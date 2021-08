10 Most Popular Martial Arts & Karate Classes for Kids Around Grand Rapids

Martial Arts Classes for Kids

Martial Arts comes in many, many forms, which gives it great appeal to kids. They can find the area of practice that interests them and dive in.

Families love martial arts because all are welcome, and no one gets “cut” from a team. It’s also something you can practice for life.

Whether you want to learn karate, taekwon do, tang soo do or general self defense, there are amazing teachers in West Michigan ready to help.

Classes start as young as preschool and progress into adult classes. Many local martial arts classes offer free first lessons for prospective students.

Top Voted Martial Arts Classes around GR

Earlier this year, readers voted on the best of everything in Grand Rapids, including the top karate classes for kids. These are the studios that parents trust and kids rave about.

Many of these places also offer adult martial arts as well.

Winner: Crusader Martial Arts

Premier Martial Arts Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids Top Martial Arts Studio About Premier Martial Arts Grand Rapids Kids learn character development while having fun through the martial arts. Our program combines Karate, Tae Kwon Do, Krav Maga, and Kickboxing with life lessons to help kids grow in self confidence, focus and concentration, respect for others, and perseverance.

Best Martial Arts Classes For Kids 1. Crusader Martial Arts

2. Standale Karate & Fitness

3. Flees Martial Arts

4. Super T Karate Inc.

5. Shorin-Ryu Karate School

6. Premier Martial Arts Grand Rapids

7. Big Dog Tae Kwon Do

7. Pro-Karate Grand Rapids

9. Champion Force Athletics

9. Mirandette’s Martial Arts

Directory: Karate Classes for Kids and Other Martial Arts Classes