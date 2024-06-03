Traverse City with Toddlers: Smooth, Easy, and Fun—Here’s How!

The Secret to a Smooth & Easy Traverse City Getaway with Toddlers

If you’re a parent, you totally get it—hitting the road with a toddler can be tricky. But we’ve got a little secret: heading on over to Traverse City will turn that summer trip into a real vacation.

Packed with kid-friendly spots for the littles, this is the getaway that will truly give kids and adults the refresh you’re hoping for.

We’ve gathered up all of our best tips to make this roundup of family-approved places to play, eat, and sleep and we’re happy to share it with all diaper-bag toting friends.

Is everyone buckled? Let’s go!