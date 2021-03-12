Easter 2021: Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Bunny Outings, & Easter Activities for West Michigan

This Year, Easter is on April 4
After the year we’ve had, a lot of West Michigan families are looking forward to Easter egg hunts. While some of the traditional Easter events, like Easter brunch with the Easter Bunny will be a little harder to come by this year, outdoor Easter Egg hunts are something we’re seeing return to the calendar in high numbers.
We’re also seeing creative ideas, like an Easter Bunny Road Rally pop up.
Preregister and Read the Fine Print for Your Preferred Easter Event
Many Easter egg hunts and Easter events are in March this year. Many require masks. Check with your destination to learn about safety parameters and requirements, like preregistration.
Here’s your invitation to use this list to find all the Grand Rapids Easter fun, from Easter egg hunts and Easter Bunny outings to Easter brunches.
2021 Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Bunny Events & Easter Activities
Check out these exciting Easter activities and hunts for kids around Grand Rapids.
From Easter Egg Hunts to Easter storytimes to a spring petting zoo – your kids are going to love these early springtime activities!
Easter Event in , MI
Easter Storytime & Book Launch with Glenys Nellist at Virtual Event by Baker Book House
A fun Easter storytime with songs, giveaways and more!
Easter Event in Walker, MI
Walker's Easter Egg-spedition at Alpine Estates Park, City Central Park and Community Park
March 25 - April 7, 2021
Kids are invited to look for pictures of Easter Eggs in three Walker-area parks for prizes!
Easter Event in Cedar Springs, MI
Easter Celebration Kits- pick up while supplies last! at Cedar Springs Public Library
Easter craft, some delicious Easter candy and also a mystery egg. Ages 1-12
Easter Event in Grandville, MI
Easter Bunny Road Rally at Wedgwood Park
FREE! Find and capture pictures of your team with at least 10 of the hidden bunnies. Then head to Wedgwood Park to collect a small prize basket and a picture with the "real" Easter Bunny.
Easter Event in Kentwood, MI
Easter Bunny Little Leapers at Sky Zone Grand Rapids
$12.99/kid (walking to age 7). Jump for 120 minutes, craft, temporary tattoo, & pics with the Easter Bunny!
Easter Event in Hudsonville, MI
Forest Grove Reformed Church Easter Egg Hunt at Forest Grove Reformed Church
Over 1,400 eggs will be scattered about our playground for your kids to find.
Easter Event in Grand Rapids, MI
St. Anthony's 1st Annual Easter Egg Hunt at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Community
First annual Easter Egg Hunt at St. Anthony! Please sign up online.
Easter Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Cookies & Canvas: Easter Bunny at Wine & Canvas Studio
Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20
Easter Event in Zeeland, MI
Easter Egg Hunt at Pathway Church - Zeeland
Easter Egg Hunt for ages 0-12! Snacks, drinks, crafts provided. Covid Friendly. All outdoors.
Easter Event in Byron Center, MI
Easter Bunny Visits at Byron Township Community Center
Easter Bunny Visit at Byron Township Community Center, bring your own camera!
Easter Event in Walker, MI
Kent County Easter Egg Hunt 2021 at Johnson Park
Kids (7 & under) search for hidden eggs and a chance to find a golden sticker with a sweet surprise! To register for time slot, email [email protected]
Easter Event in Grandville, MI
Easter Eggstravaganza at Ivanrest Church
Learn about Jesus’ life, death and resurrection while also enjoying an obstacle course, egg hunt, photo booth, donuts, and candy!
Easter Event in Rockford, MI
Rockford United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt at Rockford United Methodist Church
Children ages 0–4th grade welcome. Bring your child(ren), rain or shine!
Easter Event in Kentwood, MI
Easter Event in Cedar Springs, MI
Easter Bunny Virtual Storytime at Virtual Event by Cedar Springs Public Library
Join Ms. Melissa and the Easter Bunny for a special Easter Storytime on Facebook!
Easter Event in Coopersville, MI
Spring Petting Zoo: Kids, Crafts & Critters + Easter Egg Hunt! at Coopersville Farm Museum
Free admission & Easter Egg Hunt!
Melt-n-pour soap making option, $6.
Easter Event in Kentwood, MI
Easter Eggsploration at East Paris Nature Park
Can you find the dozen golden eggs hidden in East Paris Nature Park and Paris Park? FREE
Easter Event in Cedar Springs, MI
Cedar Springs Community Easter Extravaganza at Heart of Cedar Springs
FREE! Easter egg hut, hot dogs, polaroid pictures with the Easter Bunny & more!
Easter Event in Hudsonville, MI
Hudsonville Easter Egg Hunt at Grace Community Church
FREE! Kids up to 10 years old are invited to come and gather prize-filled eggs! Masks required.
Easter Event in Allendale, MI
Allendale Easter Egg Hunt at Life Stream Church
Kids up to 10 years old are invited to come and gather prize-filled eggs!
Easter Event in Belding, MI
Ashley Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt at Ashley Baptist Church
A community Easter Egg Hunt for kids through 6th grade. Special prizes and activities. RSVP requested
Easter Event in Georgetown Twp, MI
Hager Park Church Easter Egg Hunt at Hager Park Church
All Kids Through 6th Grade!
BAGS ARE PROVIDED, PLEASE DO NOT BRING YOUR OWN.
Easter Event in Hudsonville, MI
Eggstravaganza at South Blendon Reformed Church
Easter Egg Hunt, A small meal, Train Ride, Carnival Games, Music, Easter Storytime, & yard games.
Easter Event in Grand Rapids, MI
EASTER EGG HUNT at Trinity Congregational Church
FREE! Ages 1-13 divided into age groups, snacks , prizes, craft, masks required
Easter Event in Lowell, MI
Needle Felted Easter Egg Class (ages 8+) at LowellArts
Create your own one-of-a-kind needle felted Easter egg using various colors and patterns. $37
The Easter bunny is canceled at both Woodland & Rivertown malls.