20+ Mommy and Me Classes for Babies, Toddlers & their Caregivers

Mommy and Me Classes in Muskegon, MI
622 Chatterson Rd, Muskegon, MI 49442
AGE LEVEL: Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates Vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Gonyon's Gymnastics
Gonyon's Parent/Tot Preschool Class teaches little ones tumbling, balance beam, bars, trampoline, and rings.
Class is for children ages 18 months to 3 years old.
Mommy and Me Classes in Holland, MI
2424 Van Ommen Dr, Holland, MI 49424
AGE LEVEL: Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates Vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Champion Gymnastics
This Mommy and Me class encourages children ages 18-months to 3-years to develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, social skills and spatial concepts.
Age-appropriate gymnastics skills are taught on all equipment, including the trampoline, during this 45-minute class.
Mommy and Me Classes in Belmont, MI
5760 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306
AGE LEVEL: Preschool
PROGRAMS:
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me
COST: Free -
About Mommy and Me Classes at West Cannon Baptist Church
Sing, move, listen, and play at Preschool Musical Story Time.
For caregiver and children ages 1-4, but older and younger children are welcome to join too.
Please park in the back west parking lot and enter through Door 7.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
Locations vary, Grand Rapids, MI
AGE LEVEL: Babies, Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Mom Group
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at MOPS - Mothers of Preschoolers
MOPS connects moms with moms through Mama Meetups and MOPS Groups.
Mama Meetups allows moms to join an online community group, based on common interests or phase of life.
MOPS Groups meet throughout greater Grand Rapids, building community and offering support to moms. Locations, days and meeting times vary with each MOPS group.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
Locations vary, Grand Rapids, MI
AGE LEVEL: Babies, Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Toddler Classes, Music Classes, Mommy and Me Workouts
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active, Music
COST: Free -
About Mommy and Me Classes at Kent District Library
The Kent District Library offers several free options to families with children ages birth to 5 years. Storytime events include, Babytime (birth to 18 months), Storytime, Family Storytime, Toddler Time, Preschool Storytime and Yoga Storytime.
Children and a caregiver can also attend the Rhyme Time Music and Movement class where children develop motor and listening skills through rhymes, songs, games and musical activities.
Mommy and Me Classes in Rockford, MI
724 Byrne Industrial Dr, Rockford, MI 49341
AGE LEVEL: Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Northstar Gymnastics
Parent and Tot Gymnastics and Fitness program is for children 18 months to 3 1/2 years.
Children will learn gymnastics, fitness, and early childhood development skills. The class meets once a week for 45 minutes.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
5270 Northland Dr NE, Suite D, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
AGE LEVEL: Babies
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Live Unprocessed
Move with your baby at Mom and Baby Yoga at Live Unprocessed.
Enjoy connection with your little one in this class while also connecting with other moms.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
1110 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
AGE LEVEL: Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at EAU Dance
Explore a family classes at EAU Dance, offered for young children with a caregiver.
Enroll in Broadway Babies, where you and your child, age 2-4, can sing, dance and act out parts from musicals. Relive the excitement of classics like "Annie", "Wizard of Oz", "Mary Poppins", "Sound of Music", "Cinderella", and more!
Parent Child Move & Groove classes, for children ages 1-2, encourages the exploration of music and movement. You and your child will sing, practice yoga, do animal actions, and use fun musical props.
Mommy and Me Classes in Wyoming, MI
1391 Gezon Parkway, Wyoming, MI 49509
AGE LEVEL: Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at For The Kidz Gymnastics and Trampoline
You and Me Classes allows children, ages 18 months – 3 years, to improve coordination, agility and sensory integration all with some help from a parent or caregiver.
Mommy and Me Classes in Holland, MI
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
AGE LEVEL: Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Science and Nature
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Outdoor Discovery Center Network
ODC Network offers opportunities for parents and kids to learn together through outdoor exploration.
Parents and children learn about nature in the Nature for Tykes class. Topics change seasonally, but may include learning about seeds, senses, turtles, flowers, meadows and much more.
Knee High Naturalists Classes give kids many ways to learn, through crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration. Parents are encouraged to attend with their 4 to 6 year old - though not required. Parents or guardians are asked to attend with their 3 year old.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
AGE LEVEL: Toddlers
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Gymco
Parent and Tot classes at Gymco help kids take direction, learn basic gymnastic skills, build social and cognitive abilities, gain physical confidence and develop life skills that will prepare them for school and beyond.
Classes for walking toddlers, ages 1-3, along with parent or caregiver.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
143 Bostwick Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
AGE LEVEL: Babies, Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Early Childhood, Mommy and Me
COST: Free -
About Mommy and Me Classes at Play and Learn with Grand Rapids Community College
Parents and caregivers of a child, birth to five years old, can participate in weekly programs throughout Grand Rapids with Play and Learn GRCC. Programs are 90 minutes long and days, times and locations vary.
Play and Learn focuses on reading strategies, child development and discipline. Participants receive free a book!
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
Various Locations, Grand Rapids, MI
AGE LEVEL: Babies
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Mommy and Me Workouts
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at FIT4MOM
If you are interested in attending a fitness class with your baby, check out Stroller Strides. Walk, jog and strength train with your baby and stroller.
FIT4MOM also offers many other class options, including Stroller Barre, Fit4Baby, Body Well, Strides 360, Run Club, and Body Boost.
FIT4MOM Grand Rapids meets in the East side of Grand Rapids. FIT4MOM West Grand Rapids meets in Jenison, Hudsonville, Allendale and Grand Haven. FIT4MOM also has a branch in Holland. Class rates vary by location. Your first class is free.
Mommy and Me Classes in Jenison, MI
596 Baldwin St. Ste #2, Jenison, MI 49428
AGE LEVEL: Toddlers
PROGRAMS: Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Kids Unlimited Activity Center
Kids Unlimited begins their gymnastics program with Kangazoo, a program developed using the USA Gymnastics team curriculum. In this preschool program, children develop their hand-eye coordination and flexibility while using the bars, vault, beam, floor and trampoline. Their Baby Bears program is for children 18 months through three years with an adult.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
3300 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
AGE LEVEL: Babies, Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Toddler Classes, Music Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Music
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Kindermusik
In Kindermusik, children develop their music, cognitive and social skills through singing, moving, playing instruments and listening to stories. The program begins with the Foundations class for babies through 18 months and their caregiver with additional class opportunities as your child grows.
Babies learn with their caregiver in a sensory-rich environment with songs, rhymes, baby-safe instruments and more. They build on these skills in each successive level. Caregivers continue to participate with their children through additional class levels.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
2845 Thornhills Ave SE Suite S, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
AGE LEVEL: Babies, Toddlers
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Goldfish Swim Lessons
Goldfish Swim School offers swim lessons for children ages 4 – 35 months. Babies and toddlers learn basic swim and safety skills and are gently introduced to the water.
Lessons provide a great bonding experience for both parent and child.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
Various Locations, Grand Rapids, MI
AGE LEVEL: Babies, Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Little Feet
Little Feet is a unique caregiver-child movement program for children ages 3 months to 4 years old.
Children and caregiver explore different dance concepts each week and will be given additional information to help support your child's development outside of class.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
864 Crahen AVE NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
AGE LEVEL: Babies, Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Toddler Classes, Playgroup, Parent Group
ACTIVITY: Early Childhood, Mommy and Me
COST: Free -
About Mommy and Me Classes at Bright Beginnings Playgroups through KISD
Bright Beginnings Playgroups allows parents and children, ages infancy through Kindergarten entry, to experience play together in a safe and educational setting.
Playgroups and facilitated by a Parent Educator and are offered in many different locations throughout Kent County.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
2500 S. Division Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
AGE LEVEL: Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active, Arts & Entertainment
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary
About Mommy and Me Classes at Grand Rapids Kroc Center
The Grand Rapids Kroc Center offers classes in a wide range of topics and interests, including Mommy & Me style classes in the fine arts.
Mommy & Me Gymnastics teaches basic gymnastic skills and is offered by Grand Rapids Gymnastics. Parent and Child Swim Lessons allows children to get comfortable in the water and to learn basic skills. Preschool Arts for the Imagination encourages preschoolers and their parents to work together to develop fine motor and social skills.
Each of these classes is six sessions. You do not need to be a member to take these classes, but members do receive discounted prices.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
959 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
AGE LEVEL: Babies, Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Toddler Classes, Music Classes
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Music
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary.
About Mommy and Me Classes at Joyful Sounds Music Studio
Enjoy a rich musical journey as you sing, dance, play, learn, laugh and love at Joyful Sounds. With classes just for babies and others for kids up to age 8, everyone will find something they love.
Plus Joyful Sounds offers a Generations class at a retirement home so you and your child can spread joy to the residents!
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
Various Locations, Grand Rapids, MI
AGE LEVEL: Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Toddler Classes, Mommy and Me Workouts
ACTIVITY: Mommy and Me, Active
COST: Admission Fee - Fee varies.
About Mommy and Me Classes at Renew Mama Studio
Renew Mama Studio is offering on-location classes at various places around Grand Rapids.
Mommy and Me Yoga Classes, prenatal yoga, and more. Connect with them to see current offerings.
Mommy and Me Classes in Grand Rapids, MI
3300 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
AGE LEVEL: Babies, Toddlers, Preschool
PROGRAMS: Baby Classes, Toddler Classes
ACTIVITY: Early Childhood, Mommy and Me
COST: Admission Fee - Rates vary.
About Mommy and Me Classes at The Village
The Village is an early childhood enrichment and parent resource center with locations in Grand Rapids and Holland.
They enrichment classes for children ages 2 months and up – from STEM Toddler classes to music classes to baby sign language classes, and everything in between for kids up to age 7.
