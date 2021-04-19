2021 Family Friendly 5Ks, Triathlons and More Around Grand Rapids

Where Kids and Families Can Find Some Friendly Running Competition
If your goals this year include getting your kids active or finding activities your family can enjoy together, you need to pick a race from this list!
Kids races get your kids–and often times the whole family–out and active. Plus, kids races are anything but boring. With kid-friendly activities (what kid doesn’t want to race in their Halloween costume?) and special race-day treats (homemade cookies and chocolate milk, anyone?), participation is a win for everyone.
Do you know of a race not on our list? Submit it to our calendar here.
This list is constantly updated so check back regularly for the latest events happening near you.
Race in Grandville, MI
Winter Blast 5K IN-PERSON RACE at Calvin Christian Middle School
12th annual race happening IN PERSON with staggered wave start times. Bring the whole family!
Race in Holland, MI
Greenway Fun Run/Walk at Van Raalte Farm Park
Funds raised go toward updating the trail maps at the park. $20-$30
Race in Kentwood, MI
Limb Loss Awareness 5k & Kids Fun Run at Bowen Station Park
5k & Kid’s 1 Mile Fun Run! Kids will receive a t-shirt and ribbon!
Kids Fun Run- $5
Race in Virtual Event, MI
2021 VIRTUAL Tulip Time Run at Virtual Event
Participate in the 5K or 10K as your schedule permits, on any course of your choosing. Runners can choose our courses as well and run through the tulip lined streets of Holland.
Race in Alto, MI
Dairy Discovery Road and Trail 5k and 15k Race at Swisslane Farms
Get ready to moo’ve your dairy air and run with us!
Race in Greenville, MI
Tri Greenville Kids Triathlon at Baldwin Lake Beach
June 5, 2021
SWIM, BIKE & RUN your way into summer with the TRI Greenville Kids Triathlon!
Race in Grand Rapids, MI
Diemer Run 2021 at Legacy Christian Schools
Offering a Mobility 5k, 1000 Meter Steeplechase and Jr. Jog race for the kids.
Race in Grand Rapids, MI
29th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot 5k at Van Andel Arena Plaza
The 29th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot benefiting GRPS Athletics.
3 thoughts on “2021 Family Friendly 5Ks, Triathlons and More Around Grand Rapids”
Run for a Cause is great! They have kids activities after and ice cream. Wish I could make it this year.
Milan’s Miracle has a kids’ superhero fun run after the 3/5/8k run/walks on 6/28!
Tony L Jones