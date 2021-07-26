Where to Get Kid Haircuts in West Michigan
Stylists who cut little kids’ hair are saints, in my book. My kids are often squirmy, chatty, and just can’t keep their head in one position during a haircut.
Luckily, there are some amazing people around town who are great with kids and can handle the few extra challenges kids throw at them while getting a haircut.
Earlier this year parents voted on Grandtastic Awards – naming the Best Of for everything in Grand Rapids – including best places to get a kids haircut. Here’s where you can find hairdressers who are amazing with kids.
Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids in Grand Rapids
Our fun stylists serve children of all abilities with quick and stylish haircuts. Fantasy chairs, TVs, and a slide make it an amazing experience!
Top-Voted Places for Kids Haircuts in Grand Rapids
Best Kids Haircuts Around GR
1 – Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids
2 – Kliparoos Haircuts for Kids
3 – Great Clips
4 – Meraki Salon
5 – Cheeky Strut
6 – Hazel + Rose Salon
7 – Thrive Salon (Allendale)
8 – Forest Hills Barber Shop
9 – SJ Design Hair Studio
10 – Design 1 Salon Spa (Gaines)
10 – Design 1 Salon Spa (Plainfield)
5 thoughts on “10 Great Kids Haircut Spots in Grand Rapids”
COOKIE CUTTERS Haircuts for Kids is now open on 28th St, across from Target and Costco. Kids get to sit in an airplane, firetruck, pink convertible and more while getting their hair cut. Each station has a tv that the child can chose their own show to watch, from Disney+, Netflix or PBS. There is a playset with a slide to play on while waiting and every child goes home with a balloon and a sucker!
Alger Barber Shop in Alger Heights on the SE side of GR has been there for as long as I can remember! My dad has been the owner for about 30 years! He’s been cutting hair for decades!!! He also has another guy working with him. Bob has been there for many years as well! Go check them out!
Good to know. thanks. my daughter is now 8yrs old and we have always gone to Douglas J. Aveda (hair) Institue downtown on Commerce at Cherry. They are students, seniors, but we have always been pleased with the haircuts and with the students. We typically get a young woman who treats her like a princess and throws in a style for free. for her, it is like a real salon experience. the first time for your child is free with a coupon which can be found in the michigan fun pass, and possible elsewhere like there website. FYI
Thank you to who ever nominated us! we are a family friendly Salon and welcome children anytime! we are hosting a Cut a Thon on the 18th of Aug. all proceeds go to Children with hair loss and Healing with Hope and Happiness both focus there efforts on children.
I like DiTrapani Barber Shop on Fulton and Diamond, a good old barber shop that has a barber named Doug who is great with kids. He got my little guy smiling and laughing after he cried through a previous haircut at a “kid-friendly” salon.