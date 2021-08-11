The Most Talented Acting Classes & Theatre Groups for Kids in Grand Rapids

Acting Classes Span Singing, Dancing, Acting, Props, Set & More

Of all the extracurriculars out there, theater is the one dream I have for all of my kids. I just love theater and getting to watch my kids on stage (or in the background on crew) is more exciting to me than any athletic event.

We love the community atmosphere that develops with each performance, with everyone working super hard to make something great together. And it’s one of those things that any kind of creative kid can be involved in. You can work on props, crew, costumes, set design, singing, dancing or acting.

Anything is possible with theater.

How Acting Classes for Kids Works

What Age Do Acting Classes Start?

Any school-age kid can delve into performing arts. Local theatre houses offer school-year programs and acting summer camps for all ages. Often these programs culminate in a stage performance where we can see all our kids’ hard work come to life.

Performing arts can include dance, singing and acting, so it’s a fun extracurricular to combine with other interests. Kids can take dance lessons AND theater classes, and they can work together!

Kids can also learn how to audition through local groups. Grand Rapids Civic Theatre just began offering audition workshops where you can learn how to ace auditions and what’s expected at them.

Kids Acting Classes Around Grand Rapids

Find some of the best theater instruction in Grand Rapids here.

Children's Creations Theater & Act II Theater for Teens in Grand Rapids Performing Arts School About Acting Classes at Children's Creations Theater & Act II Theater for Teens AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12

OFFERING: Onstage Productions Children’s Creations Theater, Act II Theater for Teens and Fusion Film Academy are committed to helping children achieve their full potential through on-stage theater, musical productions, film making, workshops, camps, and training classes. We are effective in developing inner character as we implement Teamwork, Leadership, Responsibility and Respect into our curriculum. For 29 years, our program has helped thousands of students develop confidence, stage presence, vocal projection, eye contact, and many more important practical life skills. They will also make new friends, all while gaining lifetime memories. We are all about creating an extremely FUN experience and fulfilling the inner passions many children have, to be creative in the Art’s. We enhance our programs with, beautiful costumes, sets, props, backdrops, high quality cameras, lights, and sound equipment. We have a long-standing reputation in the community for quality programs that help children to achieve their full God-given potential. To reach the Children’s Creations Theater or the Act II Theater for Teens, please call 616-957-9707. For the Fusion Film Academy, please call 616-819-9968 or visit fusionfilmacademy.org T E S T I M O N I A L "Our kids learned life skills, made friends, and had great fun. If you’re looking for a safe, positive caring environment in the arts for kids, I highly recommend them." -Susan ➤More about Acting Classes at Children's Creations Theater & Act II Theater for Teens

