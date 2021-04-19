2021 Family Friendly 5Ks, Triathlons and More Around Grand Rapids

By / April 19, 2021 /
Kids races and marathons lining up to run

Where Kids and Families Can Find Some Friendly Running Competition

If your goals this year include getting your kids active or finding activities your family can enjoy together, you need to pick a race from this list!

Kids races get your kids–and often times the whole family–out and active. Plus, kids races are anything but boring. With kid-friendly activities (what kid doesn’t want to race in their Halloween costume?) and special race-day treats (homemade cookies and chocolate milk, anyone?), participation is a win for everyone.

Do you know of a race not on our list? Submit it to our calendar here.

Grand Rapids Kid Races
Saturday Slip-n-Slide & 5K in Jenison

This list is constantly updated so check back regularly for the latest events happening near you.

Saturday, Mar 20
9:00 am

12th annual race happening IN PERSON with staggered wave start times. Bring the whole family!

Saturday, Apr 17
10:00 am

Funds raised go toward updating the trail maps at the park. $20-$30

Saturday, Apr 24
9:00 am

5k & Kid’s 1 Mile Fun Run! Kids will receive a t-shirt and ribbon!
Kids Fun Run- $5

Saturday, May 1
8:00 am

Participate in the 5K or 10K as your schedule permits, on any course of your choosing. Runners can choose our courses as well and run through the tulip lined streets of Holland.

Saturday, May 8
8:30 am

Get ready to moo’ve your dairy air and run with us!

Saturday, Jun 5
11:00 am

Greenville Tri

June 5, 2021

SWIM, BIKE & RUN your way into summer with the TRI Greenville Kids Triathlon!

Saturday, Jun 12
8:30 am

Offering a Mobility 5k, 1000 Meter Steeplechase and Jr. Jog race for the kids.

Thursday, Nov 25
8:00 am

The 29th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot benefiting GRPS Athletics.

GR Kids 250x125 Ad Nov 2020 1  
GR Kids 250x125 Ad Nov 2020 1  
GR Kids 250x125 Ad Nov 2020 1  

Share178
Pin12
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
190 Shares

3 thoughts on “2021 Family Friendly 5Ks, Triathlons and More Around Grand Rapids”

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *