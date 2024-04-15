WIN a Multi-Night Stay Near Lake Michigan in SW Michigan’s Coolest Rental!

Experience the Ultimate Getaway at Willobee Pines in Coloma
Picture this: You’re tucked away in the heart of Coloma, less than a mile from Lake Michigan’s sandy shores for a fun and relaxing getaway.
Nestled between South Haven and St. Joe, Willobee Pines is conveniently located just one hour southwest of Grand Rapids and 45 minutes west of Kalamazoo, making it the perfect spot for a fun and relaxing escape.
Read on for your chance to score a free, multi-night stay at Willobee Pines.
Willobee Pines Highlights
With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and ample space for up to six guests, Willobee Pines offers a cozy retreat for families and friends.
- Sleeps 6
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Baths
- Included: Washer/Dryer, WiFi, hair dryer, linens
- Distance to Lake Michigan: 3/4 mile
- Free Breakfast
- Dogs Allowed
- And More!
Accommodations at Willobee Pines
Guests will find two sets of king beds and one set of twin XL bunkbeds. Linens are provided.
Indoor Entertainment Options
Staying in? Guests will find board games, books, ping pong, air hockey, Super Nintendo, and even arts and crafts fully stocked to keep all ages entertained.
Hit the Beach
Lake Michigan’s beautiful beaches are not far from Willobee Pines. Try a public beach in Coloma, or take a short drive to neighboring towns:
- Roadside Park* (3/4 of a mile away)
- Hagar Park* (2 miles away)
- St. Joseph and South Haven (10-15 minutes away)
*dog friendly beaches (must be leashed)
More Things to Do Near Coloma
Looking for more action-packed thrills? Rent jet skis, embark on a fishing charter, hit the trails for a hike, or try your hand at stand-up paddle boarding or kayaking. Willobee Pines mentions tons of activities on their website.
And if you’re up for a short drive, don’t miss the chance to visit Lake Arvesta Farms, located just 20 minutes away from Willobee Pines. With wakeboarding, pickleball, water slides, tubing, an aqua obstacle course, and more, it’s the perfect destination for an adrenaline-fueled adventure the whole family will love.
Enter to WIN a Multi-Night Stay at Willobee Pines
One lucky winner will receive a gift card to Willobee Pines worth $875 to use towards their stay.
The winner chooses the dates and length of stay; $875 will cover either a 2-night stay (peak season) or a 3+night stay (off season) plus the cleaning fee.
Prize Details:
- Winner may select any nights that are available at the time of winning.
- Maximum guests: 6 people
- No smoking or vaping is permitted at Willobee Pines (indoors or outside)
- Dogs are permitted for a pet fee of $75, which can be taken from gift card value.
- Winner may go over the value of the gift card if they pay the balance should they want to stay longer.
- Dates booked must be used by April 30, 2025.
- The winner must be at least 25 years old.
FINE PRINT: This giveaway will close on April 30, 2024, at 11 pm and the winner will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. Winner may chose any nights that are available at the time of winning. Maximum six people can stay and ALL must be non-smokers. There is no smoking or vaping of any kind allowed inside or outside. Dogs are allowed for a pet fee of $75, which can be taken from gift card value. Winner may go over the value of the gift card if they pay the balance should they want to stay longer. Dates booked must be used by April 30, 2025. Must be 25 or older. Winner is responsible for any damage that happens during their stay. Gift card is not redeemable for cash. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 25 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize
Willobee Pines
Willobee Street
Coloma MI