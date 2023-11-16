Upgrading Parenthood: GR’s Mind Body Baby Studio Announces $1.2 Million Move, Expansion

Mind Body Baby to Open New Location in 2024

Mind Body Baby, a Grand Rapids studio known for its fertility, prenatal, postpartum programs and support groups, children’s yoga, and family-focused events, intends to expand and move operations to the Breton Village area.

They’ll take up residence in a newly renovated $1.2 million facility designed to enhance the member experience. Quiet rooms for rest, movement classes for expectant mothers, and co-working spaces with childcare are planned as the studio evolves into a business collective.

Scheduled to open next summer, this new location at 2020 Breton SE is three miles from their current Eastown address.

*Image Rendering provided by MEM Designs

What is Mind Body Baby?

Founded in 2022, Mind Body Baby has quickly become a resource in Grand Rapids for people seeking support and classes in fertility, prenatal, postpartum, and children’s yoga.

The studio, guided by its founder, Heidi McDowell, has built a reputation for movement and educational classes.