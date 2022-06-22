Maplewood Park has a Splash Pad, Playground & Fishing Pond. Now, Non-Residents Have to Pay to Get In

Maplewood Park in Jenison
Maplewood Park
8000 12th Avenue, Jenison, Michigan 49428
Maplewood Park & Playground Overview
Fee Notice
Non-residents of Georgetown Township will need to pay park entrance fees at Maplewood Park as of July 8, 2022.
Fees are $5 per adult / $3 per child, with no maximum charge.
Enjoy the beauty of nature and the slight breeze off the lake as you walk the 1-mile paved pathway around the lake.
With both a splash pad and lake, water lovers have long enjoyed this Georgetown Township Park.
The park also includes a variety of athletic fields and a playground.
Maplewood Park is one of over 50 west Michigan beaches and has one of the 85+ playgrounds.
The Playground at Maplewood Park
Maplewood Park in Jenison has one large playground.
Within the large play structure, there are sections for ages 2+ and 5+.
There is not a separate toddler playground.
The playground surface is rubber; it’s made from recycled tires.
The Splashpad at Maplewood Park
Maplewood Park’s Splashpad is open daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 10 am – 8 pm.
It’s a medium-sized splash pad and is completely fenced in.
There are some picnic tables nearby, as well as plenty of grassy areas for picnic blankets. Some spots are shaded.
The smaller water toys are on one end of the splash pad, while the taller dump buckets and squirters are on the other.
Maplewood Park – Additional Features
Restrooms: Modern bathrooms are available Memorial Day-Labor Day when the splash pad is open. There is a Port-a-potty on-site year-round.
Fishing: This park has a small man-made lake/pond. Fishing is ok off the dock, but no swimming or sports.
Sport Courts: Maplewood Park has a basketball court and tennis court.
Walking Path: A paved one-mile loops circles the pond.
Pavilion: The covered picnic pavilion is available for rentals.