Favorite Dance Classes Around Grand Rapids: Jazz, Ballet, Hip-Hop + More

Dance Teaches Creativity, Athleticism and Social Skills
Dance is a powerful art that can begin early in a child’s life.
As soon as a kid can move to a beat, they can enjoy dance, and it comes in so many different forms!
From easy mommy+me dance classes to a more formal education, Grand Rapids has many places where kids can get involved in the style they love the most. Kids in dance classes can experience both social growth, physical health and creative expression.
But where to start?
You stare here. We’ve found the area’s best ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz, modern dance classes, and everything in between.
How Dance Classes for Kids Works
How does dance even work for kids? Here are some commonly asked questions about getting kids started in dance.
What Age Do Dance Classes Start?
Many dance studios offer classes starting at age two, but kids can enroll at any age.
When Do you Register for Dance Classes?
Most studios open registration in the Spring (May) for the following Fall season. Many stagger enrollment, offering sign-ups to existing students first before expanding to all local families.
Where Can My Child Dance Without A lot of Experience?
Most studios offer both recreational and competitive dance options. Recreational would be open to all interested dancers, irrespective of experience level.
Will We Have to Travel for Competitions?
Yes. If your child is enrolled in competitive dance, travel will be required. We recommend confirming travel expectations (locations- national/regional and frequency) before registering your child.
How Much Does it Cost to Participate in Dance?
For the youngest dancers, expect about $40 per month for lessons plus dance attire and recital costs.
As dancers age, they frequently enroll in multiple disciplines (ballet, tap, acro, jazz, etc) so costs will increase. Competitive dance costs more and would also include travel expenses.
Recital costs are additional: parents usually have to pay separately for performance tickets and costumes.
What Clothing or Equipment is Needed for Dance?
Dancers would be required to wear a leotard and tights with the proper shoes for most disciplines and comfy clothes for hip hop. The dance studio should provide apparel requirements at registration.
Dancers (whether recreational or competitive) will also need special costumes for recitals.
Great Dance Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids
Find some of the best dance options in Grand Rapids here.
Caledonia Dance & Music Center in Caledonia
Dance Studio, Dance Classes, Competitive Dance
About Dance Classes at Caledonia Dance & Music Center
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance
From your child’s first class to their graduation performance, Caledonia Dance & Music Center has a class for everyone!
We specialize in beginners of all ages and offer training through pre-professional levels. But, CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®! Our students go beyond technique to develop important life skills, learning to be respectful, confident and conscientious young people who share their gifts and talents with the community.
T E S T I M O N I A L
"We appreciate CDMC's heart for kids, their vision and their leadership. We value their care for the group as a whole and their compassion for each individual kiddo." -Cassie
Hearts in Motion in Grand Rapids
Dance Studio, Dance Classes, Dance Company, Competitive Dance
About Dance Classes at Hearts in Motion
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Breaking, Lyrical, Acro Dance
At Hearts in Motion, we believe that dance has the power to create strong, confident, happy kids. We focus on teaching great technique while fostering a joy for the love of dance and creating magical moments. Be sure to check out our new satellite location in downtown Ada, located at 523 Ada Dr., complete with an adorable boutique!
T E S T I M O N I A L
"Hearts in Motion is amazing! The studio is beautiful, teachers are top notch, and they offer a lot of really fun classes. They consistently go above and beyond!"
Michigan Ballet Academy in Grand Rapids
Dance Studio, Dance Classes
About Dance Classes at Michigan Ballet Academy
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Jazz
Michigan Ballet Academy is proud to announce our new Recreational Division!
Alongside our existing Pre-professional Division, our 3 new programs target every age group and walk of life. At Michigan Ballet Academy, you are now guaranteed to find a class for you and your family.
Come dance with us!
-Children's Movement Program
-Adult Movement Program
-Restorative Movement Program
-Pre-Professional Division
We are a non-profit organization conveniently located off I-96 in Forest Hills.
In our Recreational Division we aim to develop a life-long love of movement regardless of age, ability, or background.
Learn more and enroll today at michiganballet.org!
HIS Dance Academy in GRAND RAPIDS
Dance Studio, Dance Classes
About Dance Classes at HIS Dance Academy
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
Guiding little hearts and big dreams since 2003.
Recreational classes for beginning dancers and those who want to add to their ballet training. Pre-professional classes to prepare for future post high school opportunities.
Quality training, devotions and prayer help build into your child grace, poise, self-assurance and a firm foundation.
Karin's Horse Connection at Legacy Stables in Caledonia
Dance Classes
About Dance Classes at Karin's Horse Connection at Legacy Stables
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Breaking, Lyrical, Acro Dance, Belly Dance
Equestrian Vaulting
Gymnastics - Dance - Horses
It’s a combination of dance and gymnastics on the back of a moving horse.
This exciting, unique sport helps boys and girls to develop coordination, balance, strength, confidence and flexibility while working in harmony with the horse. It brings happiness and promotes teamwork.
Favorite Dance Classes Around Grand Rapids
Following are the area’s top rated dance studios & classes, as voted on in our annual Grandtastic Awards. These studios have wowed parents and kids over and over with their passion for teaching kids dance.
Winner: Hearts in Motion Dance
Top-Voted Dance Classes in Grand Rapids
1. Hearts in Motion Dance
2. Integrity School of Dance Arts
3. Caledonia Dance & Music Center
4. Kathy’s Dance Co. (Hudsonville)
5. Body Language Dance Company
5. Rhythm Dance Center
5. Rockford Dance Company
8. Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness
9. Dance Dimensions
9. Dorr Dance Academy
9. Grand Rapids Ballet School
9. Lake Michigan Dance Academy
9. Over the Top Academy of Dance
Rhythm Dance Center in Belmont
Top Dance Studio
About Rhythm Dance Center
Whether you're just starting, have practiced for years, or love the thrill of competition, there is a place for you at Rhythm Dance Center. Students ages 3 to adult will find opportunities for personal expression and creative movement.
Over the Top Dance Academy of Dance in Grand Rapids
Top Dance Studio
About Over the Top Dance Academy of Dance
We offer a full compliment of dance styles with an emphasis on Tap Dance.
We believe dance gives your child a foundation for life.
Directory of Dance Classes in Grand Rapids
131 E. Main Street SE, Suite E Caledonia, MI 49316
► Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
61Syx Teknique Street Dance Academy in Grand Rapids - NW
2751 Alpine Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
► Breaking
► Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Ada Dance Academy in Ada
6086 Fulton St E Ada, MI 49301
► Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Body Language Dance Company in Jenison
888 Chicago Drive Jenison, MI 49428
► Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Dance Dimensions in Northview
5174 Plainfield Ave NE #3 Grand Rapids, MI 49525
► Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Breaking, Lyrical
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Grand Rapids Ballet in Grand Rapids - Downtown
341 Ellsworth Avenue SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
► Ballet Classes
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
4336 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
► Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Breaking, Lyrical, Acro Dance
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
2715 29th St GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49512
► Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Integrity Dance Arts in Byron Center
2495 84th St SW Byron Center, MI 49315
► Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
8001 Patterson Ave Caledonia, MI 49316
► Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Breaking, Lyrical, Acro Dance, Belly Dance
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
1595 Galbraith Ave. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
► Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Jazz
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids - Downtown
475 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
► Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8