2020 Farmer’s Market Updates: Current Schedules for Fulton St Farmer’s Market, Ada, Holland & More

Nothing Beats Michigan Homegrown

Our farmers are fruit and veggie champions, growing superb crops to share with all us folks who don’t have gardens of our own.

And for years we have flocked to our local farmer’s markets for a taste of homegrown goodness.

However, as with everything good and loved in Michigan, coronavirus has change the way farmer’s markets will operate this season.

According to Governor Whitmer’s latest orders, farmer’s markets selling food, pet food, personal hygiene products and plants are allowed to be open, as they are considered an essential business.

Most of our local markets are opening, but with some changes. Holland Farmer’s Market will have strategic entrances and exits, and special open times for immunocompromised shoppers. Fulton Street Farmer’s Market will also have strategic entrances and is only allowing 66 shoppers into the market at a time. Expect other farmer’s markets to follow suit.

As things change frequently, we urge you to check the market’s Facebook page or Website before heading out, so you have the latest information they are sharing.

Can’t Make it to a Farmer’s Market? Try Shopping Direct from the Farm

Many of your favorite farmer’s market vendors also offer direct purchases from their farm, and/or run popular CSA’s.

Find them in this huge running list of where you can pick up meat, produce, eggs and milk straight from the farmer. Or, if you are interested in joining a CSA, our guide explores the benefits and offers lots of local options.