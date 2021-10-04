20+ Mommy and Me Classes for Babies, Toddlers & their Caregivers

Looking for an activity your tiniest tot can participate in?

The Grand Rapids area has a variety of class options for babies and toddlers to do with a caregiver. (These classes are not exclusive to a mom-child pair – dads, grandmas, nannies, you’re invited, too!)

This list of mommy and me classes includes baby classes, toddler classes, playgroups, and more!

Find music, gymnastics, yoga classes, and other activity groups for kids as young as 3!

Grand Rapids Kids is excited to share a list of all the different kinds of Mommy & Me classes.