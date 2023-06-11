New! The MSU Canopy Walk at Hidden Lake Gardens Opens this Month in SE Michigan

Get a Bird’s Eye View of Nature at MSU Canopy Walk
Canopy Walk Grand Opening
What to Expect at the Hidden Lake Gardens Canopy Walk
Feel like you’re walking among the treetops amongst the leaves and branches. See birds, insects, and woodland critters up close.
Imagine strolling, deep in the woods, along a 700-foot long suspension bridge, while floating 65 feet above ground.
Part of the canopy walk platform is see-through, offering a clear view of what lies below. Will you look?
That bird’s eye view might just come with a little adrenaline rush!
Stats – Canopy Walk at Hidden Lake Gardens
Fun facts about the canopy walk:
- built out of Southern Yellow Pine
- stands 65 feet above ground level at its highest point
- the suspension bridge is 374 feet long
- the entire structure is 726 feet long
- it was created by Phoenix Experiential Designs, located in Sugar Grove, North Carolina, using mostly natural materials so it would blend in with it’s surroundings
The Canopy Walk is Designed to be Accessible
This pathway blends into the surrounding woodland and is a nature connection on a whole new level – literally. And it’s accessible.
The Sky Walk is 36” wide and is wheelchair and stroller friendly.
*Later in the summer, they plan to open a multi-use trail that is currently under construction. If you wish to visit before that time, please call in advance to arrange accommodations.
To reach the canopy walk, get ready for a short walk— it’s a half a mile from the Visitors Center parking lot or a quarter-mile from the Hiking Trails parking lot.
*If walking, participants must be in reasonably good walking shape.
Open Hours
The Sky Walk will be open to the public after the Grand Opening on June 20, 2023 at 3 PM. Here are the operating hours:
- From April through October, the Sky Walk will be open from 9 AM to 5 PM, Tuesdays to Sundays. It will be closed on Mondays.
- From November to March, the facility will be open based on weather conditions.
Please note that dogs and other pets are not allowed on the Canopy Walk.
2023 Admission Rates
The attraction, along with all other attractions at Hidden Lake Gardens, are included in the daily admission fee (or with an annual membership.)
- $10 Adults (ages 18-64)
- $8 Seniors (age 65+)
- $8 Military & Veterans (ID required)
- $5 Students (K-12, College with ID)
- Ages 4 and Under Free
*Timed tickets may be offered to Sky Walk visitors at no additional cost on especially busy days to prevent long wait times.
LocationHidden Lake Gardens Canopy Walk
About Hidden Lake Gardens
In 1945, Hidden Lake Gardens, a property located about 70 miles from Michigan State University’s (MSU) East Lansing campus, became part of the university’s collection when the land was donated by a businessman from Adrian.
MSU took on the responsibility of preserving, maintaining and developing this haven.
Today, in addition to the outdoor offerings, visitors can also explore the conservatory’s greenhouses and a seasonal bonsai tree garden.
Will You Visit?
Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below. We can’t wait to hear all about your own Canopy Walk at Hidden Lake Gardens adventure!