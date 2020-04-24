West Michigan & Grand Rapids Bike Trails for Families

Favorite Grand Rapids Bike Trails for Families
Family bike ride season is here! Training wheels or not, if you have a way to transport bikes to a different location, you’ll have miles of Michigan to explore.
“My family loves to go biking, and as a matter of fact we have a route we do each time. We jump on the White Pines Trail at Comstock Park (Whitecaps area) and ride to Rockford, have hotdogs and then bike back and have ice cream. It’s a 16 mile ride all together and we love it!” – Katie Gilbert
West Michigan Bike Trails You’ll Love
It’s often hard to know where to ride and how long a path will take you so here is a list of some of the various bike trails out there.
Be sure to note the bolded sections first and then look closer at the destination. Happy “Bike” Trails to you, and leave a comment if you have other great family bike ride destinations in mind.
Greater Grand Rapids Bike Trails
Buck Creek Trail | Follows Buck Creek through Grandville and Wyoming
Forest Hills Trails | Connects Ada, Cascade and Knapp’s Corner, as well as several township and county parks
Fred Meijer M-6 Trail | Links the Kent Trails to the Paul Henry Thornapple Trail
Fred Meijer Millennium Park Trails | Connects with Kent Trails and with a City of Grand Rapids trail along Wealthy Street SW
Fred Meijer Standale Trail | Runs from City Central Park to the north side of Millennium Park
Grand River Edges Trail | Links downtown Grand Rapids to Kent Trails and Millennium Park and connects to the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park
Kent Trails | Links John Ball Park in Grand Rapids to Downtown Byron Center
Paul Henry – Thornappple Trail | When finished will link Grand Rapids to Vermontville
Reeds Lake Trail | Routes along Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids
Roselle Park | Nature preserve with 240 acres of land along the Grand River with a wonderful paved trail perfect for biking
White Pine Trail | Connects Comstock Park to Cadillac
Lakeshore Bike Trails
Grand Haven/Spring Lake/Ferrysburg Trail Network | Connects these three cities with a scenic lakeshore view
Holland Metro Area Trails | Links Holland State Park along Lake Macatawa to the Saugatuck Dunes to the village of Saugatuck
Lakeshore Trail | Connects Grand Haven State Park to Holland State Park
Fremont Town and Country Trail | Connects the north end of Fremont to Fremont Lake Park and to the Fremont Industrial Park
Laketon Trail | A connector that links the Muskegon Lakeshore trail with Musketawa trail
Muskegon Lakeshore Trail | Scenic route through Muskegon around Muskegon Lake
Musketawa Trail | Runs from Marne to Muskegon
William Field Memorial Hart – Montague Trail State Park | Connects Hart, Shelby, Montague and White Hall
Southwest Michigan Bike Trails
Kal-Haven Trail State Park | Links South Haven to Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo River Valley Trail | Links Kalamazoo to Galesburg
Van Buren Trail State Park | Links South Haven to Hartford
