockford

We're Letting the Secret Out - Brower Lake Nature Preserve is a Beautiful, Rustic Trail in Rockford

We’re Letting the Secret Out – Brower Lake Nature Preserve is a Beautiful, Rustic Trail in Rockford

Brower Lake Nature Preserve @ 8748 Je-Ne-Be Dr., Rockford, MI 49341
This nature preserve sports rustic hiking trails near wetlands. It has very limited parking and a reputation for being hard to find ...
READ MORE
Luton Park's Wooded Trails are a Magnet for Bikers and Hikers of all Ages

Luton Park’s Wooded Trails are a Magnet for Bikers and Hikers of all Ages

Luton Park @ 125 Kies Street, Rockford, MI 49341
Accessed off of 10 Mile Road, Luton is a walk-in or ride-in park. It's scenic walking paths are a magnet for mountain bikers and hikers who need to share the trails. Multiple loops through the woods. Flat and hilly sections ...
READ MORE

Lakeshore Hiking Trails in West Michigan

Rosy Mound Rewards your Hike with Spectacular Views of Lake Michigan and Beach Time

Rosy Mound Rewards your Hike with Spectacular Views of Lake Michigan and Beach Time

Rosy Mound @ 13925 Lakeshore Dr Grand Haven, MI 49417
A 0.7 mile (one way) hiking trail from the parking area to the Lake Michigan shoreline includes 1,000 feet of stairs up and down the dunes and scenic views. Once you get to the lake, there’s a smaller boardwalk loop that goes by the dunes.  ...
READ MORE
MT Pisgah Holland Michigan hike for kids

Climb Nature’s Stair Stepper at Mt. Pisgah in Holland and Get Rewarded with Big Lake Views

Mt. Pisgah @ 2238 3rd Ave (approximate) Holland, MI 49424
Shorter, steep stair climb up a dune to lake views. Parking can be tricky in busier months ...
READ MORE
Pigeon Creek Park Packs a Punch With Hiking Trails, Horseback Riding, X Country Skiing and More

Pigeon Creek Park Packs a Punch With Hiking Trails, Horseback Riding, X Country Skiing and More

Pigeon Creek Park @ 12524 Stanton St, West Olive, MI 49460
Whatever the weather, Pigeon Creek Park is the place to be. You can bike, hike, horseback ride, sled and cross country ski. And they even offer lessons for some of these activities. Located just north of Holland/Zeeland ...
READ MORE
Saugatuck Dunes State Park has Multiple Trail Options With Stunning Views of Lake Michigan

Saugatuck Dunes State Park has Multiple Trail Options With Stunning Views of Lake Michigan

Saugatuck Dunes State Park @ 6575 138th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Find 1,000 acres of land with 2.5 miles of shoreline and 4 hiking trails at Saugatuck Dunes State Park. I would recommend checking the trail map before you go since there wasn’t one readily available at the trailhead when we visited ...
READ MORE

Hemlock Crossing | 8115 West Olive Rd, West Olive, MI 49460

You’ll find over 6 miles of hiking trails with many scenic overlooks at Hemlock Crossing Park. The pedestrian bridge is a favorite, and if you’re looking for pavement, there’s over a mile of paved trail. Take a look at the Trail map before you visit.

Hemlock Crossings Trail Hunt

P.J. Hoffmaster State Park | 6585 Lake Harbor Rd, Muskegon, MI 49441

This Muskegon area State Park has three hiking trails and dunes to climb, with trails leading to Lake Michigan beaches as well. You’ll find a camping and picnic area as well as a visitor’s center when you visit, too. Trail map

Musketawa Trail | Between Marne and Muskegon, MI

  • The Musketawa trail is a 25-mile paved, multi-use recreation trail between Marne and Muskegon, MI, which passes through farmlands and wetlands, over creeks, and through villages. Great for family bike rides or a long walk. Trail map

Ludington State Park | 8800 Michigan 116, Ludington, MI 49431

There’s a reason it’s almost impossible to get a camping reservation at Ludington State Park in the summer – it’s an A++ Pure Michigan destination. Hike to the lighthouse or one of the eight marked trails that cover 18 miles and even hops from island to island. Trail markers and information kiosks along the way. In addition to hiking, visitors love to kayak or canoe the water trail, visit the camp store, beach, or go fishing. Definitely worth the drive. Trail map.

Tell us if you have a favorite family hiking spot in the comments – or what you love about on of the locations we’ve already included. Happy hiking!

Social Distancing Etiquette & Tips for Hiking Grand Rapids Trails

Here are some things to keep in mind while hiking Grand Rapids.

  1. Stay on the right side of the path when others are approaching.
  2. Step off the path if there are a lot of people in your group or the approaching group, to help maintain healthy space.
  3. Wait your turn on the stairs.
  4. Pack in and pack out your trash.
  5. Consider visiting a different park if the parking lot is at least half full.
  6. Bring sunscreen and bug spray (we keep a set in the trunk of our car so we’re always prepared!)
  7. Bring water for everyone.
  8. Binoculars and/or a compass can making any hike an adventure for a child
  9. Check for ticks when you’re done (Read this helpful info about ticks in West Michigan)
Area Hikes and Trails in Grand Rapids – by Amenity

Need to make sure that your destination has a bathroom for that potty-training toddler? We’ve got you covered! See our list of hikes and trails grouped by a particular amenity you may be searching for.

*please note that some of these are merely port-a-potty stations, not full, modern bathrooms

*most of these do require your dog to be leashed–and, as always, please clean up after your dog!

Trails in Grand Rapids That Don’t Have Tempting Playground Equipment

One challenge I’ve had during my trail adventures was to find trails without playground equipment. At this time children should avoid playground equipment, as it’s nearly impossible to sanitize it all before the kids play.

To avoid meltdowns or straight up anarchy, here is a list of hiking trails in West Michigan that don’t have any tempting play structures nearby. More details on these trails can be found below. 

Calvin College Ecosystem Preserve

Cascade Peace Park

Fred Meijer White Pine Trail

Grand Ravines

Hemlock Crossing

Hudsonville Nature Center

Pickerel Lake Park

Pigeon Creek Park

Provin Trails

7 thoughts on “29+ Walking Paths & Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids Area Perfect for Families”

  2. Hannah Sweers

    Be careful when going to aman park. You will need bug spray. Lots of mosquitoes!! Other than that highly recommended 🙂

    Reply
  3. Jenny Endres Baker via Facebook

    We went to the Calvin College Nature Preserve. I didn’t realize their trails were free and open until sunset. Grabbed fellow mom, Allison Hoogheem Kampmueller and her kids, and off we went! It was beautiful! Thanks for posting the info.

    Reply
  6. Laurie

    Mel – you have officially made my job easier at church as I plan out hikes for our high school students to train on before we head to Colorado. Muchas Gracias sister!

    Reply
  7. Georgine

    This is so great. We’ve been looking for trails that are near and a little further.
    this is so helpful. thank you!

    Reply

