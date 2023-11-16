Upgrading Parenthood: GR’s Mind Body Baby Studio Announces $1.2 Million Move, Expansion

Mind Body Baby to Open New Location in 2024
Mind Body Baby, a Grand Rapids studio known for its fertility, prenatal, postpartum programs and support groups, children’s yoga, and family-focused events, intends to expand and move operations to the Breton Village area.
They’ll take up residence in a newly renovated $1.2 million facility designed to enhance the member experience. Quiet rooms for rest, movement classes for expectant mothers, and co-working spaces with childcare are planned as the studio evolves into a business collective.
Scheduled to open next summer, this new location at 2020 Breton SE is three miles from their current Eastown address.
*Image Rendering provided by MEM Designs
What is Mind Body Baby?
Founded in 2022, Mind Body Baby has quickly become a resource in Grand Rapids for people seeking support and classes in fertility, prenatal, postpartum, and children’s yoga.
The studio, guided by its founder, Heidi McDowell, has built a reputation for movement and educational classes.
suggested: TODDLER ACTIVITIES GUIDE FOR WEST MICHIGAN
What to Expect at the New Location
The new Mind Body Baby Collective (MBB Collective) will occupy a 7,920 square foot space, offering an innovative concept that includes shared childcare services for practitioners and providers.
McDowell shares her vision behind this move. “We believe that no one should have to choose between self-care or childcare,” she explains. The MBB Collective aims to embody this philosophy by introducing West Michigan’s first shared childcare services, specifically catering to the needs of practitioners and providers.
This much-needed approach will allow parents and parents-to-be focus on their wellness, something that is often hard to come by in the modern parenting landscape.
The new studio will offer:
- movement and educational classes
- daily on-site childcare
- a café
- a co-working space
- leasing opportunities for businesses and practitioners with a perinatal focus (Prospective tenants include specialists in pelvic floor PT, massage, PMAD counseling, chiropractic, and other perinatal support services.)
McDowell emphasizes the mission of this expansion, stating, “Our relocation is about more than expanding movement classes; it’s about creating a support center for mothers and future mothers. Mind Body Baby is committed to inclusivity and accessibility, continuing to offer sliding scale pricing to extend its community reach and support.”
Current Offerings
While the new facility is set to open in Summer 2024, Mind Body Baby continues to offer a wide range of services at its current location.
Some of the current offerings people can sign up for:
- New MUSIC + ME 4-Week Series for ages baby to 4 years at $94.
- BABY + ME DANCE 4-Week Series at $94.
- MAMA’S CRAFTS & Co. sessions at $26 drop-in.
- BABY + ME YOGA 4-Week Series at $94.
- HOLIDAY MINIS photography session with Jenna Wicker Photo at $25.
- Winter Sound Bath & Yoga Nidra Class Series at $35.
- Dry Needling with Dr. Erica Getz at $30 per 15-minute session.
Additionally, the studio is running a Black Friday Sale, where an 8-Class Pack is discounted to $144 (available Nov 19-25).
Get in Touch
For more information about the upcoming relocation, leasing opportunities at the Mind Body Baby Collective, or current and future offerings, interested parties are encouraged to contact Heidi McDowell at [email protected].
Additionally, updates, event registrations, and further details can be accessed through the studio’s website and their social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.
Current Location:1501 Lake Dr. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506