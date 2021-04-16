Thinking About Raising Chickens in Michigan?

Raising Chickens is a Family Decision

Chickens are just like owning any other animal, but it can be hard to know where to start and what you need.

We’re hoping we can lay it out simply and you can be on your way to fresh eggs for breakfast!

Getting the Kids Involved with Chickens

This is where the fun starts! My preschooler loves helping me check for eggs and bringing them (so very carefully!) in the house. As he gets older, I’m hoping he’ll like cleaning out the coop too.

Just like any family pet, it offers lots of opportunities to teach kids about responsibility. Chickens also give way to beneficial conversations about where our food comes from.

If you’re not sold on raising your own chickens, places like Blandford Nature Center and The Critter Barn offer fun, interactive options for your children to get a taste of what it’s like to have a farm animal…without turning your home into the farm.