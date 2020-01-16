feature image courtesy of Crystal Mountain (and Fisher, their dear mascot).
Embrace Fun in Michigan this Winter with Kids
At the sight of the first falling snowflake my kids begin shouting for joy and digging out their snow-pants, winter hats, boots… all that dreaded gear!
Meanwhile my brain goes another direction. How am I going to keep my kids busy now that the weather is cold and wet? For me, snow means shoveling, cursing my hilly driveway and cleaning up snow-melt from the kids coming back in.
But winter also means cozy family times by the fireplace, sledding with neighbors, lots and lots of hot cocoa, and venturing outside to try new things.
Get Outside and Play this Winter in West Michigan
You may wish for some hot chocolate (or coffee) and a warm blanket when it feels impossible to get out of the house, but I think you should take a look at the list below, throw off that blanket and have some fun!
This list boasts tons of activities to get you and your family out of the house and ready to brave, and dare I say enjoy, the winter again!
Jump to find…
Even if you’re not seasoned on the slopes, you can enjoy Michigan’s snowy hilltops. (And the exhilarating ride down!) Most ski resorts offer lessons from kids to adults, making it even more accessible to winter adventurers. Read on to see where to take your kids skiing and snowboarding in Michigan this winter.
Get Ski & Snowboard Lessons at These Michigan Resorts
- Crystal Mountain | Kid and adult ski/snowboard lessons. Private or group lessons available. Kids 6 and under ski free.
- Boyne Mountain | Offers kids ski lessons and camps for kids.
- Caberfae Peaks | Children’s programs for ages 4-10. Private lessons for all ages. SPECIAL: Family Fun Days offered most Sundays in January, February & March for families to spend time learning to ski and snowboard together.
- Mount Holiday Ski Area | Group ski and snowboard lessons for grades K-8. Private lessons available.
- Nubs Nob Ski Resort | Free beginner’s area with Free Chairlift and free terrain park. Lessons also offered. Junior Ski Academy for kids ages 5-7.
- Shanty Creek | Children’s Programs for ages three and up. Private lessons available for all ages. SPECIAL: Kids eight and under that take a ski school super lesson will receive a free season pass for the remainder of the ski season.
- Snow Snake Ski and Golf | Private lessons offered for all ages and abilities. SPECIAL: In January, free one hour beginner lessons at 1 PM on Sundays for ages over seven years old. Separate class for skiers and snowboarders.
- Treetops Resort | Children’s programs for ages three and up. Private lessons for all ages.
- The Homestead | Individual, semi-private, group ski and snowboard lessons for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and ability levels.
- Bittersweet | Children’s programs for ages four and up. Private lessons for all ages.
- Cannonsburg Ski Area | Weekend learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level, running on both days of the weekend. Specifically designed to help those aged 5-12 years old learn, progress and feel more confident on the hill.
- L.E. Kaufman Cross Country Course at Linus Palmer Park | 4807 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509. Once there is a minimum of 4 inches of snow on the ground, the golf course and Palmer Park open up for cross country skiing. At the clubhouse you can rent skis, boots and poles and buy snacks. A $2 trail fee or $25 season pass.
- Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl | Mulligan’s Hollow offers lift pass scholarships, ski and snowboard lessons, rental equipment in cooperation with Reliable Sports, school programs, freestyle clubs and exciting events throughout the season. Children’s programs for ages four and up.
- Pigeon Creek Park | Located in Olive Township on Stanton Road between 128th and 120th Avenues. This park is a popular cross country ski destination with groomed trails for both classic and ski skating. The Pigeon Creek Lodge provides ski rental, a food and beverage concession and serves as a warming house (open limited hours).
- Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboarding Area | Eleven runs, three chairlifts and learning area with surface tows. Various specials for students, homeschool students, and scouts, including a special learn to ski/snowboard program on Sundays from 2 PM – 7 PM.
- Timber Ridge | Weekend Children’s Programs organized by age and ability (ages 5-12 for ski lessons and 9 -12 for snowboard lessons). Lifts, rental, lesson, lunch and hot chocolate break, Saturdays and /or Sundays, all season long.
- Alpine Valley | Children’s programs for kids starting at age six. Private lessons starting at age three.
- Mount Brighton | Children’s programs for kids starting at age three.
- Mount Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort | Children’s programs start at age five. Private lessons for all ages.
- Pine Knob Ski & Snowboard Resort | Children’s programs for ski and snowboard start at age five.
- Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort | Private and group lessons. Private lessons starting at age four.
- Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain | Children’s programs for ages 2.5 – 8 years old. Group lessons for ages 12 and up.
- Marquette Mountain | Private ski and snowboard lessons for all ages and abilities. Camp programs for ages 1 – 10.
- Mont Ripley Ski Area | Group lessons for ages five and up. Private lessons for ages two to four.
- Pine Mountain Resort | Group and private lessons.
- Ski Brule | Children are introduced to skiing through fun and games with the emphasis on FUN! For ages four years and up. SPECIAL: Kids will ski free, stay free, tube free, enjoy a free lunch and receive $7 equipment rentals on Sundays.
Oh, the memories I have of ice skating on the frozen pond behind behind my house growing up! Trudging through the fields to the pond, shoveling off the snow, putting on cold ice skates, and whirling around on bumpy, uneven ice.
While it was good old fashioned fun, it’s been a lot easier to skate at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids. Someone else clears the ice and keeps it smooth, and I can just happily glide around as much as I want.
If you want that same smooth experience, here’s where to ice skate in Michigan.
Where to Ice Skate in Michigan (Indoors or Out)
- Petoskey Winter Sports Park | The park features a warming house with fireplace, concession stand, drinking fountain, free wireless Internet access, a large HDTV, and restrooms. Ice skating lessons available. $5 Skate rental fee.
- Crystal Mountain | Outdoor ice skating rink is open at night, too. Rentals available.
- Centre Ice | Indoor ice skating, drop in hockey and skate rental.
- Cedar Rock Sports Plex | A year-round sports complex in Cedar Springs. Offering hockey, drop-in hockey, open skate, and ice rentals.
- Eagles Ice Center | Whether you are a beginning skater looking to play on a team in an instructional league or an experienced ice hockey player looking to get out and play with others of a similar caliber, Eagle Ice Center is the place to play.
- Edge Ice Arena GR | Learn to skate programs, open skate and drop-in hockey for ages 14 and over.
- Griff’s Georgetown | A year-round facility offering open skate ($3 for children and $5 for adults), hockey instruction and learn-to-skate programs. Group outings and party packages available.
- Griff’s Icehouse | Official practice facility of the Grand Rapids Griffins. Griff’s offers learn-to-skate classes for all ages, youth & adult hockey lessons, drop-in hockey for ages 16 and over and open skate.
- Kentwood Ice Arena | Ice skating & hockey lessons, open skate ($5 per person, 5 and under are free) and drop-in hockey. Skate rentals are available.
- Lakeshore Sports Centre | Hockey, skate lessons, open skate ($5 per person).
- Leonard Field in Ada | Open to the public for general skating. Children need to be supervised by a guardian. (616) 676-0520
- Millennium Park | Home to the first refrigerated outdoor ice rink in southwest Michigan. Check their website for special events held each year, such as the Valentine’s Skate Date and Twilight Skate.
- Muskegon Winter Sports Complex | With two acres of outdoor ice skating, there is enough ice for everyone. Park includes a skating rink, hockey rink and lighted, 1/4 mile skating trail. Skate rentals available. (877) 879-5843
- Patterson Ice Center | Learn basic skating skills, hone your hockey skills, or perfect your figure eights on this NHL & Olympic size rink. Open skate ($4 for children, $5 for adults) broom-ball, and skate rentals are available.
- Rosa Parks Circle | Skate rental is free with paid admission. Skate sizes start at size toddler 8.
- South Haven Ice Rink | A pavilion-covered rink and coils under the ice to keep it frozen, result in the rink being operable in many weather conditions. Skate rentals available.
- Walker Ice Arena | Public Open Skate, skate rentals, hockey & skating programs available.
- City Square Ice Rink in Warren | Skating offered during the months of December – March.
- Kensington Metropark | At frozen Kent Lake, families and hockey players can skate on separate, natural rinks, which are well-lit in the evenings. Afterwards, warm up in the nearby heated Boat Rental Building. No skate rentals available.
- Lake St. Clair Metropark | A rink, a comfort station, a warming room and picnic tables for resting are conveniently located close to the parking area.
- Lower Huron Metropark | Enjoy a winter wonderland as you skate on two natural frozen ponds.
- Stony Creek Metropark | An ice skating rink is located on Stony Creek Lake near the boat launch area. A warming room has a heated lobby, vending machines and restrooms. No skate rentals.
- The Rink at Campus Martius Park in Detroit | Ice skating in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Skate rental available.
For those who want snowy adventure from a lower vantage point than skis, you’ve got to try the luge! I’d argue that it’s more thrilling than skiing, because you can really fly down some of these area luge tracks.
I don’t think I’m ready for that kind of adrenaline rush yet. For now, I get plenty of kicks out of tubing. Here are the places where you can slide down those snowy slopes, at whatever speed you’re comfortable with:
Toboggan, Snow Tubing & Luge Tracks Around Michigan
- Cannonsburg | Tubing lanes are fast and fun and serviced by a state-of-the-art magic carpet, ensuring your group gets maximum laps. Tubing tickets are good for three hours. (616) 874-6711 ext. 218
- Echo Valley | Offering both tubing and tobogganing. A tow rope is available to assist you and your tube back up to the top. Tobogganers will reach speeds up to 60 MPH before coming to a stop at the end of the quarter mile long runs. (269) 349-3017
- Muskegon Winter Sports Complex | Luge participants will slide down an 850′ track designed by three-time Olympian Frank Masley. It consists of six curves and two starting areas. Public participants slide from the 3/4 mark at speeds up to 30 MPH. The track is designed specifically for general public use and those who have never tried luge before.
- Timber Ridge | Tubing available for those at least five years old and 42″ tall. One person per tube. (269) 694-9158
Anytime my kindergartener sees a dusting of snow on the ground he asks to go sledding. And ever since my kids got a super nice sledding tube for Christmas, the desperation for a sledding day is reaching new heights. Whether you’ve got a fancy snow tube or just want to grab a cookie sheet from the cupboard, here are the hills where kids can sled in West Michigan.
Sledding Hills in West Michigan
Check with property owners before sledding and follow all local laws and regulations. Grand Rapids Kids is not liable for how you may choose to use this information.
- Belknap Park – near Division and Coldbrook on NE side (hill is behind Griff’s Ice House)
- East Leonard Elementary School – 410 Barnett St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- East Oakview Elementary School – 3940 Suburban Shores NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Pando – 8076 Belding Rd, Rockford, MI 49341 for tubing
- Provin Trails – 2900 4 MIle Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- St. Isodore Church – 628 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- Wabasis Lake Park – 11220 Springhill Dr, Greenville, MI 48838
- Orchard View Elementary School – 2770 Leffingwell Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- Johnson Park – 2600 Wilson Ave, Walker, MI 49534
- Richmond Hills Park – 1637 Tamarack Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- Union High School – 1800 Treemont Blvd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- Ada Vista Elementary – 7192 Bradfield SE, Ada, MI
- Caledonia Lakeside Park – 370 Lake St, Caledonia, MI 49316
- Cascade Township Park – 3810 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Cascade Township
- Christ Community Church – 2400 Forest Hills Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (corner of Burton and Forest Hills)
- Manhattan Park- 3180 Cascade Rd (right off the East Beltline), East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
- Mulick Park Elementary School – 1761 Rosewood Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
- Pine Ridge Elementary – 3250 Redford Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Forest Hills Presbyterian Church – 7495 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- Byron Center Christian School – 8840 Byron Center Ave, Byron Center, MI 49315
- Charlie’s Dump (also known as the Soccer Bowl) – 1856 Rosewood, Jenison, MI
- Grand Valley Armory – 1200 44th St. SW Wyoming, MI
- Pinery Park – 2401 DeHoop St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Snowshoe – Cross Country Ski Rentals and Trails
- Forbush Corner | Enjoy miles of rolling, wooded trails designed for all levels of ability.
- Ludington State Park | The park remains open year-round for hiking and snowshoeing, plus there are scheduled activities and events, such as guided snowshoe walks.
- Crystal Mountain | Miles of groomed trails for traditional cross-country skiing or skate skiing. Snowshoe trails and rentals also available.
- Blandford Nature Center | Trails are not specifically groomed for winter recreation, but can be used for cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Snowshoe rentals available.
- Gillette Nature Center | The park’s 3.5 mile cross country ski trail is a must for immediate to advance skiers. Snowshoeing is available when the snow is deep enough.
- Hemlock Crossing | Hiking trails and cross country ski trails and snowshoe rentals.
- Outdoor Discovery Center | The ODC Nature Preserve is open 365 days a year during daylight hours and offers cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
- Pierce Cedar Creek Institute | Beginning December 1st, the trails south of Cloverdale Road will be open for hiking, snow-shoeing and cross-country skiing through the remainder of the year.
- Pigeon Creek Park | Ski trails are groomed, tracked and reset as needed throughout the day and illuminated for evening use. The Pigeon Creek Lodge provides ski rental, a food and beverage concession.
- Wittenbach-Wege Environmental Center | Trails are open 365 days a year, dawn till dusk. (616) 987-2565
- Yankee Springs Recreation Area | Snowshoeing available and cross county skiing offered on more than 10 acres of Nordic ski trails. (269) 795-9081
Snowmobiling
NORTHERN MICHIGAN
- Alpine Snowmobile Rentals | Just feet from snowmobile trails, so you can rent your sled and go. (989) 731-1276.
- Blue Sky Rentals | Single passenger and double passenger snowmobiles are available for rent in four hour, eight hour, daily, weekend (48 hours) and weekly rentals.
- Snowblitz Snowmobile Rental | Renting Ski Doo Snowmobiles at Ranch Rudolf Resort, offering helmets, guides, four hour, eight hour, 24 hour and 48 hour rentals.
- Wolf Lake Motel & Resort Snowmobile Rentals | Direct trail access from the Resort. You can take the rentals anywhere in the state of Michigan, even the Upper Peninsula. (231) 745-4101
Looking to do something a little different this winter with your kids, but you can’t think of anything. Have you ever thought about taking them up to Alaska to watch the start of the Iditarod Race? No? Ok, me neither. But you can find some amazing places in Michigan that offer a dog sledding experience. Some of these places even offer educational tours about dog sledding and the Iditarod, and others will even let you become a “Musher” for a day.
So, if you are looking for something a little different this year, we have created a list for you, with a variety of different dog sledding experiences. If you are just wanting a simple ride, we have you covered, and we have two locations listed in the Lower Peninsula for your family to enjoy. If I have your wheels turning, and perhaps you have older children, may I suggest looking into a family weekend getaway to one of our two locations listed in the Upper Peninsula.
Dog Sledding Destinations in Michigan
1 – Treetop Resort – Gaylord, MI
(Snow permitting, almost every weekend, time varies, Dec 27-Feb 23)
Join Iditarod pro, Liza Dietzen and her team of dogs from Evergreen Kennel for a thrilling dog sled adventure at Treetops Resort! The trip begins on the snow-covered trails of the Jones Masterpiece Golf Course and dashes through the majestic hills of Treetops. Experience man and dog working together in nature and be a part of the team’s training experience!
To ride alone you must be over 18, or plan on riding with a guardian. When booking for a family, remember to book per “sled load”. A “sled load” consists of 1 adult under 200 lbs., 1 adult and 1 child under 200 lbs., or 2 children under 200 lbs. When booking for a family, you may book back to back time slots. Reservations are needed. Prices start at $50 per person and $25 for an additional person in sled.
2 – Shemhadar Kennels – Cadillac, MI
Shemhadar Kennels offers family fun runs in the midst of wooded acreage and fields for those looking to get a taste of dog sledding. Located in Cadillac, which is approximately 1.5 hours north of Grand Rapids. The kennel is in the midst of 80+ acres where beauty abounds.
Hour long family tours start at $75. Rides are about 2-3 miles long. The short distance allows multiple people a ride in a short time. Each tour package will include cookies and cocoa, and lots of barking!
If you want the “Musher Experience”, both the price and time increase. This experience is 1 to 4 hours of learning, riding and sharing in the sled dog adventure. Each group is different, so call or review your options on their website.
Note: Weekends are limited due to races, please call ahead.
3 – Nature’s Kennel Sled Dog Adventures – McMillan, MI
Owned by Ed and Tasha Stielstra, who have owned sled dogs for more than twenty years and love sharing this magical sport with others. They offer adventure tours for guests of any age and ability. If you are up for the trip, they are located in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, near McMillan, Michigan.
They offer a variety of packages. Starting out with a half-day 10-mile trip, perfect for families, and then they also have a 20-mile all day trip. Prices will vary depending on the length of your trip, if you are a rider verses a driver, and weekday vs weekend, but plan on spending over a couple of hundred dollars for these rides. If you are looking for a weekend family getaway, overnight packages are available as well.
Note: Summer camps are available too.
4 – Husky Haven Kennels – Shingleton, MI
Owned by Kim Darst, who in 2009 became the first musher from New Jersey to embark on Alaska’s Iditarod, brought her team to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to be able to train her team. Now you and your family can learn about this unique and fascinating mode of travel and feel the incredible power of dog sledding for yourself.
Winter tours, about 8-10 miles long, are available with a double driver sled so our guests can get to drive with another person explaining the driving process. The area boasts miles of picturesque trails, complete with waterfalls and an abundance of wildlife. Pictures and hot chocolate are available at the end of the tour, while they answer all of your questions. Tours last about 3-4 hours and start at $150 per person.
Note: Summer tours are available if you want to learn about them.
Want to meet a Musher?
Now that I’ve brought up the Iditarod “The Last Great Race”, you may be wondering if we have any sled dog races here in Michigan. And yes, we do. There are a few, mostly in the Upper Peninsula, but I did find one in the Lower Peninsula. Most are held over a weekend, and have activities going on to help promote the sled dog sport. The larger races have different distances to run, which means you get to watch multiple starts.
If you’re unsure your family will enjoy a dog sled ride, but think they may enjoy watching a sled dog race, check out the links to some races below. Who knows? You may influence a future Musher.
Michigan’s Dog Sled Races
- UP200 / Midnight Run / Jack Pine 30 – Marquette, MI
- Kalkaska Winterfest – Kalkaska, MI
- Tahquamenon County Sled Dog Race – Newberry, MI
- CooperDog 150 – Calumet, MI
Winter Festivals
Build your own sled in Grand Haven, throw some frozen fish in St Joseph – these are only a few of the unique and fun outdoor events in the area this winter.
Michigan knows how to celebrate all that winter has to offer.
Check out a full list of events below and always let us know if we’ve missed any good ones!
Saturday January 4, 2020
WinterWest
Date: 01/04
Location: Richmond Park – 1732 Tamarack Ave NW
Grand Rapids
Join us on January 4, 2020 as WinterWest returns to Richmond Park! This is a free event that encourages people to get out and enjoy winter in our Grand Rapids parks. The park will be filled with winter activities for your family to try from 10:00 – 2:00 p.m.. Go [...]
Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday January 18, 2020
Great Skate Winterfest
Date: 01/18
Location: Rosa Parks Circle – 135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids
The Great Skate debuted in 2002 as a 24-hour ice skating marathon held at the outdoor Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in downtown Grand Rapids, with every Griffins player and coach skating for at least one hour around the clock with fans. In 2009, the event expanded into a two-day, [...]
Time: 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Sunday January 19, 2020
Great Skate Winterfest
Date: 01/19
Location: Rosa Parks Circle – 135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids
The Great Skate debuted in 2002 as a 24-hour ice skating marathon held at the outdoor Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in downtown Grand Rapids, with every Griffins player and coach skating for at least one hour around the clock with fans. In 2009, the event expanded into a two-day, [...]
Time: 12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday January 23, 2020
Grand Haven's Winterfest
Date: 01/23
Location: Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl – 1 Y Dr
Grand Haven
Winterfest is a full weekend of winter fun in Grand Haven, Michigan during the last week of January. The snow is upon us, and with Michigan’s winters being long and cold, this is a perfect time to get out and be active. There are plenty of activities to keep everyone [...]
Time: All Day
Friday January 24, 2020
Grand Haven's Winterfest
Date: 01/24
Location: Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl – 1 Y Dr
Grand Haven
Winterfest is a full weekend of winter fun in Grand Haven, Michigan during the last week of January. The snow is upon us, and with Michigan’s winters being long and cold, this is a perfect time to get out and be active. There are plenty of activities to keep everyone [...]
Time: All Day
Saturday January 25, 2020
Grand Haven's Winterfest
Date: 01/25
Location: Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl – 1 Y Dr
Grand Haven
Winterfest is a full weekend of winter fun in Grand Haven, Michigan during the last week of January. The snow is upon us, and with Michigan’s winters being long and cold, this is a perfect time to get out and be active. There are plenty of activities to keep everyone [...]
Time: All Day
Winterfest
Date: 01/25
Location: Pierce Cedar Creek Institute – 701 West Cloverdale Road
Hastings
Come celebrate winter at the Institute with activities for the whole family: > Join us for an interactive live animal program with Binder Park Zoo's animal ambassadors and learn how animals adapt to the colder winter months. > Feel snow whizzing past your face as you ride the hills on [...]
Time: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Lunar New Year Festival 2020
Date: 01/25
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids
The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival (#GRAPF) Team and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. are proud to present the Lunar New Year Festival (LYNF) as part of the 2020 World of Winter Festival! LNYF is a celebration of the New Year based on the lunar calendar. The festival showcases a variety of [...]
Time: 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sunday January 26, 2020
Grand Haven's Winterfest
Date: 01/26
Location: Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl – 1 Y Dr
Grand Haven
Winterfest is a full weekend of winter fun in Grand Haven, Michigan during the last week of January. The snow is upon us, and with Michigan’s winters being long and cold, this is a perfect time to get out and be active. There are plenty of activities to keep everyone [...]
Time: All Day
Friday January 31, 2020
16th Annual Magical Ice Fest
Date: 01/31
Location: Downtown St. Joseph – Downtown
St. Joseph
Join us in downtown St. Joseph January 31-February 2 for our 16th Annual Magical Ice Fest! Ice Competitions - Friday & Saturday Watch carvers magically turn frozen blocks into works of art! Friday evening the Professional Individual Competition will run from 5:30-7:30pm along Pleasant Street. On Saturday, the Professional Team [...]
Time: All Day
South Haven Ice Breaker Festival
Date: 01/31
Location: Downtown South Haven- Phoenix St. – Phoenix Street
South Haven
The cool streets of South Haven will be blazing during the HOTTEST winter festival around! January 31- February 2, 2020, sleepy South Haven will fill up with locals and visitors checking out the AMAZING ice sculptures, tasting DELICIOUS chili, enjoying SPECTACULAR food and drink specials featured in the pub slide, [...]
Time: All Day
Saturday February 1, 2020
16th Annual Magical Ice Fest
Date: 02/01
Location: Downtown St. Joseph – Downtown
St. Joseph
Join us in downtown St. Joseph January 31-February 2 for our 16th Annual Magical Ice Fest! Ice Competitions - Friday & Saturday Watch carvers magically turn frozen blocks into works of art! Friday evening the Professional Individual Competition will run from 5:30-7:30pm along Pleasant Street. On Saturday, the Professional Team [...]
Time: All Day
Snowfest in Muskegon
Date: 02/01
Location: Downtown Muskegon – between 3rd and 4th streets
Muskegon
The Greater Muskegon Jaycees Annual Snowfest will return to Downtown Muskegon Saturday, February 1, 2020. The downtown winter festival features a jam-packed Saturday including popular events such as the “Battle of the Bowls Chili Cook-Off”, and a Cornhole Tournament! The Muskegon Jaycees Snowfest Committee is hard at work planning this exciting [...]
Time: All Day
South Haven Ice Breaker Festival
Date: 02/01
Location: Downtown South Haven- Phoenix St. – Phoenix Street
South Haven
The cool streets of South Haven will be blazing during the HOTTEST winter festival around! January 31- February 2, 2020, sleepy South Haven will fill up with locals and visitors checking out the AMAZING ice sculptures, tasting DELICIOUS chili, enjoying SPECTACULAR food and drink specials featured in the pub slide, [...]
Time: All Day
WWC Winter Fest 2020
Date: 02/01
Location: Wittenbach/Wege Agriscience and Environmental Education Center – 11715 Vergennes Rd
Lowell
WINTER WAGGLE 5K On the beautiful trails of the the WWC...Brought to you by the Lowell YMCA, Lowell Community Wellness and the WWC. **Registration and check-in begin at 9:15am **Race time is 10:00am **Depending on conditions the race can be completed via Snowshoes, XC Skis, Run, or Walk, or WAGGLE! [...]
Time: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sunday February 2, 2020
16th Annual Magical Ice Fest
Date: 02/02
Location: Downtown St. Joseph – Downtown
St. Joseph
Join us in downtown St. Joseph January 31-February 2 for our 16th Annual Magical Ice Fest! Ice Competitions - Friday & Saturday Watch carvers magically turn frozen blocks into works of art! Friday evening the Professional Individual Competition will run from 5:30-7:30pm along Pleasant Street. On Saturday, the Professional Team [...]
Time: All Day
South Haven Ice Breaker Festival
Date: 02/02
Location: Downtown South Haven- Phoenix St. – Phoenix Street
South Haven
The cool streets of South Haven will be blazing during the HOTTEST winter festival around! January 31- February 2, 2020, sleepy South Haven will fill up with locals and visitors checking out the AMAZING ice sculptures, tasting DELICIOUS chili, enjoying SPECTACULAR food and drink specials featured in the pub slide, [...]
Time: All Day
Friday February 14, 2020
Valent-ICE
Date: 02/14
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids
Celebrate winter with a gallery of ice in Downtown Grand Rapids! This annual World of Winter attraction showcases over 50 ice sculptures all throughout Downtown. You can do a self-guided tour of these amazing works of art... or join one of our ice sculpture walking tours so you don't miss [...]
Time: All Day
Saturday February 15, 2020
Valent-ICE
Date: 02/15
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids
Celebrate winter with a gallery of ice in Downtown Grand Rapids! This annual World of Winter attraction showcases over 50 ice sculptures all throughout Downtown. You can do a self-guided tour of these amazing works of art... or join one of our ice sculpture walking tours so you don't miss [...]
Time: All Day
Sunday February 16, 2020
Valent-ICE
Date: 02/16
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids
Celebrate winter with a gallery of ice in Downtown Grand Rapids! This annual World of Winter attraction showcases over 50 ice sculptures all throughout Downtown. You can do a self-guided tour of these amazing works of art... or join one of our ice sculpture walking tours so you don't miss [...]
Time: All Day
Monday February 17, 2020
Valent-ICE
Date: 02/17
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids
Celebrate winter with a gallery of ice in Downtown Grand Rapids! This annual World of Winter attraction showcases over 50 ice sculptures all throughout Downtown. You can do a self-guided tour of these amazing works of art... or join one of our ice sculpture walking tours so you don't miss [...]
Time: All Day
Tuesday February 18, 2020
Valent-ICE
Date: 02/18
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids
Celebrate winter with a gallery of ice in Downtown Grand Rapids! This annual World of Winter attraction showcases over 50 ice sculptures all throughout Downtown. You can do a self-guided tour of these amazing works of art... or join one of our ice sculpture walking tours so you don't miss [...]
Time: All Day
Wednesday February 19, 2020
Valent-ICE
Date: 02/19
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids
Celebrate winter with a gallery of ice in Downtown Grand Rapids! This annual World of Winter attraction showcases over 50 ice sculptures all throughout Downtown. You can do a self-guided tour of these amazing works of art... or join one of our ice sculpture walking tours so you don't miss [...]
Time: All Day
Thursday February 20, 2020
Valent-ICE
Date: 02/20
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids
Celebrate winter with a gallery of ice in Downtown Grand Rapids! This annual World of Winter attraction showcases over 50 ice sculptures all throughout Downtown. You can do a self-guided tour of these amazing works of art... or join one of our ice sculpture walking tours so you don't miss [...]
Time: All Day
Friday February 21, 2020
Valent-ICE
Date: 02/21
Location: Downtown Grand Rapids- Monroe Avenue – Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids
Celebrate winter with a gallery of ice in Downtown Grand Rapids! This annual World of Winter attraction showcases over 50 ice sculptures all throughout Downtown. You can do a self-guided tour of these amazing works of art... or join one of our ice sculpture walking tours so you don't miss [...]
Time: All Day
Please do not use Zion Christian School’s sledding hill anymore. We have had construction over the summer and our hill now has a brick wall with a 4 foot drop to a cement walkway at the bottom.
Wow best winter lists I’ve yet to find. Great job Mary. Thank You.