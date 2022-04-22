5 Things that Make Fulton Street Farmer’s Market the Best

Get Veggies Straight From the Farmer at Fulton Street Farmer’s Market

Fulton Street Farmer’s Market 1145 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Having moved to Grand Rapids only a year ago, one of the things I’ve loved the most is how easy and encouraged it is to buy local, especially when it comes to food and farmer’s markets.

In the short time that I’ve been here, I’ve relished the seasons and all the unique flavors they bring: Honeycrisp apples picked straight off the tree, awesome beer made in my own downtown, eggs that my daughter gathered from the henhouse herself.

So what happens when you gather all these wonderful local farms and businesses under one big roof?