Saturday January 4, 2020

Date: 01/04

Location: Richmond Park – 1732 Tamarack Ave NW

Grand Rapids

Join us on January 4, 2020 as WinterWest returns to Richmond Park! This is a free event that encourages people to get out and enjoy winter in our Grand Rapids parks. The park will be filled with winter activities for your family to try from 10:00 – 2:00 p.m.. Go [...]

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Saturday January 18, 2020

Date: 01/18

Location: Rosa Parks Circle – 135 Monroe Center St NW

Grand Rapids

The Great Skate debuted in 2002 as a 24-hour ice skating marathon held at the outdoor Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in downtown Grand Rapids, with every Griffins player and coach skating for at least one hour around the clock with fans. In 2009, the event expanded into a two-day, [...]

Time: 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Thursday January 23, 2020

Date: 01/23

Location: Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl – 1 Y Dr

Grand Haven

Winterfest is a full weekend of winter fun in Grand Haven, Michigan during the last week of January. The snow is upon us, and with Michigan’s winters being long and cold, this is a perfect time to get out and be active. There are plenty of activities to keep everyone [...]

Time: All Day

Saturday January 25, 2020

Date: 01/25

Location: Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl – 1 Y Dr

Grand Haven

Winterfest is a full weekend of winter fun in Grand Haven, Michigan during the last week of January. The snow is upon us, and with Michigan’s winters being long and cold, this is a perfect time to get out and be active. There are plenty of activities to keep everyone [...]

Time: All Day

Date: 01/25

Location: Pierce Cedar Creek Institute – 701 West Cloverdale Road

Hastings

Come celebrate winter at the Institute with activities for the whole family: > Join us for an interactive live animal program with Binder Park Zoo's animal ambassadors and learn how animals adapt to the colder winter months. > Feel snow whizzing past your face as you ride the hills on [...]

Time: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Date: 01/25

Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW

Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival (#GRAPF) Team and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. are proud to present the Lunar New Year Festival (LYNF) as part of the 2020 World of Winter Festival! LNYF is a celebration of the New Year based on the lunar calendar. The festival showcases a variety of [...]

Time: 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday January 31, 2020

Date: 01/31

Location: Downtown St. Joseph – Downtown

St. Joseph

Join us in downtown St. Joseph January 31-February 2 for our 16th Annual Magical Ice Fest! Ice Competitions - Friday & Saturday Watch carvers magically turn frozen blocks into works of art! Friday evening the Professional Individual Competition will run from 5:30-7:30pm along Pleasant Street. On Saturday, the Professional Team [...]

Time: All Day

Date: 01/31

Location: Downtown South Haven- Phoenix St. – Phoenix Street

South Haven

The cool streets of South Haven will be blazing during the HOTTEST winter festival around! January 31- February 2, 2020, sleepy South Haven will fill up with locals and visitors checking out the AMAZING ice sculptures, tasting DELICIOUS chili, enjoying SPECTACULAR food and drink specials featured in the pub slide, [...]

Time: All Day

Date: 02/01

Location: Downtown Muskegon – between 3rd and 4th streets

Muskegon

The Greater Muskegon Jaycees Annual Snowfest will return to Downtown Muskegon Saturday, February 1, 2020. The downtown winter festival features a jam-packed Saturday including popular events such as the “Battle of the Bowls Chili Cook-Off”, and a Cornhole Tournament! The Muskegon Jaycees Snowfest Committee is hard at work planning this exciting [...]

Time: All Day

Date: 02/01

Location: Downtown South Haven- Phoenix St. – Phoenix Street

South Haven

The cool streets of South Haven will be blazing during the HOTTEST winter festival around! January 31- February 2, 2020, sleepy South Haven will fill up with locals and visitors checking out the AMAZING ice sculptures, tasting DELICIOUS chili, enjoying SPECTACULAR food and drink specials featured in the pub slide, [...]

Time: All Day

Date: 02/01

Location: Wittenbach/Wege Agriscience and Environmental Education Center – 11715 Vergennes Rd

Lowell

WINTER WAGGLE 5K On the beautiful trails of the the WWC...Brought to you by the Lowell YMCA, Lowell Community Wellness and the WWC. **Registration and check-in begin at 9:15am **Race time is 10:00am **Depending on conditions the race can be completed via Snowshoes, XC Skis, Run, or Walk, or WAGGLE! [...]

Time: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Date: 02/02

Location: Downtown South Haven- Phoenix St. – Phoenix Street

South Haven

The cool streets of South Haven will be blazing during the HOTTEST winter festival around! January 31- February 2, 2020, sleepy South Haven will fill up with locals and visitors checking out the AMAZING ice sculptures, tasting DELICIOUS chili, enjoying SPECTACULAR food and drink specials featured in the pub slide, [...]

Time: All Day

Friday February 14, 2020

Date: 02/14

Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW

Grand Rapids

Celebrate winter with a gallery of ice in Downtown Grand Rapids! This annual World of Winter attraction showcases over 50 ice sculptures all throughout Downtown. You can do a self-guided tour of these amazing works of art... or join one of our ice sculpture walking tours so you don't miss [...]

Time: All Day

