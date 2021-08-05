Favorite Dance Classes Around Grand Rapids: Jazz, Ballet, Hip-Hop + More

Dance Teaches Creativity, Athleticism and Social Skills

Dance is a powerful art that can begin early in a child’s life.

As soon as a kid can move to a beat, they can enjoy dance, and it comes in so many different forms!

From easy mommy+me dance classes to a more formal education, Grand Rapids has many places where kids can get involved in the style they love the most. Kids in dance classes can experience both social growth, physical health and creative expression.

But where to start?

You stare here. We’ve found the area’s best ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz, modern dance classes, and everything in between.

Michigan Ballet Academy

How Dance Classes for Kids Works

How does dance even work for kids? Here are some commonly asked questions about getting kids started in dance.

What Age Do Dance Classes Start?

Many dance studios offer classes starting at age two, but kids can enroll at any age.

When Do you Register for Dance Classes?

Most studios open registration in the Spring (May) for the following Fall season. Many stagger enrollment, offering sign-ups to existing students first before expanding to all local families.

Where Can My Child Dance Without A lot of Experience?

Most studios offer both recreational and competitive dance options. Recreational would be open to all interested dancers, irrespective of experience level.

Will We Have to Travel for Competitions?

Yes. If your child is enrolled in competitive dance, travel will be required. We recommend confirming travel expectations (locations- national/regional and frequency) before registering your child.

How Much Does it Cost to Participate in Dance?

For the youngest dancers, expect about $40 per month for lessons plus dance attire and recital costs.

As dancers age, they frequently enroll in multiple disciplines (ballet, tap, acro, jazz, etc) so costs will increase. Competitive dance costs more and would also include travel expenses.

Recital costs are additional: parents usually have to pay separately for performance tickets and costumes.

What Clothing or Equipment is Needed for Dance?

Dancers would be required to wear a leotard and tights with the proper shoes for most disciplines and comfy clothes for hip hop. The dance studio should provide apparel requirements at registration.

Dancers (whether recreational or competitive) will also need special costumes for recitals.

Great Dance Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids

Find some of the best dance options in Grand Rapids here.

Favorite Dance Classes Around Grand Rapids

Following are the area’s top rated dance studios & classes, as voted on in our annual Grandtastic Awards. These studios have wowed parents and kids over and over with their passion for teaching kids dance.

Winner: Hearts in Motion Dance

Top-Voted Dance Classes in Grand Rapids 1. Hearts in Motion Dance

2. Integrity School of Dance Arts

3. Caledonia Dance & Music Center

4. Kathy’s Dance Co. (Hudsonville)

5. Body Language Dance Company

5. Rhythm Dance Center

5. Rockford Dance Company

8. Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness

9. Dance Dimensions

9. Dorr Dance Academy

9. Grand Rapids Ballet School

9. Lake Michigan Dance Academy

9. Over the Top Academy of Dance

Hearts in Motion in Grand Rapids Top Dance Studio About Hearts in Motion At Hearts in Motion, we believe that dance has the power to create strong, confident, happy kids. We focus on teaching great technique while fostering a joy for the love of dance and creating magical moments. Be sure to check out our new satellite location in downtown Ada! T E S T I M O N I A L This is an amazing environment for dancers of all ages. The instructors promote hard work but are extremely fun and excellent with the students. I love the age appropriate dances and costumes along with tastefully selected music and themes! Caledonia Dance & Music Center in Caledonia Top Dance Studio About Caledonia Dance & Music Center For 21 years, CDMC has been committed to safety and consistency for families. The positive well-being of the whole child is the reason behind their work. Whether taking class online or in-person; let their team of professional instructors inspire your child through the joy of music and dance. T E S T I M O N I A L We appreciate CDMC's heart for kids, their vision and leadership. We value their care for the group as a whole, and their compassion for each individual kiddo. We are grateful for CDMC's lasting input into our daughter's life. - Cassie Rhythm Dance Center in Belmont Top Dance Studio About Rhythm Dance Center Whether you're just starting, have practiced for years, or love the thrill of competition, there is a place for you at Rhythm Dance Center. Students ages 3 to adult will find opportunities for personal expression and creative movement. Over the Top Dance Academy of Dance in Grand Rapids Top Dance Studio About Over the Top Dance Academy of Dance We offer a full compliment of dance styles with an emphasis on Tap Dance.

We believe dance gives your child a foundation for life.

Directory of Dance Classes in Grand Rapids