GR’s Ultimate Dance Classes for Kids: Jazz, Ballet, Hip-Hop + More

Grand Rapids Ballet School in Grand Rapids Dance Classes 341 Ellsworth Ave SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503

“We love GRBS! The teachers really care about the students' growth beyond dance. They have helped my kids build lifelong skills that will be with them forever." – GRBS Parent



Train at Grand Rapids Ballet School, the educational branch of Michigan’s only professional ballet company.



Grand Rapids Ballet School offers dance classes for all ages and experience levels.



GRBS offers classes with individual attention, personalized mentorship, choreographic and performance opportunities, live piano accompaniment, and a supportive community of dancers dedicated to achieving their goals. Classes include:



• Youth Ballet | Beginner to advanced students, age 8-19

• Young Dancer | Beginning dancers, age 3-7

• Boys Ballet | Beginner to advanced students, age 5-14

• Adult Ballet | Beginner to advanced, all levels welcome!

• Adaptive Dance | Specialized classes for children with disabilities & individuals with Parkinson’s Disease



Experience the Grand Rapids Ballet School Difference. Michigan Ballet Academy in Grand Rapids Dance Classes 1595 Galbraith Ave. SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546

Michigan Ballet Academy is proud to announce our new Recreational Division!



Alongside our existing Pre-professional Division, our 3 new programs target every age group and walk of life. At Michigan Ballet Academy, you are now guaranteed to find a class for you and your family.



Come dance with us!



-Children's Movement Program

-Adult Movement Program

-Restorative Movement Program

-Pre-Professional Division



We are a non-profit organization conveniently located off I-96 in Forest Hills.



In our Recreational Division we aim to develop a life-long love of movement regardless of age, ability, or background.



Learn more and enroll today at michiganballet.org! Caledonia Dance & Music Center in Caledonia Dance Classes 131 E. Main Street SE, Suite E, Caledonia MI 49316

"We appreciate CDMC's heart for kids, their vision and their leadership. We value their care for the group as a whole and their compassion for each individual kiddo." -Cassie



From your child’s first class to their graduation performance, Caledonia Dance & Music Center has a class for everyone!



We specialize in beginners of all ages and offer training through pre-professional levels. But, CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®! Our students go beyond technique to develop important life skills, learning to be respectful, confident and conscientious young people who share their gifts and talents with the community. Hearts in Motion Dance in Grand Rapids Dance Classes 4336 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525

Hearts in Motion is the best! Beautiful studio, creative and caring staff, and a genuine commitment to providing a safe and fun dance experience. Can't recommend them enough!



At Hearts in Motion we believe in the power of dance.



We believe in the way dance can make you feel.



We believe in the magic of a tiny little dancer who puts on their first pair of dance shoes or poofy pink tutu just as we believe in the magic of a dancer who flies through the air leaping across the floor.



We believe that dance skills teach life skills. We believe in building strength and confidence through dance and fostering a LOVE for the art of dance.



Join us this season and experience the magic of dance! Karin's Horse Connection & Legacy Stables in Caledonia Dance Classes 8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia MI 49316

Equestrian Vaulting

Dance - Gymnastics - Horses

It’s a combination of dance and gymnastics on a moving horse. This exciting, unique sport helps boys and girls to develop coordination, balance, strength, confidence and flexibility while working in harmony with the horse. It brings happiness and promotes teamwork. No experience required! Academy of Dance Arts in Comstock Park Dance Classes 684 Six Mile Road NW, Comstock Park MI 49321

We offer dance and acro classes in all disciplines of dance for ages 2 and up.



Performance opportunities for all! Competition Teams offered.



New this year....HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR!



Join our dance family today.

How Dance Classes for Kids Works

How does dance even work for kids? Here are some commonly asked questions about getting kids started in dance.

What Age Do Dance Classes Start?

Many dance studios offer classes starting at age two, but kids can enroll at any age.

When do you Register for Dance Classes?

Most studios open registration in the Spring (May) for the following Fall season. Many stagger enrollment, offering sign-ups to existing students first before expanding to all local families.

Where Can My Child Dance Without A lot of Experience?

Most studios offer both recreational and competitive dance options. Recreational would be open to all interested dancers, irrespective of experience level.

Will We Have to Travel for Competitions?

Yes. If your child is enrolled in competitive dance, travel will be required.

We recommend confirming travel expectations (locations- national/regional and frequency) before registering your child.

How Much Does it Cost to Participate in Dance?

For the youngest dancers, expect about $40 per month for lessons plus dance attire and recital costs.

As dancers age, they frequently enroll in multiple disciplines (ballet, tap, acro, jazz, etc) so costs will increase. Competitive dance costs more and would also include travel expenses.

Recital costs are additional: parents usually have to pay separately for performance tickets and costumes.

What Clothing or Equipment is Needed for Dance?

Dancers would be required to wear a leotard and tights with the proper shoes for most disciplines and comfy clothes for hip hop.

The dance studio should provide apparel requirements at registration.

Dancers (whether recreational or competitive) will also need special costumes for recitals.

Favorite Dance Classes Around Grand Rapids

Following are the area’s top rated dance studios & classes, as voted on in our annual Best of Grand Rapids Awards.

These studios have wowed parents and kids over and over with their passion for teaching kids dance.

Winner: Rockford Dance Company

TOP 10 Dance Studios / Lessons 1. Rockford Dance Company



2. HIS Dance Academy



3. Hearts in Motion Dance Project



4. Caledonia Dance & Music Center



5. Integrity School of Dance Arts



6. Academy of Dance Arts Inc



7. Dance With Me by Amber Marie



8. Body Language Dance Company



9. Studio Dance



10. Haus of Glass Dance

Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Caledonia Caledonia Dance & Music Center

131 E Main Street SE, Suite E, Caledonia MI, 49316

From your child's first class to their graduation performance, CDMC has a class for everyone!



They specialize in beginners of all ages and training through pre-professional levels. But CDMC is More Than Just Great Dancing®, going beyond technique to develop important life skills.



CDMC will inspire your child through dance!

This is our second year at CDMC and we LOVE it. My daughter danced at two prior studios and CDMC is hands down our favorite and where we will stay. The teachers are knowledgeable and loving. They put on beautiful performances, and we look forward to many years with them. Highly recommend! ~Stephanie Pratt

Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Grand Rapids Hearts in Motion

4336 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525 523 Ada Dr., Ada MI, 49301

At Hearts in Motion, we believe that dance has the power to create strong, confident, happy kids.



We focus on training great technique while fostering a joy for the love of dance and creating magical moments.



Be sure to check out our satellite location in downtown Ada!

This is an amazing and age appropriate environment for dancers of all ages. The instructors promote hard work in a fun and engaging way. We love Hearts in Motion!

Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Grand Rapids HIS Dance Academy

2715 29th ST SE, Grand Rapids MI, 49512

Ages: 3 months-Adult



Offering Recreation and Pre-Professional Divisions: Babes In Arms, Toddler, Ballet, Pointe, Variations, Character, Modern, Musical Theatre, & Hip-Hop



Celebrating our 20th season of Guiding Young Hearts and Big Dreams.



Recreational classes for beginning dancers and Pre-Professional classes to prepare for future post-high school opportunities.

“You go above and beyond taking care of each and every dancer. The sense of love and family is felt here. Thank you so much for being a blessing!” ~ KB

Winning Dance Studio/Lessons - Kentwood Studio Dance

2925 28th Street SE , Suite D, Kentwood Michigan, 49512

At Studio Dance, we believe if you Dream Big and Werk Hard, you can do anything.



Creating an environment for happy, strong, and confident kids is what we do best!



Come join our dance family!





Directory of Dance Classes in Grand Rapids

A full list of all the dance classes and academies in West Michigan that kids love.

Grand Rapids Ballet School in Grand Rapids 341 Ellsworth Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 • Ballet Classes

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 61Syx Teknique Street Dance Academy in Grand Rapids - NW 2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 • Breaking

• Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Academy of Dance Arts in Comstock Park 684 Six Mile Road NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321 • Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance, Modern, Creative Movement

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Ada Dance Academy in Ada 6086 Fulton St E, Ada, MI 49301 • Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Body Language Dance Company in Jenison 888 Chicago Drive, Jenison, MI 49428 • Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Caledonia Dance & Music Center in Caledonia 131 E. Main Street SE, Suite E, Caledonia, MI 49316 • Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Dance Dimensions in Northview 5174 Plainfield Ave NE #3, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 • Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Breaking, Lyrical

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Dorr Dance Academy in Dorr 1743 142nd Avenue, Dorr, MI 49323 • Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8 Hearts in Motion Dance in Grand Rapids 4336 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 • Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance, Creative Movement

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 HIS Dance Academy in Grand Rapids - SE 2715 29th St, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49512 • Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Integrity Dance Arts in Byron Center 2495 84th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315 • Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Karin's Horse Connection & Legacy Stables in Caledonia 8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316 • Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance, Modern, Creative Movement

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Kathy's Dance Co. in Hudsonville 3239 Oak St, Hudsonville, MI 49426 • Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Lake Michigan Dance Academy in Allendale 6561 Lake Michigan Dr., Allendale, MI 49401 • Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical, Acro Dance

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Michigan Ballet Academy in Grand Rapids 1595 Galbraith Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 • Toddler Dance Classes, Mommy & Me, Ballet Classes, Jazz

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Over the Top Academy of Dance in East Grand Rapids 2423 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507 • Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 Rockford Dance Company in Rockford 10580 Northland Drive, Rockford, MI 49341 • Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12 YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids - Downtown 475 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 • Toddler Dance Classes, Ballet Classes, Tap, Jazz

• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8

