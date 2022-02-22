Monster Jam 2022 is BACK for Full Throttle Family Fun!

Monster Jam – Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27, 2022
Monster trucks are back, Grand Rapids!
The most family-friendly, action-packed motorsport in the world races into Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27!
Witness the best drivers in the world and the most popular trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill.
Event Highlights
Date: March 25 -27, 2022
Time: Showtimes Vary
Location: Van Andel Arena, 130 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
– Family Friendly Fun
– Action-packed Motorsports
– Up-close experiences at the Pit Party
Monster Jam – Show Details
Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.
Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions.
Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions.
The Series Champion receives an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion.
This is full-throttle family fun. The Official Monster Truck Series is only at Monster Jam.
Monster Jam – Pit Party Details
The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to noon.
The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party where you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy many other family-friendly activities.
This unique experience is the only place where you can get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams. Plus, get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.
It’s an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam experience where special connections are made and lifelong fans are born.
Monster Jam – Truck Lineup
Expect to see:
- Grave Digger
- Zombie
- El Toro Loco
- Soldier Fortune Black Ops
- Wild Side
- Terminal Velocity
**Truck and driver line-up subject to change
Monster Jam – Schedule & Tickets
Monster Jam, where anything can happen. See it live at the Van Andel Arena!
Dates and Times of Performances at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids:
- Friday, March 25 at 7:00PM
- Saturday, March 26 at 1:00PM | Pit Party 10:30AM-12:00PM
- Saturday, March 26 at 7:00PM
- Sunday, March 27 at 1:00PM | Pit Party 10:30AM-12:00PM
- Sunday, March 27 at 6:30PM
Buy tickets today at ticketmaster.com.
More to Explore
35+ Classes for Kids Offered in Greater Grand Rapids, Including Sports & Music
Classes for Kids, Families & Adults Your go-to guide for lessons and classes of all kinds for families in greater Grand Rapids. If you’re looking for classes and teams for your children to join, you’re in the right place! The businesses and organizations in West Michigan offer abundant resources when it comes to learning activities and classes….
$12 Deal!! BattleGR Family Sampler Day with GRKIDS – Includes Axe Throwing, Laser Tag, E-Sports & More!
Family Sampler Day at BattleGR Tickets are on sale for Sampler Day at the hottest event place in Grand Rapids and they’re gonna go fast! Try the many fun things BattleGR has to offer on Saturday, March 20th from 1-6 pm. Event HighlightsDate: Saturday, March 20, 2022Time: 12:30pm-3pm OR 3:30pm-6pmLocation: BattleGR, 284 Dodge NE Suite…
Rebounderz Fun Center: LASER TAG, Ninja Warrior, Trampolines, VR & More
REBOUNDERZ – Visit for a Whole Day of Indoor Play REBOUNDERZ7500 Cottonwood Dr. Jenison, MI 49428Indoor Trampoline Park, Ninja Warrior Course, Human Foosball, Laser TagWEBSITE No matter what your kid likes to do they’ll have a blast at Rebounderz. When I took my kids to Rebounderz, I figured they’d be glued to the mega trampolines….
Monster Jam 2022 is BACK for Full Throttle Family Fun!
Monster Jam – Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27, 2022 Monster trucks are back, Grand Rapids! The most family-friendly, action-packed motorsport in the world races into Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27! Witness the best drivers in the world and the most popular trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions…
Postpartum Depression Symptoms and Where to Get Help for Depression During Pregnancy
If You Don’t Feel Yourself, You Could have Postpartum Depression Depression, especially when it’s affected by pregnancy, can be so insidious. It creeps in and you just brush it off as “I’m just stressed right now,” or “My body is growing a baby or recovering from it.” And after a while, you accept irritability, sadness,…
10 Best Pediatric Dentists Near Grand Rapids
The Pediatric Dentists that Kids Consider Their Friends No one likes going to the dentist… except maybe the kids that see the dentists on this list. We polled our GRKIDS reader family for their favorite dentists, and lots of people chimed in. Apparently going to the dentist isn’t that bad if you find the right practitioner! …