9 Michigan Drive-In Movie Theaters to put on Your Summer Bucket List

Michigan Has 9 Drive-In Movie Theaters – Here’s Where to Find Them
Drive-in movies are having a moment right now.
They’ve always been a cult favorite throughout Michigan, but drive-in theaters are going mainstream this summer like never before. Catching a movie with the family at a drive-in movie theater is going to be a more palatable way for many to practice social distancing.
*With the shutdown situation rapidly changing, please check with any venue before venturing out. Some of these drive-in theaters are open right now, and others are waiting for the “stay home, stay safe” order to lift.
Michigan Drive-In Movie Theaters
The drive-in movie is still alive in Michigan – and a ton of fun for kids and adults alike. It’s good to know a few tips to make the most of your time out, though, because there are some things that make a night out at the drive-in theater much different than your typical cinema.
We’ve found 9 Michigan drive-in theaters for your next summer adventure, as well as all the tips you’ll need for making the most of your evening.
Cherry Bowl Drive-In
9812 Honor Hwy Honor, Michigan 49640 (Benzie County)
This historic landmark has been an “Up North” Tradition dating back to the ’50’s.
In addition to showing movies on a big screen, Cherry Bowl also offers 50’s style mini-golf and has a wonderful playground.
Muskegon Getty Drive-In
Muskegon, MI
The Getty Drive-In has been around since 1948 and today is owned by the same people that own Celebration Cinemas. This theater boasts FOUR giant outdoor screens. You’ll find concessions and a kids’ play area here, too.
Capri Drive-In Theater
Coldwater, MI
Since the summer of ’64, the Capri Drive-In Theater has been a fun, safe, clean and memorable family destination. This theater has two screens, a full snack bar, and affordable prices.
Sunset Drive-In Theater
Hartford, MI
Sunset Drive-In has been entertaining west Michigan since 1948. The admission gate opens at 7 p.m and the first feature starts at dark. Affordable concessions and a playground plus special offers such as a military discount. No outside food or drink is allowed. Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
5 Mile Drive-In
Dowagiac, MI
Built in 1961, 5 Mile is the sister theater of Sunset. Affordable concessions and a playground plus special offers such as a military discount. No outside food or drink is allowed.
US 23 Drive-In
Flint, MI
Open 7 nights a week, rain or starlight. Affordable concessions, outside food is discouraged.
Hi-Way Drive-In
Carsonville, MI
Claiming to be the oldest drive-in theater in the state (opening around 1948), Hi-Way Drive-In offers movies 7 days a week and includes concessions. Located in the thumb area of Michigan near Lake Huron.
Ford Wyoming Drive-In
Dearborn, MI
A great place to experience the nostalgia of the drive in movie theater in Metro Detroit! Bragging a whopping 5 screens, Ford Wyoming is the “largest drive-in in the world.” The concessions stand was updated in 2017. They are even open in the winter and offer heaters to help take the chill away.
Summer Drive-In at USA Hockey Arena
Plymouth, Michigan
Double feature, first-run movies from the comfort of your vehicle while you listen in on your radio. Typically open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Get dinner delivered to your car.
Image courtesy of local mom and blogger Sheila Johnson from Eat2Gather.
Drive In Movie Tips
What to Expect at a Drive-In Movie
Fun at a drive-in starts well before the first credits roll. Depending on the theater, you’ll usually have different outdoor play options. Some people will get there as early as possible and eat a late dinner at the drive-in.
The Show Starts at Dark
Drive-in movies don’t start until after the sun goes down, so that means the start time of the movies will sync with sunset times. You’ll want to check the showtimes at your theater before you leave.
You Get Two Movies for the Price of One
It’s typical for drive-in theaters to have double-headers. The trade-off for getting two movie tickets for the price of one is that the second movie can start very late (starting around midnight at times) so be sure to figure this into your plans.
What to Bring to a Drive-In Movie
Coming prepared to a drive-in theater can be all the difference between a fantastic night or a failed night.
Your Vehicle and Seating Choice Matters
There are a few different ways you can situate yourself for movie viewing:
- Pull into a parking spot and watch from the front seat. Only those in the front will be able to see, though. It’s not the best option if you have kids along.
- Back into your spot if you have a truck, SUV, or van. Open the back hatch or make a bed in the truck bed and cozy up.
- If you don’t want to sit in a vehicle for the show, bring comfortable lawn chairs, pillows, and blankets to sit on.
Cool Parents Bring Glow Sticks
Completely optional, of course, but bringing glow sticks is a ton of fun for the littler kids. You might also consider bringing bubbles and other outdoor activities for before the show.
Plan for Cool Nights and Insects
Even the hottest days can have cool summer nights. Add to that a lakeshore location and you could be in for a chilly evening. Bring blankets, sleeping bags, jackets and other items to keep you warm.
Also, bring insect repellent. Bugs come out at night, even in places you’d be surprised to find them. Bring this along and you’ll have no trouble with the little pests.
Snacks are a Must
When it comes to food, drive-in theaters offer concessions AND allow you to bring in your own food as well. Bring a pizza if you want to! But check the rules of your specific drive-in before heading out.
Jumper Cables are Handy
Most people will listen to the show’s audio by tuning their car’s radio station to the theater’s channel. Do this for long and you may find your car battery dead. This is really common and people are usually ready to give your car a jump-start, but it can help the process to have a set of jumper cables in your trunk (hey, maybe you could help someone else in need!). The theaters are typically ready to help out with jumping a car if needed.
Have you been to a drive-in movie recently? Where did you go? Any tips to share?
Drive In Movie Theater Map
Drive-in Movie Theaters Near Me
