Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here’s How

By / July 21, 2020
Homeschool extracirriculars feature image

Grand Rapids has Exceptional Support for Homeschool Families

Homeschooling parents have it all on their shoulders. Figuring out what are the best math, science, language arts, and history homeschool curriculum for your children is hard enough.

What about extracurriculars like art, music, and making sure your kids get some kind of physical education?

That’s where the incredible homeschool community here in West Michigan comes in.

Pandemic or not, West Michigan is probably one of the best areas to homeschool in our country. Partly because of the excellent homeschool education laws in Michigan, we have an extraordinary large number of homeschooling families – some of whom have been teaching their own kids for more than 20 years.

We all have questions about the upcoming school year, even homeschoolers. If you are looking to see what is normally available to homeschoolers in West Michigan, you may be surprised by the numerous options.

Homeschool Four Square kids working at table
Four Square

Grand Rapids’ Homeschool Community is Thriving

Though not a homeschool “pioneer,” I’ve been a homeschool mom for 21 years. Back in the day, my circle of friends  and I would bring our little preschoolers together to do crafts, go on field trips, and have play time. We even put on a rather “extravagant” pageant one Christmas.

Those kids are all adults now and looking back, we did just fine. We stumbled, fumbled, supported, corrected, and cheered one another on as we figured out just how to make this work and make it work well.

Today new homeschoolers have options upon options.  Read on to find some jumping off points for you to find great ideas to add to your homeschool curriculum.

Important Message: Local businesses are working hard to implement procedures based on the new safety guidelines. For each of the attractions and events we mention, we include a link to the business website. Please use this link to confirm the details, hours of operation and any requirements guests must follow before visiting. Thank You!

  HOMESCHOOL CURRICULUM  

How to Find Homeschool Curriculum in Grand Rapids

My littlest guy is starting fifth grade, so I’m still deeply in the trenches. I’m learning every year about what’s happening with homeschoolers.

I guarantee I will not list everything here, so if you have a homeschool curriculum resource that you love, but I’ve missed, please reply below in the comments.

Join Facebook Groups for Recommendations and Support

There are several local Facebook groups where families get advice, announce activities, and buy and sell homeschool curriculum and other related items. While each group serves a different purpose or has a different emphasis, they are a great place for information.

There are also many Facebook groups that are not West Michigan specific. In these groups you can get a broader array of opinions, trends, and information.

Enroll in Hybrid Homeschool Programs

Some schools in the area offer hybrid programs, in which a student divides time between attending the school and learning at home. Such programs allow families to enjoy the perks of both homeschooling and enrolling in a school where extracurricular activities are also offered as part of the program. 

Homeschool GRACE girls doing science
GRACE Home School Association

  EXTRACURRICULARS  

Homeschool Extracurriculars Make Each Child’s Learning Journey Unique

Being a homeschool student means you can build your learning interests into your school day. Take music lessons, practice a sport or learn how to cook. Here are some places students can enhance their homeschool curriculum around Grand Rapids.

Join a Homeschool Co-Op

West Michigan has a large number of cooperative programs (co-ops) for homeschoolers. Some require parental involvement (teaching, childcare, or miscellaneous tasks) and some do not.

Most are weekly programs where students have multiple classes, though many offer the a la carte approach where students can take only one class.

These are especially helpful for families that don’t feel equipped to teach the upper-level courses. I recently signed one of my girls up for a chemistry class at Four Square where this veteran homeschooling mom will be a newbie.

Homeschool Four Square girls smiling
Four Square

These programs are an excellent source for extracurricular classes – especially the arts, home economics, and foreign languages.

Use Local Businesses That are Homeschool Friendly

Many local businesses and organizations  are aware of the large homeschooling population in the area and offer day classes targeted at homeschoolers. 

  HOMESCHOOL BUILDING  

 Take Advantage of HSB, Inc. 

I sort of saved the best for last. West Michigan homeschoolers have their own place – an actual building dedicated to serving the community with classrooms to rent, two book stores (used and new books), a gymnasium, and most importantly a connection that we all can plug into.

Many groups meet here and use the facilities. Just a few of them are:

Homeschool Performing Arts Atlantic
Homeschool Performing Arts

You can also rent out space at HSB for your group or event, and to do so, it doesn’t need to be homeschool related.

Located in Wyoming, HSB is staffed by experienced homeschool adults who are happy to help families in multiple ways with their educational needs. There are monthly meetings to help new homeschoolers and a weekly newsletter that is full of useful resources – I highly recommend it.

Homeschool Building
HSB, Inc.

I would love to hear about your favorite homeschool resources in the comments section below. I love hearing about how this community continues to grow and offers more options every year. We are not in this alone!

Kent ISD SNN compressor
Detroit Lions camp 250 x 125 compressor
GRCM 250x125 compressor

Join Us Four Nights a Week

We’ll keep you up-to-date with what’s up for families – in a fun way – 4 nights a week. No spam. Just real parents looping you in.

Share319
Pin19
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
338 Shares

9 thoughts on “Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here’s How”

  1. Emily

    Excellent information! Thank you for taking the time to make this page. For someone who is clueless to the ins and outs of homeschooling, this is very helpful! I was curious if you or anyone else knew of non-religious based partnerships in the Grand Rapids area. Thank You!

    Reply
  2. Maggie

    Thank you, great information! fyi, a couple of updates. West Michigan Homeschool Fine Arts moved to a different location and the links to Rivertown Volleyball and Westside Christian School Outdoor Program don’t work.

    Reply
  3. Harmony Gray

    Wonderful article! I’ve been homeschooling for a couple years and am currently part of a partnership and a few Facebook groups, however, your article brought me some much needed additional resources! Thank you for putting this information together for the Homeschool community.

    Reply
  4. Lucy

    80% of the resources are Christian, which is disappointing for this secular family who would love more options for community and learning based in fact and science.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *