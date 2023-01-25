Spend the Best Day Ever at SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium

Go Under the Sea at SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium
SEA LIFE Aquarium Michigan
4316 Baldwin Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 at Great Lakes Crossings
Looking for a things to do in Michigan?
Maybe it’s time to visit SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium, where you can check out sharks, fish, seahorses, touch pools, turtles and so much more!
And bonus – SEA LIFE Aquarium is located at Great Lakes Crossings Outlets in Auburn Hills – the same place that LEGOLAND and Peppa Pig call home!
Families Love it Here
SEA LIFE Aquarium is a fantastic stop for the family. Since the layout loops around like a river, it is so easy to travel around the path together while still letting the kids have some independence to explore on their own – a feature my “runners” love.
SEA LIFE is Michigan’s largest aquarium and has over 250 species and 2,000 creatures living there. There are six different species of sharks alone. I didn’t even know there were that many – I better brush up on my animal kingdom knowledge.
We always hunt for the sea creatures we recognize from Finding Nemo. With so many creatures in the aquarium we found many new ones, too.
Interactive Experiences & Exhibits to Look Forward To
Here are 5 things we loved about SEA LIFE Aquarium-
The OCEAN TUNNEL!
It is so fun to walk underneath the giant Underwater Ocean Tunnel and watch all of the incredible sea life swimming around and over you. See if you can find the sharks, sea turtle, stingrays and more.
LEARNING
Learning and reading about new fish and sea life we had never seen before like the Lion Fish and Giant Japanese Crab.
PLAYING
Playing in the climbing-structure located near the exit.
HERMIT CRAB & TOUCHPOOL
In addition to watching the creatures in their tanks, my kids also love the interactive touchpool and the Michigan freshwater exhibit.
While petting the hermit crab and other creatures is a highlight, my turtle-loving husband was thrilled that two rescued sea turtles live at SEA LIFE Aquarium.
CATCHING A SHOW
You can watch feeds at certain times throughout the day as well as talks and workshops to attend. Plan accordingly to be sure not to miss these.
GOOD TO KNOW
The Tropical Ocean Exhibit with sharks, stingrays, loads of fish, and the sea turtle are at the end of the trail.
Enjoy the wonder along the way because there are great gems along the path that could be missed if one is anticipating sharks at every turn.
(I don’t know what is about them, but I just love watching seahorses float around in their tanks. I have to snap myself out of it before I lose track of my brood!)
Sea Life Michigan Aquarium Tickets
Admission to SEA LIFE starts at $22.99 (Advance Purchase on Select Weekdays)
Kids 2 and under are FREE.
Bundle Sea Life with LEGOLAND or Peppa Pig for big savings – Building with LEGO® bricks and visiting an incredible variety of ocean animals is a great way to spend time with your family!
Online, advance ticket purchase is recommended.
*Last entry is one hour before closing.
Hotels Near Sea Life Michigan Aquarium
Hampton Inn Detroit – Auburn Hills North
3988 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
• INDOOR POOL, FITNESS CENTER, FREE HOT BREAKFAST, GOOD VALUE
• 0.4 miles from LEGOLAND Discovery Center
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Auburn Hills
3988 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
• INDOOR POOL, DAILY BREAKFAST
• next door to LEGOLAND Discovery Center
Map of Nearby Hotels and Vacation Rentals
SEA LIFE Michigan FAQS
How long does it take to go through SEA LIFE aquarium Michigan?
A typical visit to the SeaLife Aquarium in Michigan can take 1-2 hours depending on how long you spend looking at each exhibit and how crowded the aquarium is.
What is the largest aquarium in Michigan?
SEA LIFE Michigan is the largest aquarium in the state and it is home to an amazing variety of over 250 species and 2,000 creatures, including majestic sharks, fascinating rays, and adorable green sea turtles, just to name a few!
