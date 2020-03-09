Where to Find Easter Brunch Around Grand Rapids & Lakeshore
Easter will be here soon, and it’s time to make your Easter Brunch reservations if you’re planning to dine out in Grand Rapids on April 12, 2020.
Getting a spot at the table can be tough if you wait till the last minute, because, apart from Easter lilies, frilly dresses, and church services, Easter Sunday brunch is a tradition for many families around Grand Rapids.
This year, Easter is on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
To help you out, we’ve put together a list of Easter brunch opportunities across West Michigan from Grand Rapids all way to the Lakeshore. Some brunches are strictly food, others offer egg hunts, Easter Bunny visits and more.
Thankfully, there are many places in the area hosting brunch this year. Check out our list of West Michigan Easter brunch spots and enjoy!
2020 Easter Brunch Calendar for Grand Rapids
Sunday April 12, 2020
Alpenrose Easter Brunch
Location: Alpenrose Restaurant & Catering – 4 E 8th St Holland
Join us this Easter Sunday for a gourmet brunch you won't forget. Served April 12, 9am to 4pm - Adults $34.95 - Kids 5-12 $15.95 - Kids 0-4 Free Reservations are strongly suggested and openings fill up fast, so call (616) 393-2111 to make your reservations now!
Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wheelhouse Easter Brunch
Location: Wheelhouse – 67 Ottawa Ave. SW Grand Rapids
Here comes Peter Cottontail hoppin' down the bunny trail to Wheelhouse! Make Wheelhouse your Easter tradition and join us on Sunday, April 12 for an Easter Brunch. Bring the whole family for photos with the Easter Bunny, brunch, drink specials & more! Reservations accepted by phone 616-226-3319 or visit wheelhousegr.com
Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Easter Brunch at Bella Maria’s Event Center
Location: Bella Maria’s Event Center – 513 W. Pontaluna Road Norton Shores
Easter 2020 is the perfect occasion to treat your entire family to our famous holiday buffet! Enjoy all your favorites such as glazed ham carving, beef carving, chicken dishes, our fantastic breakfast bar, smoked salmon, pastas, seafoods, sides, salads and so much more! 3 seating times available: 11:00am 12:30pm 2:00pm [...]
Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Easter Brunch
Location: Pierce Cedar Creek Institute – 701 West Cloverdale Road Hastings
The Easter egg is a traditional symbol of spring, renewal, and new life, and in this tradition, the chicken is the classic egg-laying animal. Discover the marvels of Michigan's many egg-laying animals with self-guided games and activities throughout the Visitor Center. Brunch seatings: 11:30 am and 1 pm Program: 12:15 [...]
Time: 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
