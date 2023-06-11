New! The MSU Canopy Walk at Hidden Lake Gardens Opens this Month in SE Michigan

By / / pure michigan
MSU Canopy Walk at Hidden Lakes Gardens Michigan

Get a Bird’s Eye View of Nature at MSU Canopy Walk

Hey Michigan! After years of planning, fundraising, and construction, a new canopy walk is opening in Lower Peninsula this month.

Nestled inside of MSU’s Hidden Lake Gardens at 6214 Monroe Road, Tipton, MI 49287, this new attraction is just 30 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.

(Hidden Lake Gardens is a 55-acre nature preserve owned and operated by Michigan State University.)

Once word gets out about this hidden gem, the Canopy Walk at Hidden Lake Gardens is sure to be added to every Michigander’s must-do list!

Canopy Walk Grand Opening

With its acres of gardens, arboretum, and 12 miles of hiking trails, this place has been a hidden gem since 1926.

Now, with the Canopy Walk, they’re about to take it to the next level.

On June 20, 2023, from 3 to 5 PM, the Reach for the Sky Canopy Walk at Hidden Lake Gardens will open to the public.

No registration is required to attend the Grand Opening but space will be limited.

Interview about Sky Walk Grand Opening

What to Expect at the Hidden Lake Gardens Canopy Walk

Feel like you’re walking among the treetops amongst the leaves and branches. See birds, insects, and woodland critters up close.

MSU Canopy Walk at Hidden Lakes Gardens Michigan - photo MSU FB page

Imagine strolling, deep in the woods, along a 700-foot long suspension bridge, while floating 65 feet above ground.

msu hidden lake gardens canopy walk (1)

Part of the canopy walk platform is see-through, offering a clear view of what lies below. Will you look?

That bird’s eye view might just come with a little adrenaline rush!

Stats – Canopy Walk at Hidden Lake Gardens

Fun facts about the canopy walk:

  • built out of Southern Yellow Pine
  • stands 65 feet above ground level at its highest point
  • the suspension bridge is 374 feet long
  • the entire structure is 726 feet long
  • it was created by Phoenix Experiential Designs, located in Sugar Grove, North Carolina, using mostly natural materials so it would blend in with it’s surroundings
MSU Canopy Walk at Hidden Lakes Gardens Michigan - Facebook Page

The Canopy Walk is Designed to be Accessible

This pathway blends into the surrounding woodland and is a nature connection on a whole new level – literally. And it’s accessible.

The Sky Walk is 36” wide and is wheelchair and stroller friendly. 

msu hidden lake gardens canopy walk is wheelchair accessible

*Later in the summer, they plan to open a multi-use trail that is currently under construction. If you wish to visit before that time, please call in advance to arrange accommodations.

MSU Canopy Walk at Hidden Lakes Gardens Michigan - rendering from Facebook

To reach the canopy walk, get ready for a short walk— it’s a half a mile from the Visitors Center parking lot or a quarter-mile from the Hiking Trails parking lot.

*If walking, participants must be in reasonably good walking shape. 

Open Hours

The Sky Walk will be open to the public after the Grand Opening on June 20, 2023 at 3 PM. Here are the operating hours:

  • From April through October, the Sky Walk will be open from 9 AM to 5 PM, Tuesdays to Sundays. It will be closed on Mondays.
  • From November to March, the facility will be open based on weather conditions.

Please note that dogs and other pets are not allowed on the Canopy Walk.

2023 Admission Rates

The attraction, along with all other attractions at Hidden Lake Gardens, are included in the daily admission fee (or with an annual membership.)

  • $10 Adults (ages 18-64)
  • $8 Seniors (age 65+)
  • $8 Military & Veterans (ID required)
  • $5 Students (K-12, College with ID)
  • Ages 4 and Under Free

*Timed tickets may be offered to Sky Walk visitors at no additional cost on especially busy days to prevent long wait times.

MSU Canopy Walk at Hidden Lakes Gardens Michigan - rendering via Facebook Page
Tower at MSU Canopy Walk at Hidden Lakes Gardens Michigan – rendering via Facebook

Location

Hidden Lake Gardens Canopy Walk

About Hidden Lake Gardens

In 1945, Hidden Lake Gardens, a property located about 70 miles from Michigan State University’s (MSU) East Lansing campus, became part of the university’s collection when the land was donated by a businessman from Adrian.

MSU took on the responsibility of preserving, maintaining and developing this haven.

Today, in addition to the outdoor offerings, visitors can also explore the conservatory’s greenhouses and a seasonal bonsai tree garden.

Will You Visit?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below. We can’t wait to hear all about your own Canopy Walk at Hidden Lake Gardens adventure!

More to Explore

About The Author

Avatar photo
Uncovering Grand Rapids, West Michigan, and the Midwest. Travel, Events & Local Info Lead Publisher.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *