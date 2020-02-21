Get Building at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and Dive Under the Sea at SEA LIFE Aquarium

As a kid, my husband loved building with his LEGO® bricks. As an adult, he still loves it – and now gets to share this joy with our kids.

A few years ago on vacation in Philadelphia, we spent a day at the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center. It was so fun to watch my husband gleefully build giant structures with my kids.

We are really excited that Michigan has our own LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, just two hours from Grand Rapids.

And this LEGOLANDⓇ Discovery Center has a SEA LIFE Aquarium nearby as well! You can check out sharks, fish, seahorses, touchpools, turtles and so much more. With SEA LIFE Aquarium also in Great Lakes Crossings Outlets in Auburn Hills, this makes the perfect weekend getaway (or ultimate day trip).

They make it really easy for visitors by always having a discounted combination ticket option to visit both places. Plus through March 6, 2020, you can save 33% on annual memberships to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium, giving you a whole year of unlimited visits.

Building with LEGO® bricks and visiting an incredible variety of ocean animals is a great way to spend time with your family. I have this on my calendar for the summer!

It’s Not Just About Building and Watching Fish Swim

There’s more to do at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan than just building. There’s an amazing room filled with Detroit-area landmarks like Comerica Park built out of LEGO® bricks. My kids love to push buttons and there are plenty of them to push in the interactive parts of the exhibit.

My kids loved pedaling through the air on the Merlin’s Apprentice bicycle ride and especially the 4-D movies where it “snowed” and “rained” on us among other things. With four different short movies, we could go back into the theater a few times in one visit.

And of course there are plenty of LEGO® bricks around for building whatever your imagination can create – including a whole DUPLO® area for the youngest builders.

SEA LIFE Aquarium is a fantastic stop for the family. Since the layout loops around like a river, it is so easy to travel around the path together while still letting the kids have some independence to explore on their own – a feature my “runners” love.

It is so fun to walk underneath the giant Underwater Ocean Tunnel and watch all of the incredible sea life swimming around and over you. We always hunt for the sea creatures we recognize from Finding Nemo. With over 2,000 creatures in the aquarium, we found so many new ones, too.

I don’t know what is about them, but I just love watching seahorses float around in their tanks. I have to snap myself out of it before I lose track of my brood!