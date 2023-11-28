Visit Downtown Market Grand Rapids: GR’s foodie Gem in the Heart of the City!

Downtown Market Grand Rapids is a Food-Lover’s Paradise
The delectable Downtown Market in Grand Rapids celebrated its 10th birthday in August. This culinary hotspot has been serving up deliciousness for a whole decade!
It’s basically a GR institution. And wow, does it do it well. There’s a reason it has earned its place in the list of top things to do in Grand Rapids – with or without kids.
If you’ve never enjoyed sampling the foodie delights of the Downtown Market, I’m going to give you the many reasons why you’re missing out.
Already a fan? (Bravo!) Then here’s how to get the very best from this haven of tastiness and hopefully discover some new treats.
Our First, Mouthwatering Trip to the Downtown Market
Hands down, the Downtown Market Grand Rapids has been our family’s number one dining destination ever since we moved here from the UK two years ago.
My husband visited Grand Rapids for the first time on a work trip ahead of our big move. He came back raving about this incredible indoor food market that we simply had to try when we got stateside.
Immediately I started following #dtmarketgr on Instagram, and as the countdown to our relocation got ever closer, I would salivate over the enticing photos of food and drink that would populate my feed (no pun intended). I couldn’t wait to try all these goodies in person!
When we finally visited, we were not disappointed. To this day, it’s still the absolute first place we take all our out-of-town visitors. (Our kids basically insist on it.)
Where is the Downtown Market?
You’ll find the Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave, SW in Grand Rapids.
If you are driving, there is ample parking in the market’s dedicated lot. Parking is free for the first 30 minutes if you are just dropping in, but rates apply after that.
Grand Rapids has lots of parking options, including those near the Downtown Market. You can often find free street parking on the side streets alongside the south side of the market. Always check the signs though!
There are plenty of bike racks available for cyclists, and being so central, it’s easily walkable for anyone arriving into Grand Rapids via train or bus, too.
Best of all, it’s open seven days a week!
Grab and Go
If you’re looking for plenty of choice in a beautiful, airy, indoor setting, then the Downtown Market is the answer. It caters to whatever you are craving at that precise moment, and ordering is quick and easy. The only issue is actually deciding on what to eat…
Don’t miss these Downtown Market highlights for every meal of the day!
Breakfast/Coffee/Pastries
Kick-start your morning with a hand-crafted beverage from Squibb Coffee Bar, coupled with a delicious Field & Fire pastry.
For something a little different, try Rad Bagel’s waffle sandwich, where they mix your topping choices right into the batter, and cook to order. Now that’s starting your day right!
Lunch and Dinner
Enjoy delicious rice and noodle dishes from Rák Thai (my personal go-to, wok-cooked in front of you and packed with authentic flavor).
Get customizable Pinktail Poke bowls, succulent buttermilk fried chicken from Juju Bird (my son’s favorite) or authentic Mexican from Tacos El Cuñado grill (don’t miss the self-serve salsa bar).
Find Kurdish-styke Mediterranean treats at Cafe de Miro (that hummus!), or your favorite rolls and sashimi from Sushi Market.
Cook at Home
Got your own recipe in mind and need the star ingredient? Downtown Market’s got you.
Head to Carvers – artisan butcher and meat market – for premium raw and cooked meats. Don’t miss one of their famous burgers while you wait!
And Fish Lads can supply you with the freshest fish and seafood around. I’m a big fan of their fish and chips – which is high praise indeed when you are a Brit abroad!
Take-Aways/Gifts
The Downtown Market is also the perfect place to score a unique treat for the foodies in your life.
My kids love to select weird and wonderful drinks from High Tide Soda to try out with their friends. Level up movie night with Dorothy and Tony’s Gourmet Popcorn, or find the hostess gift with the mostest at Old World Olive Co.
Meanwhile, Spice Merchants is the food cupboard store of dreams, with everything from teas and sauces, to soups and dips! I defy you to browse without buying!
For a gorgeous non-foodie gift option, don’t miss one of the Downton Market’s hidden gems: Maggie Ann Soap Co. Maggie’s soaps and candles are works of art in themselves, created with love! She runs a standalone booth next to Dorothy and Tony’s, and her products can be purchased at the popcorn counter.
Dessert
I have a sweet tooth, so I’m always looking for that sugary treat!
I never even knew how much I needed a rice-flour mochi donut in my life (available at Rák Thai) until I tried one. Heavenly.
I’m also partial to a mille-feuille from the fabulously French patisserie Gaby’s Gourmandise. And of course, you can’t forget the delicious chocolate and ice cream at Love’s for the perfect after-dinner sin.
Dining In at Downtown Market
A trip to the Downtown Market Grand Rapids does not have to be a rushed affair! If you are looking for a more leisurely visit, with time to really savor those plates of food, then they cater for that too!
There is plenty of seating available both inside and outside (they even set up igloos in the Winter), so you can enjoy your dishes on-site.
I can highly recommend a date night at Aperitivo! Create your own charcuterie board with the help of their knowledgeable staff, and enjoy it paired with a glass of wine or beer (or two). Bliss! They also offer a grilled cheese of the day. (Just sayin’.)
Then, if a little bit of everything is a little bit of you, follow it up with an ice-cream flight next door at Love’s. Decision-making is overrated!
If you’re the designated date-night driver, don’t worry – you still have options at Downtown Market. Try one of Alt City Beverage Company’s zero-proof cocktails for a magnificent mocktail to round off the night.
Why Downtown Market Grand Rapids is Family-Friendly
We love visiting the Downtown Market as a family, because it’s the one place everyone can agree on! You simply can’t put a price on an argument-free meal.
We all scurry to different ends of the market to select our favorites, and everyone gets to have exactly what they want. (And then try a bit of everyone else’s too, so they know if they know if they want to try something different next time!)
My kids go crazy for the boba tea at Rák Thai and so now have their own loyalty cards! I loved discovering their reusable metal boba straws for a stocking-stuffer win last Christmas!
Be warned – they also sell adorable boba squishies too, so you may come home with more than you bargained for.
For the total jackpot on family fun, why not collect up your food orders and head across the road to House Rules board game lounge opposite the Downtown Market?
They encourage you to bring your food in, and then you simply pay to stay and play games from their impressive collection – $5 per person over 12, and under-12s are free!
What Else can you do at The Downtown Market Grand Rapids?
Hire out the venue for yourself
Upstairs at the Downtown Market you’ll find the gorgeous Greenhouse and Banquet Room, which can be hired out for celebrations! It’s a very popular wedding and grad party destination, so it’s worth booking in advance if you want to secure your spot!
Year-round Downtown Market Grand Rapids Events
The Downtown Market hosts a plethora of fun themed events throughout the year, so keep a beady eye on their event page. The impressive ice bar in February is a must-see! They run Flight Fridays in March, Meet the Machines in July, and plenty of artisan markets, tapas events and more.
Full Vendors List for Grand Rapids Downtown Market
For the complete list of all the Downtown Market’s fabulous vendors, please click here.
Christmas is Coming!
As if all of those wonderful nuggets of nourishment weren’t enough, new for Christmas 2023 is the long-awaited Christkindl market!
Grand Rapids has been crying out for its own Christmas market, so it’s only fitting that the Downtown Market should host it. It’s running every Wednesday to Sunday, November 12 – December 23. See you there!