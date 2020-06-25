4th of July Parades, Fireworks & Events near Grand Rapids – 2020

Where to Find a 4th of July Parade or Fireworks Show this Year
Independence Day Celebrations are Different for 2020
Nothing says Independence Day like parades and fireworks.
This year though, parades and firework displays are different, and in short supply. Many municipalities, like the City of Grand Rapids, have canceled their traditional fireworks shows due to COVID-19 concerns.
You may decide to put on your red, white, and blue and enjoy Independence Day at home, or, if you’re looking for a 4th of July Parade or wondering “where are the fireworks?” you may need to travel this year.
Some traditional 4th of July parades will not be handing out candy this year, and others have changed to a parade of city vehicles. Grandville is celebrating with a flight team flyover, and Green Lake and Grand Haven have boat parades.
Fireworks are happening in Allendale, Caledonia, Dorr, and Silver Lake. The list below contains event details.
Whatever you choose, we hope you and your family enjoy a happy and safe 4th of July!
For more local events, activities, and ideas for what to do over the Independence Day weekend, visit the COMMUNITY EVENT CALENDAR.
4th of JULY PARADES & FIREWORKS
July 3
Dorr’s 4th of July Celebration
1842-1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI 49323
» 12pm-Dusk. Food booths, carnival rides, craft show, flag raising ceremony, live music, Movie in the Park at dusk.
FireRock Fireworks
7177 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Caledonia, Michigan 49316
» 5pm-10:30pm. Reserve a table on the patio for a perfect view of the fireworks, or you can enjoy the buffet indoors then find a spot on the lawn to listen to the live music and watch the fireworks display after your meal
Green Lake Boat Parade & Fireworks
Green Lake, Reus Beach, Caledonia, MI 49316
» Decorate your boat patriotically (prize for best decorated) and cruise around the entire lake before the fireworks. Fireworks are shot off from the Reus beach in the big lake (NW corner) at dark.
Fireworks @ Campau/Kettle Lake
Campau Lake, 8900 66th Street, Alto, Michigan 49302
» Let’s celebrate FREEDOM! Our annual fireworks show is ON for 2020. Donations welcome.
July 4
Hollyhock Lane Parade
Ottawa Hills Neighborhood, Grand Rapids, MI
» This year’s parade comes to you with a few changes: For safety reasons, the children’s decorated bike sections will NOT be offered this year. Cookies, candy, popsicles, and beverages will not be handed out. Masks are Mandatory.
City of Kentwood 4th of July Parade Throughout the City
Kentwood, Michigan
» 9-11:30am. A fleet of City vehicles will parade throughout the community as a way to celebrate Independence Day safely in lieu of our traditional Fourth of July Celebration this year. 4th of Parade route. Please enjoy the parade from the nearest street to their home on the route while physical distancing from others outdoors.
Grandville 4th of July Flyover
Grandville, Michigan 49418
» The Hooligan Flight Team will be doing an extended flyover from 10:30-11am, flying an extensive grid pattern over the city. There is no public gathering area for viewing. Residents are encouraged to view from their homes, or where there is a clear view of the sky over the City of Grandville while practicing social distancing.
Dorr’s 4th of July Celebration: Parade & Fireworks
1842-1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI 49323
» 10:30am-Dusk. 4th of July Parade at 10:30, Fly-over, food booths, carnival rides, ox roast, tractor pull, live music, Fireworks at dusk.
Caledonia Township Parade
9757 Duncan Lake Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
» Parade will start at 11 am and travel from the Duncan Lake School and end at Chemical Bank. The parade route has been extended to provide more room for attendees.
2020 Independence Day Parade for East GR Residents
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 11-11:45am. Public Works and Public Safety vehicles will travel 4.5 miles of EGR’s main roads, passing through each of the City’s neighborhoods. Please stay near your home and not gather along Wealthy Street. 4th of July Parade Route
4th of July Boat Parade
100 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
» Boats decorated in Red, White and Blue on the Grand Haven waterfront for a 4th of July parade.
Camp Lake Association Fireworks and Boat Parade
Camp Lake Association, 11895 Stauffer Drive, Sparta, Michigan 49345
» 2pm boat parade and 10:45pm fireworks
Caledonia Township Fireworks
9757 Duncan Lake Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
» The Fireworks will be at dusk and can be viewed from Duncan Lake Middle School, CalPlex or Holy Family Catholic Church. The open fields and vastness of these locations also will allow for spacing and distancing of guests.
Allendale 4th of July Fireworks
10690 Learning Lane, Allendale, MI 49401
» All APS K-8 campus parking lots will be available and open at 8pm. Enjoy the show from your vehicle or use the ample open space to socially distance while we light up the night sky in celebration of Independence Day!
Silver Lake Fireworks: Thunder over the Dunes
Silver Lake, MI 49436
» Enjoy the Fireworks in Silver Lake on the 4th of July. Come hear the thunder over the Dunes and see this unique display. Watch from the Dunes and around the lake.