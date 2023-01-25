Spend the Best Day Ever at SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium

Families Love it Here

SEA LIFE Aquarium is a fantastic stop for the family. Since the layout loops around like a river, it is so easy to travel around the path together while still letting the kids have some independence to explore on their own – a feature my “runners” love.



SEA LIFE is Michigan’s largest aquarium and has over 250 species and 2,000 creatures living there. There are six different species of sharks alone. I didn’t even know there were that many – I better brush up on my animal kingdom knowledge.



We always hunt for the sea creatures we recognize from Finding Nemo. With so many creatures in the aquarium we found many new ones, too.