Easter 2021: Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Bunny Outings, & Easter Activities for West Michigan

By / March 12, 2021 /
2021 Easter Egg Hunts Grand Rapids

This Year, Easter is on April 4

After the year we’ve had, a lot of West Michigan families are looking forward to Easter egg hunts. While some of the traditional Easter events, like Easter brunch with the Easter Bunny will be a little harder to come by this year, outdoor Easter Egg hunts are something we’re seeing return to the calendar in high numbers.

We’re also seeing creative ideas, like an Easter Bunny Road Rally pop up.

Preregister and Read the Fine Print for Your Preferred Easter Event

Many Easter egg hunts and Easter events are in March this year. Many require masks. Check with your destination to learn about safety parameters and requirements, like preregistration.

Here’s your invitation to use this list to find all the Grand Rapids Easter fun, from Easter egg hunts and Easter Bunny outings to Easter brunches.

Have an event that you’d like to share? Add it to the calendar here.

Want to plan your own egg hunt? We’ve got tips for that, too.

Egg Hunts Grand Rapids Easter Bunny

2021 Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Bunny Events & Easter Activities

Check out these exciting Easter activities and hunts for kids around Grand Rapids.

From Easter Egg Hunts to Easter storytimes to a spring petting zoo – your kids are going to love these early springtime activities!

Friday, Mar 19
6:00 pm

A fun Easter storytime with songs, giveaways and more!

Thursday, Mar 25

Walker Easter Egg Hunt copy

March 25 - April 7, 2021

Kids are invited to look for pictures of Easter Eggs in three Walker-area parks for prizes!

Friday, Mar 26
10:00 am

Easter craft, some delicious Easter candy and also a mystery egg. Ages 1-12

Saturday, Mar 27
2:00 pm
Easter Event in Grandville, MI

Easter Bunny Road Rally at Wedgwood Park

FREE! Find and capture pictures of your team with at least 10 of the hidden bunnies. Then head to Wedgwood Park to collect a small prize basket and a picture with the "real" Easter Bunny.

Saturday, Mar 27
9:00 am

$12.99/kid (walking to age 7). Jump for 120 minutes, craft, temporary tattoo, & pics with the Easter Bunny!

Saturday, Mar 27
10:00 am

Over 1,400 eggs will be scattered about our playground for your kids to find.

Saturday, Mar 27
11:00 am

First annual Easter Egg Hunt at St. Anthony! Please sign up online.

Saturday, Mar 27
11:00 am

Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20

Saturday, Mar 27
11:00 am
Easter Event in Zeeland, MI

Easter Egg Hunt at Pathway Church - Zeeland

Easter Egg Hunt for ages 0-12! Snacks, drinks, crafts provided. Covid Friendly. All outdoors.

Saturday, Mar 27
2:00 pm

Easter Bunny Visit at Byron Township Community Center, bring your own camera!

Saturday, Mar 27
6:00 pm

Kids (7 & under) search for hidden eggs and a chance to find a golden sticker with a sweet surprise! To register for time slot, email [email protected]

Saturday, Mar 27
10:00 am
Easter Event in Grandville, MI

Easter Eggstravaganza at Ivanrest Church

Learn about Jesus’ life, death and resurrection while also enjoying an obstacle course, egg hunt, photo booth, donuts, and candy!

Sunday, Mar 28
3:00 pm

Children ages 0–4th grade welcome. Bring your child(ren), rain or shine!

Friday, Apr 2
12:00 pm

Can you find the dozen golden eggs hidden in East Paris Nature Park and Paris Park? FREE

Friday, Apr 2
6:00 pm

Join Ms. Melissa and the Easter Bunny for a special Easter Storytime on Facebook!

Saturday, Apr 3
10:00 am

Free admission & Easter Egg Hunt!
Melt-n-pour soap making option, $6.

Saturday, Apr 3
12:00 pm

Can you find the dozen golden eggs hidden in East Paris Nature Park and Paris Park? FREE

Saturday, Apr 3
1:00 pm

FREE! Easter egg hut, hot dogs, polaroid pictures with the Easter Bunny & more!

Saturday, Apr 3
9:45 am

FREE! Kids up to 10 years old are invited to come and gather prize-filled eggs! Masks required.

Saturday, Apr 3
12:45 pm

Kids up to 10 years old are invited to come and gather prize-filled eggs!

Saturday, Apr 3
10:30 am

A community Easter Egg Hunt for kids through 6th grade. Special prizes and activities. RSVP requested

Saturday, Apr 3
11:00 am
Easter Event in Georgetown Twp, MI

Hager Park Church Easter Egg Hunt at Hager Park Church

All Kids Through 6th Grade!
BAGS ARE PROVIDED, PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR OWN.

Saturday, Apr 3
11:30 am
Easter Event in Hudsonville, MI

Eggstravaganza at South Blendon Reformed Church

Easter Egg Hunt, A small meal, Train Ride, Carnival Games, Music, Easter Storytime, & yard games.

Saturday, Apr 3
11:00 am
Easter Event in Grand Rapids, MI

EASTER EGG HUNT at Trinity Congregational Church

FREE! Ages 1-13 divided into age groups, snacks , prizes, craft, masks required

Saturday, Apr 3
10:30 am

Create your own one-of-a-kind needle felted Easter egg using various colors and patterns. $37

Egg Hunts Easter Bunny Events Grand Rapids Kids tall

Share545
Pin14
Tweet4
Reddit
Flip
Email
563 Shares

1 thought on “Easter 2021: Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Bunny Outings, & Easter Activities for West Michigan”

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *