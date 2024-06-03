Traverse City with Toddlers: Smooth, Easy, and Fun—Here’s How!

The Secret to a Smooth & Easy Traverse City Getaway with Toddlers
If you’re a parent, you totally get it—hitting the road with a toddler can be tricky. But we’ve got a little secret: heading on over to Traverse City will turn that summer trip into a real vacation.
Packed with kid-friendly spots for the littles, this is the getaway that will truly give kids and adults the refresh you’re hoping for.
We’ve gathered up all of our best tips to make this roundup of family-approved places to play, eat, and sleep and we’re happy to share it with all diaper-bag toting friends.
Is everyone buckled? Let’s go!
Fun Things to do with Toddlers in Traverse City
From shallow beaches to little-kid playgrounds, the list of favorite things to do in Traverse City with toddlers is big!
This list has done all the heavy lifting for you – enjoy!
Clinch Park Splash Pad + Beach
Traverse City’s splash pad in Clinch Park has kids spraying and splashing away with the interactive water toys.
Plus, it’s just steps away from a lovely sugar sand beach, concessions, and modern restrooms.
111 E Grandview Pkwy, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Great Lakes Children’s Museum
The Great Lakes Children’s Museum is perfect for toddlers and little kids. From floating boats and building dams at the water table, to playing with shapes, patterns & textures, kids 0-5 are right at home here. Reservations suggested.
13240 S. West Bay Shore Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Easy Hike by the Boardman River, then Mud Kitchen!
Start at the Boardman Nature Center and head to the Fox Den Trail for a short, easy hike featuring boardwalks and a hard-packed surfaces right along the river. Then, stop into the Nature Playscape and let your toddler make a few mudpies in the outdoor mud kitchen (yes, it even has running water!)
1450 Cass Rd, Traverse City, MI 49685 // website
COGNiTiON Science and Discovery Center
This hands-on center in Beulah is worth the trip and is not just for the big kids! Toddlers explore the world of science with a great variety of learning activities, awesome animals to visit, planetarium shows, and more. PS – Cognition is a Certified Autism Center.
232 N Michigan Ave, Beulah, MI 49617 // website
Say Hi to the Alpacas at Cotton Creek Farm
Visit the 60+ alpacas anytime during store hours (feed, tours and inside-the-fence visits are extra). Stop into their store for products, toys, and more.
11885 Jewell Road Thompsonville, MI 49683 // website
Toddler-Friendly Beach & Playground Combos
These parks pack a double-delight: with little-kid play equipment and a nice beach to boot, these are the best bet for toddler beach days in/near Traverse City:
East Bay Park: Nice and shallow, sandy and grassy, shaded areas. Picnic tables and grills. 32 N Michigan Ave, Beulah, MI 49617 // website
Bryant Park (pictured): Long, sandy beach with lifeguards (mid-June to August), and grassy, shaded areas. Picnic tables and grills. Playground. 1101 Peninsula Dr, Traverse City // website
Suttons Bay Marina Park: This large sandy beach and park. Nice playground, bathrooms, grassy area and walking paths. 416 Front St, Suttons Bay, MI 49682 // website
Haserot Beach: Old Mission Peninsula. Small toddler-friendly playground, big, sandy beach. Little kid life-jacket library. Old Mission Rd, Traverse City // website
Zero-Entry Pool at Crystal Mountain
Crystal Mountain‘s outdoor waterpark features a 4,200 square-foot pool with water toys and zero-depth entry, making it a joy to play in with toddlers. Day passes available.
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville, MI 49683 // website
Dune Climb at Sleeping Bear Dunes
The biggest sandbox you’ve ever seen? Probably! It’s at the Sleeping Bear Dunes Dune Climb. No need to climb to enjoy digging. Pro tip: there’s little shade, so visit on a cloudy day or in the morning or evening.
12 Woodridge Road, Glen Arbor, MI 49636 // website
GT Butterfly House & Bug Zoo
The GT Butterfly House is a botanical garden full of butterflies and packed with displays and living exhibits. Explore hundreds of bugs in their bug zoo, too. Open May 1 – Labor Day.
8840 E M-72, Williamsburg, MI 49690 // website
Tart Trail Bike & Ice Cream
The TART Trail system is extensive. For an easy bike ride with a toddler, rent bikes and a bike trailer from Einstein Cycles and you’re just a short pedal away from putt putt at Pirate’s Cove, ice cream at DQ, and the beach at the State Park. Or, head east to Woodland Creek for more ice cream, a playground, and a trail with great views of the bay.
N Four Mile Rd, Traverse City, MI 49685 // website
Play in the Children’s Garden at the Old Mission Peninsula Library
Storybook playhouses, a StoryWalk, hopscotch area, musical instruments, hollow hobbit-hole logs to climb in, garden beds with berries to pick in season, butterfly beds, and more are tucked behind the library! They also have a lovely little play area inside, too.
2893 Island View Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686// website
Immaculate Conception Playground
While the playground at Immaculate Conception School doesn’t have a ton of small toys to play on, you will find several things toddler parents love: it’s fenced in, has squishy turf, and there are often balls in the play yard to kick around or toss.
*only available when school is not in session.
314 Vine Street Traverse City, MI 49684
Visit the Animals at Gallagher’s Farm Market and Bakery
Gallagher’s Farm Market and Bakery offers in-season fruit and vegetables. You will also find in-home baked goods, U-pick cherries and barnyard animals.
7237 E Traverse Hwy, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Where to Eat
All of this exploring is bound to work up an appetite, so this list sports kid-friendly places where you can grab some grub.
Jacob’s Farm – Kids Zone
Jacob’s Farm changes with the seasons. But what doesn’t change is their kids zone play area. Enjoy live music, pizza, craft cocktails, doughnuts and cider, and their kid’s playground. Come in the fall for their corn maze and apple picking.
7100 E. Traverse Hwy, M-72 W, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Moomer’s Homemade Ice Cream
Things that make a kid say MOO. This ice cream parlor close to Traverse City is the perfect stop for a local northern Michigan treat. Step out on the terrace and watch the cows while you work on a cone or flight of flavors.
7263 N Long Lake Rd, Traverse City, MI 49685 // website
Flap Jack Shack
In addition to pancakes, littles can order up a crustless grilled cheese, kids confetti cakes, waffle, or cinnamon toast crunch sticks. This might be one of the best kids menu in town!
3980 US-31, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
The Flying Noodle
Who doesn’t love noodles, especially fresh-made? The great thing about this place is that the adults can get a meal fit for a foodie and picky toddlers can nosh on noodles, plain or sauced, too.
136 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Fresh Coast Market
This little market packs a big punch! Order kid meals ahead of time. Options include mac & cheese, grilled cheese, pb & j, and ham & cheese sandwiches. Plus, they make a Cinnamon Roll Pizza! Eat in at the nice in-store seating area. Bonus: Moomers is just across the across the street.
7270 North Long Lake Rd., Traverse City, MI // website
Places to Stay
A nearby place to rest and recharge is a great way to keep everyone happy. With that in mind, here are a few of the area’s kid-friendly places to stay.
Great Wolf Lodge
This waterpark hotel features a water park with both indoor and outdoor pools. Their indoor waterpark has a zero-depth entry area, perfect for little kids. They also have kids activities, a candy shop, putt putt golf, and other kid-friendly amenities. Family rooms come in different configurations and can easily accommodate larger groups.
3575 U.S. 31 North S, Traverse City, MI 49684 // website
Crystal Mountain Resort
Crystal Mountain offers a variety of lodging options. If you want a place to stay that has multiple rooms or a kitchen, this is a great option. With a ton of family-friendly amenities and activities, it’s easy to vacation here. Outdoor pool, slides, golf, and biking trails.
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr. Thompsonville, Michigan 49683 // website
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa
The Grand Traverse Resort is known for fantastic golf, luxurious rooms and condos, delicious restaurants, wonderful pools, and more.
100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd, Acme, MI 49610 // website
Cherry Tree Inn
Cherry Tree Inn has both an indoor pool and an outdoor pool, plus hot tub. Their beachfront location, plus fresh cookies at check-in also draw you in. Family-sized suites and an onsite laundry room make staying here with a toddler a joy.
2345 Highway US-31 North, Traverse City, MI 49686 // website
All Things Traverse City
This article brought to you with help from our partners at Traverse City Tourism, your one-stop-shop for all things Traverse City. Find things to do, lodging, and great vacation ideas on their website, TraverseCity.com.