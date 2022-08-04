GR’s Ultimate Dance Classes for Kids: Jazz, Ballet, Hip-Hop + More

Dance Classes Teaches Creativity, Athleticism and Social Skills
Dance is a powerful art that can begin early in a child’s life.
It’s one of the more popular extracurriculars and classes for kids.
From easy mommy+me dance classes to a more formal education, Grand Rapids has many places where kids can get involved in the style they love the most.
Kids in dance classes can experience both social growth, physical health and creative expression.
But where to start?
You stare here. We’ve found the area’s best ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz, modern dance classes, and everything in between.
Featured Dance Classes for Kids in Grand Rapids
Find some of the best dance options in Grand Rapids here.
*This is a sponsored section of GRKIDS.com.
Grand Rapids Ballet School in Grand Rapids
“We love GRBS! The teachers really care about the students' growth beyond dance. They have helped my kids build lifelong skills that will be with them forever." – GRBS Parent
Train at Grand Rapids Ballet School, the educational branch of Michigan’s only professional ballet company.
Grand Rapids Ballet School offers dance classes for all ages and experience levels.
GRBS offers classes with individual attention, personalized mentorship, choreographic and performance opportunities, live piano accompaniment, and a supportive community of dancers dedicated to achieving their goals. Classes include:
• Youth Ballet | Beginner to advanced students, age 8-19
• Young Dancer | Beginning dancers, age 3-7
• Boys Ballet | Beginner to advanced students, age 5-14
• Adult Ballet | Beginner to advanced, all levels welcome!
• Adaptive Dance | Specialized classes for children with disabilities & individuals with Parkinson’s Disease
Experience the Grand Rapids Ballet School Difference.
Grand Rapids Ballet School offers dance classes for all ages and experience levels.
GRBS offers classes with individual attention, personalized mentorship, choreographic and performance opportunities, live piano accompaniment, and a supportive community of dancers dedicated to achieving their goals. Classes include:
• Youth Ballet | Beginner to advanced students, age 8-19
• Young Dancer | Beginning dancers, age 3-7
• Boys Ballet | Beginner to advanced students, age 5-14
• Adult Ballet | Beginner to advanced, all levels welcome!
• Adaptive Dance | Specialized classes for children with disabilities & individuals with Parkinson’s Disease
Experience the Grand Rapids Ballet School Difference.
Michigan Ballet Academy in Grand Rapids
Michigan Ballet Academy is proud to announce our new Recreational Division!
Alongside our existing Pre-professional Division, our 3 new programs target every age group and walk of life. At Michigan Ballet Academy, you are now guaranteed to find a class for you and your family.
Come dance with us!
-Children's Movement Program
-Adult Movement Program
-Restorative Movement Program
-Pre-Professional Division
We are a non-profit organization conveniently located off I-96 in Forest Hills.
In our Recreational Division we aim to develop a life-long love of movement regardless of age, ability, or background.
Learn more and enroll today at michiganballet.org!
Alongside our existing Pre-professional Division, our 3 new programs target every age group and walk of life. At Michigan Ballet Academy, you are now guaranteed to find a class for you and your family.
Come dance with us!
-Children's Movement Program
-Adult Movement Program
-Restorative Movement Program
-Pre-Professional Division
We are a non-profit organization conveniently located off I-96 in Forest Hills.
In our Recreational Division we aim to develop a life-long love of movement regardless of age, ability, or background.
Learn more and enroll today at michiganballet.org!
Caledonia Dance & Music Center in Caledonia
"We appreciate CDMC's heart for kids, their vision and their leadership. We value their care for the group as a whole and their compassion for each individual kiddo." -Cassie
From your child’s first class to their graduation performance, Caledonia Dance & Music Center has a class for everyone!
We specialize in beginners of all ages and offer training through pre-professional levels. But, CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®! Our students go beyond technique to develop important life skills, learning to be respectful, confident and conscientious young people who share their gifts and talents with the community.
We specialize in beginners of all ages and offer training through pre-professional levels. But, CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®! Our students go beyond technique to develop important life skills, learning to be respectful, confident and conscientious young people who share their gifts and talents with the community.
Hearts in Motion Dance in Grand Rapids
Hearts in Motion is the best! Beautiful studio, creative and caring staff, and a genuine commitment to providing a safe and fun dance experience. Can't recommend them enough!
At Hearts in Motion we believe in the power of dance.
We believe in the way dance can make you feel.
We believe in the magic of a tiny little dancer who puts on their first pair of dance shoes or poofy pink tutu just as we believe in the magic of a dancer who flies through the air leaping across the floor.
We believe that dance skills teach life skills. We believe in building strength and confidence through dance and fostering a LOVE for the art of dance.
Join us this season and experience the magic of dance!
We believe in the way dance can make you feel.
We believe in the magic of a tiny little dancer who puts on their first pair of dance shoes or poofy pink tutu just as we believe in the magic of a dancer who flies through the air leaping across the floor.
We believe that dance skills teach life skills. We believe in building strength and confidence through dance and fostering a LOVE for the art of dance.
Join us this season and experience the magic of dance!
Karin's Horse Connection & Legacy Stables in Caledonia
Equestrian Vaulting
Dance - Gymnastics - Horses
It’s a combination of dance and gymnastics on a moving horse. This exciting, unique sport helps boys and girls to develop coordination, balance, strength, confidence and flexibility while working in harmony with the horse. It brings happiness and promotes teamwork. No experience required!
Dance - Gymnastics - Horses
It’s a combination of dance and gymnastics on a moving horse. This exciting, unique sport helps boys and girls to develop coordination, balance, strength, confidence and flexibility while working in harmony with the horse. It brings happiness and promotes teamwork. No experience required!
Academy of Dance Arts in Comstock Park
We offer dance and acro classes in all disciplines of dance for ages 2 and up.
Performance opportunities for all! Competition Teams offered.
New this year....HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR!
Join our dance family today.
Performance opportunities for all! Competition Teams offered.
New this year....HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR!
Join our dance family today.
How Dance Classes for Kids Works
How does dance even work for kids? Here are some commonly asked questions about getting kids started in dance.
What Age Do Dance Classes Start?
Many dance studios offer classes starting at age two, but kids can enroll at any age.
When do you Register for Dance Classes?
Most studios open registration in the Spring (May) for the following Fall season. Many stagger enrollment, offering sign-ups to existing students first before expanding to all local families.
Where Can My Child Dance Without A lot of Experience?
Most studios offer both recreational and competitive dance options. Recreational would be open to all interested dancers, irrespective of experience level.
Will We Have to Travel for Competitions?
Yes. If your child is enrolled in competitive dance, travel will be required.
We recommend confirming travel expectations (locations- national/regional and frequency) before registering your child.
How Much Does it Cost to Participate in Dance?
For the youngest dancers, expect about $40 per month for lessons plus dance attire and recital costs.
As dancers age, they frequently enroll in multiple disciplines (ballet, tap, acro, jazz, etc) so costs will increase. Competitive dance costs more and would also include travel expenses.
Recital costs are additional: parents usually have to pay separately for performance tickets and costumes.
What Clothing or Equipment is Needed for Dance?
Dancers would be required to wear a leotard and tights with the proper shoes for most disciplines and comfy clothes for hip hop.
The dance studio should provide apparel requirements at registration.
Dancers (whether recreational or competitive) will also need special costumes for recitals.
Favorite Dance Classes Around Grand Rapids
Following are the area’s top rated dance studios & classes, as voted on in our annual Best of Grand Rapids Awards.
These studios have wowed parents and kids over and over with their passion for teaching kids dance.
Winner: Rockford Dance Company
TOP 10 Dance Studios / Lessons
1. Rockford Dance Company
2. HIS Dance Academy
3. Hearts in Motion Dance Project
4. Caledonia Dance & Music Center
5. Integrity School of Dance Arts
6. Academy of Dance Arts Inc
7. Dance With Me by Amber Marie
8. Body Language Dance Company
9. Studio Dance
10. Haus of Glass Dance
Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Caledonia
131 E Main Street SE, Suite E, Caledonia MI, 49316
From your child's first class to their graduation performance, CDMC has a class for everyone!
They specialize in beginners of all ages and training through pre-professional levels. But CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®, going beyond technique to develop important life skills.
CDMC will inspire your child through dance!
They specialize in beginners of all ages and training through pre-professional levels. But CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®, going beyond technique to develop important life skills.
CDMC will inspire your child through dance!
This is our second year at CDMC and we LOVE it. My daughter danced at two prior studios and CDMC is hands down our favorite and where we will stay. The teachers are knowledgeable and loving. They put on beautiful performances, and we look forward to many years with them. Highly recommend! ~Stephanie Pratt
Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Grand Rapids
4336 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525
523 Ada Dr., Ada MI, 49301
At Hearts in Motion, we believe that dance has the power to create strong, confident, happy kids.
We focus on training great technique while fostering a joy for the love of dance and creating magical moments.
Be sure to check out our satellite location in downtown Ada!
We focus on training great technique while fostering a joy for the love of dance and creating magical moments.
Be sure to check out our satellite location in downtown Ada!
This is an amazing and age appropriate environment for dancers of all ages. The instructors promote hard work in a fun and engaging way. We love Hearts in Motion!
Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Grand Rapids
2715 29th ST SE, Grand Rapids MI, 49512
Ages: 3 months-Adult
Offering Recreation and Pre-Professional Divisions: Babes In Arms, Toddler, Ballet, Pointe, Variations, Character, Modern, Musical Theatre, & Hip-Hop
Celebrating our 20th season of Guiding Young Hearts and Big Dreams.
Recreational classes for beginning dancers and Pre-Professional classes to prepare for future post-high school opportunities.
Offering Recreation and Pre-Professional Divisions: Babes In Arms, Toddler, Ballet, Pointe, Variations, Character, Modern, Musical Theatre, & Hip-Hop
Celebrating our 20th season of Guiding Young Hearts and Big Dreams.
Recreational classes for beginning dancers and Pre-Professional classes to prepare for future post-high school opportunities.
“You go above and beyond taking care of each and every dancer. The sense of love and family is felt here. Thank you so much for being a blessing!” ~ KB
Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Kentwood
Directory of Dance Classes in Grand Rapids
A full list of all the dance classes and academies in West Michigan that kids love.
Grand Rapids Ballet School in Grand Rapids
341 Ellsworth Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
• Ballet Classes
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
61Syx Teknique Street Dance Academy in Grand Rapids - NW
2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
• Breaking
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Academy of Dance Arts in Comstock Park
684 Six Mile Road NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
• Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance, Modern, Creative Movement
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Ada Dance Academy in Ada
6086 Fulton St E, Ada, MI 49301
• Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Body Language Dance Company in Jenison
888 Chicago Drive, Jenison, MI 49428
• Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Caledonia Dance & Music Center in Caledonia
131 E. Main Street SE, Suite E, Caledonia, MI 49316
• Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Dance Dimensions in Northview
5174 Plainfield Ave NE #3, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
• Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Breaking, Lyrical
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Dorr Dance Academy in Dorr
1743 142nd Avenue, Dorr, MI 49323
• Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
Hearts in Motion Dance in Grand Rapids
4336 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
• Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance, Creative Movement
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
HIS Dance Academy in Grand Rapids - SE
2715 29th St, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49512
• Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Integrity Dance Arts in Byron Center
2495 84th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
• Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Karin's Horse Connection & Legacy Stables in Caledonia
8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
• Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance, Modern, Creative Movement
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Kathy's Dance Co. in Hudsonville
3239 Oak St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
• Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Lake Michigan Dance Academy in Allendale
6561 Lake Michigan Dr., Allendale, MI 49401
• Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Michigan Ballet Academy in Grand Rapids
1595 Galbraith Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
• Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Jazz
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Over the Top Academy of Dance in East Grand Rapids
2423 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
• Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Rockford Dance Company in Rockford
10580 Northland Drive, Rockford, MI 49341
• Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids - Downtown
475 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
• Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8
More in Grand Rapids
GR’s Ultimate Dance Classes for Kids: Jazz, Ballet, Hip-Hop + More
Dance Classes Teaches Creativity, Athleticism and Social Skills Dance is a powerful art that can begin early in a child’s life. It’s one of the more popular extracurriculars and classes…
The 4 Most Talented Acting Classes & Theatre Groups for Kids in Grand Rapids
Acting Classes Span Singing, Dancing, Acting, Props, Set & More Of all the extracurriculars out there, theater is the one dream I have for all of my kids. I just…
GR’s Best Places for Kids Piano Lessons, Guitar Lessons, Singing Lessons + More
Grand Rapids is Brimming with Amazing Musicians Ready to Teach Your Child This summer alone my hobby-crazed daughter has been madly playing music on our piano and guitar. She’s been…
Soccer for Kids in Grand Rapids: Where to Find Clubs, Teams & Camps
Soccer for Kids is Everywhere in West Michigan Soccer is considered the most popular sport in the world and if you walked around most towns in West Michigan on a fall or…
Best Golf Lessons for Kids & Junior Golf Leagues in West Michigan
Local Junior Golf Programs & Golf Lessons for Kids Michigan is ranked 6th in the nation for the number of golf courses. And considering the weather prevents us from playing…
13+ Cool Cooking Classes for Kids & Adults – West Michigan
We’ve found over a dozen Grand Rapids Cooking classes for kids and adults. These are great ideas for date night, girls’ night out or for kids who want to learn…
2 thoughts on “GR’s Ultimate Dance Classes for Kids: Jazz, Ballet, Hip-Hop + More”
Miss G Ballet is new in town! We opened February 2021 & having recently obtained our LLC, we are growing by leaps & bounds in a little barn-studio in Alto. Ballet classes ages 3-Teen. Online & In-Person. We also offer a pre-performance club for kids interested in building character through stage performance. Our live, interactive dance show simultaneously trains leaders and introduces families to the Art of Ballet! Club-style ballet classes, crafts, activities & events.
Email [email protected] or see our history through our Facebook Group @missgballet. Gia Budrick 616-204-2158
*Uniqua’s Unicorns Ballet Camp July 25-28, 2022 (email or call to register)
Wow! I am shocked there is no mention of Imprint Dance Company. Imprint Dance Company has an amazing competition team as well as wonderful recreational classes. This studio just won Best Studio at a National Competition in Myrtle Beach in July 2021. The studio is well run by Crystal Delgado and Jazzae Ford and is worth your time and money.