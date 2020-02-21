This giveaway brought to you by LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium.
LEGOLAND® Discovery Center
4240 Baldwin Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
SEA LIFE Aquarium
4316 Baldwin Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
Get Building at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and Dive Under the Sea at SEA LIFE Aquarium
As a kid, my husband loved building with his LEGO® bricks. As an adult, he still loves it – and now gets to share this joy with our kids.
A few years ago on vacation in Philadelphia, we spent a day at the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center. It was so fun to watch my husband gleefully build giant structures with my kids.
We are really excited that Michigan has our own LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, just two hours from Grand Rapids.
And this LEGOLANDⓇ Discovery Center has a SEA LIFE Aquarium nearby as well! You can check out sharks, fish, seahorses, touchpools, turtles and so much more. With SEA LIFE Aquarium also in Great Lakes Crossings Outlets in Auburn Hills, this makes the perfect weekend getaway (or ultimate day trip).
They make it really easy for visitors by always having a discounted combination ticket option to visit both places. Plus through March 6, 2020, you can save 33% on annual memberships to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium, giving you a whole year of unlimited visits.
Building with LEGO® bricks and visiting an incredible variety of ocean animals is a great way to spend time with your family. I have this on my calendar for the summer!
It’s Not Just About Building and Watching Fish Swim
There’s more to do at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan than just building. There’s an amazing room filled with Detroit-area landmarks like Comerica Park built out of LEGO® bricks. My kids love to push buttons and there are plenty of them to push in the interactive parts of the exhibit.
My kids loved pedaling through the air on the Merlin’s Apprentice bicycle ride and especially the 4-D movies where it “snowed” and “rained” on us among other things. With four different short movies, we could go back into the theater a few times in one visit.
And of course there are plenty of LEGO® bricks around for building whatever your imagination can create – including a whole DUPLO® area for the youngest builders.
SEA LIFE Aquarium is a fantastic stop for the family. Since the layout loops around like a river, it is so easy to travel around the path together while still letting the kids have some independence to explore on their own – a feature my “runners” love.
It is so fun to walk underneath the giant Underwater Ocean Tunnel and watch all of the incredible sea life swimming around and over you. We always hunt for the sea creatures we recognize from Finding Nemo. With over 2,000 creatures in the aquarium, we found so many new ones, too.
I don’t know what is about them, but I just love watching seahorses float around in their tanks. I have to snap myself out of it before I lose track of my brood!
More Details about LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan and SEA LIFE Aquarium
At LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan, you will love seeing all the Detroit landmarks in MINILAND®, watching movies like LEGO® NINJAGO: Master of the 4th Dimension in the 4-D movie theater, entering the discovery center with a ride on the Kingdom Quest laser ride where your family must rescue the princess, play on the giant LEGO® City play structure, build with LEGO® bricks and so much more.
Through March 6, 2020, save 33% on annual memberships, making it just $40 per person. With unlimited visits, you can check out the rotating exhibits throughout the year including Trolls World Tour and DC Comics Super Heroes vs. Super Villains.
And don’t miss the Brick or Treat events in October and the Holiday Bricktacular in December!
SEA LIFE is Michigan’s largest aquarium and has over 250 species and 2,000 creatures living there. There are six different species of sharks alone. I didn’t even know there were that many – I better brush up on my animal kingdom knowledge.
In addition to watching the creatures in their tanks, my kids also love the touchpool and the Michigan freshwater exhibit. My turtle-loving husband is thrilled that two rescued sea turtles live at SEA LIFE Aquarium.
Through March 6, 2020, save 33% on annual memberships, making it just $40 per person. Memberships also include an amazing perk of 40% off tickets for friends and family who visit with you, plus access to member-only events. With unlimited visits, you can check out the rotating exhibits throughout the year including PJ Masks, Pirate Party and Meet a Mermaid.
Enter to WIN
One lucky winner will receive a 4-pack of tickets to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan PLUS SEA LIFE Aquarium. What an amazing way to create family memories!
There are three ways to get entries for a chance to WIN by commenting on THIS article. Facebook comments do not count for entries.
1. For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us what you are most excited to see or do at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center or SEA LIFE Aquarium.
2. Get a second entry by “liking” LEGOLANDⓇ Discovery Center Michigan and SEA LIFE Aquarium on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.)
3. Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends. Leave a third and final comment below telling us how you shared.
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on March 6, 2020 at midnight and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. Leaving a comment on this blog post is not a requirement of entry. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Entrants may also enter the contest by sending an email to win at grkids dot com containing their name, address, phone number and email address along with the words: Legoland and Sea Life Giveaway in the subject line. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.
5 Michigan Ski Resorts With the Best Family Deals
It's Easy for Kids to Learn to Ski in Michigan Did you know there are over 35 ski resorts right here in our mitten state, and many of them offer discounts and specials just for families? In Michigan, “winter” is a verb and we all know that to enjoy the next several snowy months, we need to winter well! That’s why this season my family and I are strapping on the skis and hitting the slopes – with our 16-month-old toddler! Are we crazy?! What’s the youngest you’ve taken a [...]
Liked on Facebook
Shared on Facebook
The animals at the aquarium !
My 4 year old has been asking to go to Legoland for a few mo this. I’d love to see his face when we finally get there! My 2 year old will love the fish at Sealife!
Liked both pages on FB!
Shared on Facebook!
I shared post to my Facebook page
I liked both pages on Facebook
What I am most excited about At Legoland discovery center is seeing my kids faces when they realize what we are going to do they have been wanting to go for ever
Shared on Facebook
Liked on Facebook!
My son loves fish and water! I would love to see his reactions to all the beautiful sea creatures.
Shared on FB!
Liked on FB!
We would love to see the LegoLand! We have visited the Aquarium and really enjoyed it.
Emailed article to a friend
Liked both pages on Facebook
My son would love to go to LEGO land and build with legos, and see the stingrays!!!
Liked both on FB
My son would love to build at LEGOland discovery center!
My kids would love the rides and building with legos! And the would adore all the fish, especially sting rays!
Shared on Facebook as well!
Emailed a friend
We are planning to go to both for spring break since we haven’t been before. My kids are obsessed with legos and they love learning about animals so this will be a fun getaway for the whole family.
Liked on Facebook!
I would love to take our family and see the sting rays!! Not to mention all our kiddos would love building with legos at the LEGO discovery center!
My 7 year old boy is a Lego lover! And I would to explore the aquarium. 🙂
Liked all Facebook pages 🙂
My son would have the time of his life😍
Shared on my Facebook page and tagged three people
I liked both Facebook pages
My son loves ocean animals and love building things I would just love to see his priceless face expression to be able to experiences this opportunity!
Emailed to a friend
Liked on Facebook
My girls want to see the Lego Friends!
Shared the GR kids article!
Like both pages!
We went to the Aquarium when I was pregnant with my first and have been dying to go back since! We now have 3 kids under 4 and I can’t wait to see them light up at all they can explore!