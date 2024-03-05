Hands On Fun at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit

Kids & Families LOVE the Michigan Science Center
The Michigan Science Center in Detroit is a mix of over 200 hands-on exhibits, working labs, an IMAX theatre, a planetarium and multiple entertaining shows—it’s an absolute delight!
In testament to its excellence, in Feb 2024, USA Today ranked the center as the third-best science museum in the nation.
If you go, plan to spend the entire day, there is so much to do here. (At the very least, you’ll want three hours.)
While you’re there, stroll across the mini-Mackinac Bridge or dive into hands-on demos. Everything is interactive. From pushing buttons to testing paper airplanes, the Michigan Science Center’s various galleries will draw you in one way or another.
In this article
Michigan Science Center Galleries
Take your time exploring the 12 galleries inside of the Michigan Science Center.
- Space Gallery: Universe exploration and space travel.
- Smithsonian SparkLab: Interactive invention activities.
- Health Gallery: Nutrition, fitness, and health choices.
- Motion Gallery: Classis physics experiments.
- Math Mountain: Math challenges and concepts.
- STEM Playground: Engineering and physics play.
- Fun Factory: Closed for renovation as of March 2024.
- Centennial Lab: Hands-on science activities.
- Roads, Bridges, Tunnels: Engineering interactive displays.
- Nano Gallery: Nanotechnology interactive exhibit.
- Waves and Vibrations: Sound and light experiments.
- Earth, Wind, Weather: Dig into what’s in the atmosphere.
Here are a few of the things we enjoyed on our recent visit:
The STEM Playground
The STEM Playground is a highlight, where budding scientists and engineers get to explore flight, wind navigation, engineering, and building concepts.
Paper airplane testing is just one of the things we found ourselves doing over and over again.
Motion, Light & Sound, Matter & Energy, Waves & Vibrations
Located on the bottom floor, get sparky with even more hands-on activities.
More Bridges, Please!
The Roads, Bridges & Tunnels exhibit is a real treat.
Walking across the mini-Mackinac Bridge, marveling at a tunnel boring machine, and learning how cement works is downright fun at the Michigan Science Center.
Somehow, this place makes civil engineering very enticing.
Invent at Spark!Lab
At the Smithsonian Spark!Lab, kids become inventors.
This hands-on area gets kids working with facilitators and inventors on interesting projects, just like they would if they were inventors.
Health and Science Goodies
The Health Gallery features fascinating exhibits like a giant heart and an MRI machine, offering a peek inside the human body.
The couch potatoes were a fun way to encourage kids to get and stay active.
Theaters and Food
Inside the Planetarium: Stargaze in style at this top-notch planetarium. Fly through a virtual cosmos on a three-story high, 50-foot wide dome, exploring over 9,000 stars, planets, and galaxies.
The Toyota Engineering 4D Theater uses all of your senses. It may rain or snow on you, and your seat will probably move during the show. Smells might be part of the experience, too.
IMAX: The Science Center is also home to Michigan’s only IMAX dome. Be wowed by one of the daily shows playing on the 70-foot-wide, five-story high screen.
Note: Planetarium shows and Toyota 4D Theatre, and IMAX Dome Theater all have scheduled showtimes on their website. Reserve these in advance to make sure you get your desired time slots and get the best rates.
Food: The Lunar Dining seating area on MiSci’s main floor also has a Farmer’s Fridge food kiosk. It’s like a vending machine, but rather than sugary treats, its filled with healthy meal options like fresh salads, sandwiches, bowls and snacks.
If You Go
Ticket Information: Purchase Michigan Science Center tickets online or at the door.
Admission: General admission tickets start at $18 per person.
Admission is free with a membership to the Grand Rapids Public Museum or other ASTC Museum. Additional fees apply for the IMAX, Planetarium, and traveling exhibits.
Address: 5020 John R St, Detroit, MI 48202
The Michigan Science Center is adjacent to the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Museum of African American History, three miles from downtown Detroit.
Hours:
Open seven days a week; check MiSci’s website for the most up-to-date schedule.
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10 AM–4 PM
|Wednesday
|10 AM–4 PM
|Thursday
|10 AM–4 PM
|Friday
|10 AM–4 PM
|Saturday
|10 AM–4 PM
|Sunday
|10 AM–4 PM
Tips: Bring a lunch to enjoy in the dining area. Limited free street parking is available nearby.