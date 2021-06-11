John Ball Park Playgrounds: Explore all 4 Playgrounds, Including One that’s Hidden and One that’s Universally Accessible!

John Ball Park Playgrounds

John Ball Parks at a Glance Parks are adjacent to John Ball Zoo

Free parking and free park admission (zoo requires fee)

Connects to Kent Trails

4 Playgrounds, 1 is Universally Designed

John Ball Zoo is a gem. Inside the zoo, there are animals of all kinds, a zipline, ropes course, treetops play area, and on and on.

But did you know that John Ball Park (1300 Fulton W, Grand Rapids, MI) is more than the zoo?

My family loves doing this on our lunch break at the zoo. We can hit up the zoo in the morning, and then pop over to one of the many shaded picnic tables and playgrounds so the kids have lunch and let off some extra steam before we head back in for more zoo adventure.

Tucked away on the west side of Grand Rapids are four playgrounds sitting just outside of John Ball Zoo in John Ball Park.

Many people trek to the zoo to see the animals, but the playgrounds, especially the new Universally Designed playground, are worth a stop in themselves. These are wonderful places where families can picnic and play.

Here’s a little bit about each playground: