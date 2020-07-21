Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here’s How

Grand Rapids has Exceptional Support for Homeschool Families
Homeschooling parents have it all on their shoulders. Figuring out what are the best math, science, language arts, and history homeschool curriculum for your children is hard enough.
What about extracurriculars like art, music, and making sure your kids get some kind of physical education?
That’s where the incredible homeschool community here in West Michigan comes in.
Pandemic or not, West Michigan is probably one of the best areas to homeschool in our country. Partly because of the excellent homeschool education laws in Michigan, we have an extraordinary large number of homeschooling families – some of whom have been teaching their own kids for more than 20 years.
We all have questions about the upcoming school year, even homeschoolers. If you are looking to see what is normally available to homeschoolers in West Michigan, you may be surprised by the numerous options.
Grand Rapids’ Homeschool Community is Thriving
Though not a homeschool “pioneer,” I’ve been a homeschool mom for 21 years. Back in the day, my circle of friends and I would bring our little preschoolers together to do crafts, go on field trips, and have play time. We even put on a rather “extravagant” pageant one Christmas.
Those kids are all adults now and looking back, we did just fine. We stumbled, fumbled, supported, corrected, and cheered one another on as we figured out just how to make this work and make it work well.
Today new homeschoolers have options upon options. Read on to find some jumping off points for you to find great ideas to add to your homeschool curriculum.
HOMESCHOOL CURRICULUM
How to Find Homeschool Curriculum in Grand Rapids
My littlest guy is starting fifth grade, so I’m still deeply in the trenches. I’m learning every year about what’s happening with homeschoolers.
I guarantee I will not list everything here, so if you have a homeschool curriculum resource that you love, but I’ve missed, please reply below in the comments.
Join Facebook Groups for Recommendations and Support
There are several local Facebook groups where families get advice, announce activities, and buy and sell homeschool curriculum and other related items. While each group serves a different purpose or has a different emphasis, they are a great place for information.
- GRAIN- Grand Rapids Area Inclusive Network for Homeschoolers
- Michigan Homeschoolers (Previously West Michigan Homeschoolers)
- West Michigan Area Homeschoolers/Grand Rapids Area Homeschoolers
There are also many Facebook groups that are not West Michigan specific. In these groups you can get a broader array of opinions, trends, and information.
- Hip Homeschool Moms Community
- Homeschooling with Netflix
- Moms for All Seasons
- New/Used Homeschool Curriculum, Books, Manipulatives
Enroll in Hybrid Homeschool Programs
Some schools in the area offer hybrid programs, in which a student divides time between attending the school and learning at home. Such programs allow families to enjoy the perks of both homeschooling and enrolling in a school where extracurricular activities are also offered as part of the program.
EXTRACURRICULARS
Homeschool Extracurriculars Make Each Child’s Learning Journey Unique
Being a homeschool student means you can build your learning interests into your school day. Take music lessons, practice a sport or learn how to cook. Here are some places students can enhance their homeschool curriculum around Grand Rapids.
Join a Homeschool Co-Op
West Michigan has a large number of cooperative programs (co-ops) for homeschoolers. Some require parental involvement (teaching, childcare, or miscellaneous tasks) and some do not.
Most are weekly programs where students have multiple classes, though many offer the a la carte approach where students can take only one class.
These are especially helpful for families that don’t feel equipped to teach the upper-level courses. I recently signed one of my girls up for a chemistry class at Four Square where this veteran homeschooling mom will be a newbie.
These programs are an excellent source for extracurricular classes – especially the arts, home economics, and foreign languages.
- Classical Conversations (search for “Grand Rapids” area groups – there are several)
- Epic Homeschool Academy
- Four Square
- GRACE Home School Association
- Koinonia Home School Group
- Lingual Learners
- LINK Homeschool Co-op
- Parent Teacher Co-Op
- West Michigan Homeschool Fine Arts
Use Local Businesses That are Homeschool Friendly
Many local businesses and organizations are aware of the large homeschooling population in the area and offer day classes targeted at homeschoolers.
HOMESCHOOL BUILDING
Take Advantage of HSB, Inc.
I sort of saved the best for last. West Michigan homeschoolers have their own place – an actual building dedicated to serving the community with classrooms to rent, two book stores (used and new books), a gymnasium, and most importantly a connection that we all can plug into.
Many groups meet here and use the facilities. Just a few of them are:
You can also rent out space at HSB for your group or event, and to do so, it doesn’t need to be homeschool related.
Located in Wyoming, HSB is staffed by experienced homeschool adults who are happy to help families in multiple ways with their educational needs. There are monthly meetings to help new homeschoolers and a weekly newsletter that is full of useful resources – I highly recommend it.
I would love to hear about your favorite homeschool resources in the comments section below. I love hearing about how this community continues to grow and offers more options every year. We are not in this alone!
