29+ Walking Paths & Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids Area Perfect for Families

Thinking about Getting Outside and Hiking Grand Rapids? With Kids?
Hiking West Michigan kids is a snap – so many places to choose from, and so much beautiful scenery at each location that it makes it one of our top choices for recreational activities.
Most of these trails are free (some charge a small fee or a parking fee). We’ve checked a lot of these trails off of our list and can’t wait to add some more before the year is over.
Hiking Trails Aren’t Canceled
Hallelujah, Michiganders! – We can still go outside during Governor Whitmer’s “stay home” order! That’s so important if you love the outdoors like we do.
My kids and I are literally hiking Grand Rapids. We’re exploring trails like crazy while we are all staying home. The weather is nice (not too hot or too cold), the bugs are at a minimum (though still check for ticks!) and there aren’t any sports or meetings to cut our trip short.
It’s easy to feel trapped when you don’t leave your home for days on end. A daily trip outdoors on the hiking trails Grand Rapids is so good for everyone’s mental health.
Don’t let their potential bickering fool you – being outside is so good for kids. Mine sometimes start a hike in grumpy spirits but by the end, they’ve gotten out energy and are a little more like themselves. I see them smile, run, jump, and joke with each other.
And when we return home, it feels good to be back. Like it was a normal day going out and about, and now we can settle in and relax.
Get Outdoors and Visit a Local Park for Hiking Near You
We’ve taken a map of West Michigan and plotted favorite family hiking spots, parks and more on it to make it easier for you to find your next hiking destination. Use the map or look below for reviews on all of our best hiking spots in Grand Rapids and beyond.
Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids – the Map
Use this map of area parks, playgrounds, and trails to find hiking near you.
Hiking trails in West Michigan are marked with the green hiker symbol.
List of Hiking Trails in West Michigan by Area
Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids – Northeast
Provin Trails Park is a Natural Wonderland for Kids to Explore
READ MORE
This Pickerel Lake 2-Mile Hiking Loop is Perfect for Kids
READ MORE
Townsend Park // 8280 6 Mile Rd NE, Cannonsburg, MI 49317
This park of 144 acres accommodates year-round activities including baseball, fishing, hiking, picnicking, nature study, winter sports, and cross-country skiing. The Facilities here consist of open shelters, an enclosed shelter house, picnic areas, playgrounds, and restrooms.
Huff Park // 2286 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Huff Park is located at Ball and Aberdeen NE in Grand Rapids, MI. The park includes ball diamond, natural area, parking, picnic shelter, picnic tables, playground, restrooms, and a walking path.
Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids – Northwest
Blandford Nature Center Trails Are Perfect for Exploring with Your Family
READ MORE
Aman Park Trails and Creek at are Lovely in Every Season
READ MORE
Wahlfield Park: Biking, Hiking and Endless Possibilities for Adventure
READ MORE
Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids – Southeast
Hike the Trail at Calvin College and Explore the Ecosystem Preserve to Become a True Outdoor Explorer
READ MORE
Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids – Southwest
Hager Park: Nature Trails, Playground Make for Perfect Outdoor Destination
READ MORE
Grand Ravines is a Blast with a Suspension Bridge, Paved Trails and Doggie Fun
READ MORE
Parent’s Guide to Millennium Park
READ MORE
Hudsonville Nature Center | 2700 New Holland St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
The Hudsonville Nature Center is a beautiful area to explore all sorts of landscapes – wetlands, forests, and prairies. Visit on your own or take one of the free guided hiking tours offered spring through fall.
Palmer Park | 1250 44th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
This three hundred-acre park includes a softball field, golf course, stand, and restrooms. Picnic reservations available. Paved and natural-surfaced trails wind through the park’s expansive forest, wetlands, and Buck Creek.
Buck Creek Nature Preserve Path | 4269 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming MI 49509
This flat, paved, easy path is stroller friendly! Plan on a 1.9-mile stretch total, there and back.
Ada, Cascade, Lowell & Grand Ledge Hiking Trails
West Michigan Hidden Gem! Hike & Discover Fitzgerald Park
READ MORE
Roselle Park: Bike the Paved Paths, Explore the Playground and …Climb the Silo!
READ MORE
Cascade Peace Park – A Great Hill Workout and Photo Opp
READ MORE
Discover Pristine Trails, Farm Animals, and a Hidden Cabin at the Wittenbach Wege Center in Lowell
READ MORE
Fallasburg Park in Lowell: Covered Bridge, Trails, & Playground Make for Maximum Family Fun
READ MORE
Hiking Trails Near Rockford
We’re Letting the Secret Out – Brower Lake Nature Preserve is a Beautiful, Rustic Trail in Rockford
READ MORE
Luton Park’s Wooded Trails are a Magnet for Bikers and Hikers of all Ages
READ MORE
Lakeshore Hiking Trails in West Michigan
Rosy Mound Rewards your Hike with Spectacular Views of Lake Michigan and Beach Time
READ MORE
Climb Nature’s Stair Stepper at Mt. Pisgah in Holland and Get Rewarded with Big Lake Views
READ MORE
Pigeon Creek Park Packs a Punch With Hiking Trails, Horseback Riding, X Country Skiing and More
READ MORE
Saugatuck Dunes State Park has Multiple Trail Options With Stunning Views of Lake Michigan
READ MORE
Hemlock Crossing | 8115 West Olive Rd, West Olive, MI 49460
You’ll find over 6 miles of hiking trails with many scenic overlooks at Hemlock Crossing Park. The pedestrian bridge is a favorite, and if you’re looking for pavement, there’s over a mile of paved trail. Take a look at the Trail map before you visit.
P.J. Hoffmaster State Park | 6585 Lake Harbor Rd, Muskegon, MI 49441
This Muskegon area State Park has three hiking trails and dunes to climb, with trails leading to Lake Michigan beaches as well. You’ll find a camping and picnic area as well as a visitor’s center when you visit, too. Trail map
Musketawa Trail | Between Marne and Muskegon, MI
- The Musketawa trail is a 25-mile paved, multi-use recreation trail between Marne and Muskegon, MI, which passes through farmlands and wetlands, over creeks, and through villages. Great for family bike rides or a long walk. Trail map
Ludington State Park | 8800 Michigan 116, Ludington, MI 49431
There’s a reason it’s almost impossible to get a camping reservation at Ludington State Park in the summer – it’s an A++ Pure Michigan destination. Hike to the lighthouse or one of the eight marked trails that cover 18 miles and even hops from island to island. Trail markers and information kiosks along the way. In addition to hiking, visitors love to kayak or canoe the water trail, visit the camp store, beach, or go fishing. Definitely worth the drive. Trail map.
Tell us if you have a favorite family hiking spot in the comments – or what you love about on of the locations we’ve already included. Happy hiking!
Social Distancing Etiquette & Tips for Hiking Grand Rapids Trails
Here are some things to keep in mind while hiking Grand Rapids.
- Stay on the right side of the path when others are approaching.
- Step off the path if there are a lot of people in your group or the approaching group, to help maintain healthy space.
- Wait your turn on the stairs.
- Pack in and pack out your trash.
- Consider visiting a different park if the parking lot is at least half full.
- Bring sunscreen and bug spray (we keep a set in the trunk of our car so we’re always prepared!)
- Bring water for everyone.
- Binoculars and/or a compass can making any hike an adventure for a child
- Check for ticks when you’re done (Read this helpful info about ticks in West Michigan)
Area Hikes and Trails in Grand Rapids – by Amenity
Need to make sure that your destination has a bathroom for that potty-training toddler? We’ve got you covered! See our list of hikes and trails grouped by a particular amenity you may be searching for.
- Seidman Park
- Roselle Park
- Cascade Peace Park
- Blandford Nature Center
- Provin Trails
- Townsend Park
- Pickerel Lake Park
- Huff Park
- Calvin College Ecosystem Preserve
- Hager Park
- Grand Ravines
- Hudsonville Nature Center
- Rosy Mound
- Fitzgerald Park
- Hemlock Crossing
- Saugatuck Dunes State Park
- Wittenbach/Wege Center
- Fallasburg Park
- Lundington State Park
- P.J. Hoffmaster State Park
- Luton Park
- Millennium Park
- Wahlfield Park
- Palmer Park
- Ideal Park
*please note that some of these are merely port-a-potty stations, not full, modern bathrooms
*most of these do require your dog to be leashed–and, as always, please clean up after your dog!
7 thoughts on “29+ Walking Paths & Hiking Trails in Grand Rapids Area Perfect for Families”
We love Hemlock! Our family goes there often.
Be careful when going to aman park. You will need bug spray. Lots of mosquitoes!! Other than that highly recommended 🙂
We went to the Calvin College Nature Preserve. I didn’t realize their trails were free and open until sunset. Grabbed fellow mom, Allison Hoogheem Kampmueller and her kids, and off we went! It was beautiful! Thanks for posting the info.
We went to the Calvin College Nature Preserve. I didn’t realize their trails were free and open until sunset. Grabbed fellow mom, Allison Hoogheem Kampmueller and her kids, and off we went! It was beautiful! Thanks for posting the info.
I really don’t know what I’d do without you guys and these ideas. Now we’re headed for a hike tonight!
Mel – you have officially made my job easier at church as I plan out hikes for our high school students to train on before we head to Colorado. Muchas Gracias sister!
This is so great. We’ve been looking for trails that are near and a little further.
this is so helpful. thank you!