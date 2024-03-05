Hands On Fun at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit

By / / Family
Live Demonstration Michigan Science Center Science Stage

Kids & Families LOVE the Michigan Science Center

The Michigan Science Center in Detroit is a mix of over 200 hands-on exhibits, working labs, an IMAX theatre, a planetarium and multiple entertaining shows—it’s an absolute delight!

In testament to its excellence, in Feb 2024, USA Today ranked the center as the third-best science museum in the nation.

If you go, plan to spend the entire day, there is so much to do here. (At the very least, you’ll want three hours.)

While you’re there, stroll across the mini-Mackinac Bridge or dive into hands-on demos. Everything is interactive. From pushing buttons to testing paper airplanes, the Michigan Science Center’s various galleries will draw you in one way or another.

Michigan Science Center Galleries

Take your time exploring the 12 galleries inside of the Michigan Science Center.

  • Space Gallery: Universe exploration and space travel.
  • Smithsonian SparkLab: Interactive invention activities.
  • Health Gallery: Nutrition, fitness, and health choices.
  • Motion Gallery: Classis physics experiments.
  • Math Mountain: Math challenges and concepts.
  • STEM Playground: Engineering and physics play.
  • Fun Factory: Closed for renovation as of March 2024.
  • Centennial Lab: Hands-on science activities.
  • Roads, Bridges, Tunnels: Engineering interactive displays.
  • Nano Gallery: Nanotechnology interactive exhibit.
  • Waves and Vibrations: Sound and light experiments.
  • Earth, Wind, Weather: Dig into what’s in the atmosphere.
Lower Level Map Michigan Science Center
Michigan Science Center Map Main Floor

Here are a few of the things we enjoyed on our recent visit:

The STEM Playground

The STEM Playground is a highlight, where budding scientists and engineers get to explore flight, wind navigation, engineering, and building concepts.

Paper airplane testing is just one of the things we found ourselves doing over and over again.

STEM Playgroun Michigan Science Center

Motion, Light & Sound, Matter & Energy, Waves & Vibrations

Located on the bottom floor, get sparky with even more hands-on activities.

Detroit Science Center Plasma

More Bridges, Please!

The Roads, Bridges & Tunnels exhibit is a real treat.

Walking across the mini-Mackinac Bridge, marveling at a tunnel boring machine, and learning how cement works is downright fun at the Michigan Science Center.

Roads Bridges and Tunnels Michigan Science Center

Somehow, this place makes civil engineering very enticing.

Michigan Science Center in Detroit

Invent at Spark!Lab

At the Smithsonian Spark!Lab, kids become inventors.

This hands-on area gets kids working with facilitators and inventors on interesting projects, just like they would if they were inventors.

Michigan Science Center Smithsonian Spark!Lab

Health and Science Goodies

The Health Gallery features fascinating exhibits like a giant heart and an MRI machine, offering a peek inside the human body.

Michigan Science Museum MRI

The couch potatoes were a fun way to encourage kids to get and stay active.

Michigan Science Center couch Potato

Theaters and Food

Inside the Planetarium: Stargaze in style at this top-notch planetarium. Fly through a virtual cosmos on a three-story high, 50-foot wide dome, exploring over 9,000 stars, planets, and galaxies.

The Toyota Engineering 4D Theater uses all of your senses. It may rain or snow on you, and your seat will probably move during the show. Smells might be part of the experience, too.

4D Toyota 4D Engineering Theatre Michigan Science Center

IMAX: The Science Center is also home to Michigan’s only IMAX dome. Be wowed by one of the daily shows playing on the 70-foot-wide, five-story high screen.

Note: Planetarium shows and Toyota 4D Theatre, and IMAX Dome Theater all have scheduled showtimes on their website. Reserve these in advance to make sure you get your desired time slots and get the best rates.

Food: The Lunar Dining seating area on MiSci’s main floor also has a Farmer’s Fridge food kiosk. It’s like a vending machine, but rather than sugary treats, its filled with healthy meal options like fresh salads, sandwiches, bowls and snacks.

If You Go

Ticket Information: Purchase Michigan Science Center tickets online or at the door.

Admission: General admission tickets start at $18 per person.

Admission is free with a membership to the Grand Rapids Public Museum or other ASTC Museum. Additional fees apply for the IMAX, Planetarium, and traveling exhibits.

Address: 5020 John R St, Detroit, MI 48202

The Michigan Science Center is adjacent to the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Museum of African American History, three miles from downtown Detroit.

Hours:

Open seven days a week; check MiSci’s website for the most up-to-date schedule.

MondayClosed
Tuesday10 AM–4 PM
Wednesday10 AM–4 PM
Thursday10 AM–4 PM
Friday10 AM–4 PM
Saturday10 AM–4 PM
Sunday10 AM–4 PM

Tips: Bring a lunch to enjoy in the dining area. Limited free street parking is available nearby.

What’s your favorite thing to do at the Michigan Science Center?

Michigan Science Center

About The Author

Avatar photo
Uncovering Grand Rapids, West Michigan, and the Midwest. Travel, Events & Local Info Lead Publisher.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *