New! The MSU Canopy Walk at Hidden Lake Gardens Opens this Month in SE Michigan

Get a Bird’s Eye View of Nature at MSU Canopy Walk

Hey Michigan! After years of planning, fundraising, and construction, a new canopy walk is opening in Lower Peninsula this month.

Nestled inside of MSU’s Hidden Lake Gardens at 6214 Monroe Road, Tipton, MI 49287, this new attraction is just 30 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.

(Hidden Lake Gardens is a 55-acre nature preserve owned and operated by Michigan State University.)

Once word gets out about this hidden gem, the Canopy Walk at Hidden Lake Gardens is sure to be added to every Michigander’s must-do list!