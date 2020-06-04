The Best West Michigan U-Pick Farms: Strawberry Picking, Blueberry Picking, Raspberry Picking & More

Where & When to Go Fruit Picking Near Grand Rapids
Nothing beats a fresh-picked Michigan strawberry or a handful of plump blueberries straight from the bush.
Lucky for us, West Michigan is a major fruit belt, providing us with some of the tastiest natural treats in the nation.
Of course, you need to know when these goodies are ripe for fruit picking.
In general, West Michigan offers excellent strawberry picking in June.
July brings us cherry picking, blueberry picking, and raspberry picking options, followed by peach picking in August.
Apple picking starts at the end of August and continues throughout fall. Pumpkin picking becomes an option in September and October.
We’ve also included a handy map to help you find the answer to your “fruit picking near me” search.
Some families going strawberry picking or blueberry picking prefer crops that are organic or as natural as possible.
To help you find nearby fruit picking locations with these farming practices, you’ll find that farms marked with an *asterisk in this guide may be a no-spray farm, a sustainable farm, or an organic fruit farm. Please call to confirm the details.
Now that we’re up to speed, here’s where you can go fruit picking and find that perfect filling for your favorite summer fruit pie!
BEFORE FRUIT PICKING – TIPS
Call ahead (or check their Facebook page) for the most up-t0-date information. Some places on our list are only open by reservation. Others may be out of a certain fruit already. When you call, ask:
“How’s the picking?” All U-pick days are not created equal. Aim for a day where the berry picking is plentiful and close together and the picking will be easier, especially for younger kids.
“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?” Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations are not likely to have the ability to accept credit cards.
“Is there a restroom?” When you have little kids along berry picking, you always need to ask this one.
“How do we find you?” Oftentimes, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market rather than the berry picking field. It can be really hard for GPS to pinpoint a field of pick-your-own strawberries if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions ahead of time when you call.
“What do we need to bring?” Bringing your own containers to take home your fruit is common across West Michigan. Buckets, pails or baskets work well for blueberry picking and strawberry picking. Plastic sacks may damage fruit if they get too heavy – farms will often use these to line pails for berry picking, though, for transport home.
“May we sample as we pick?” The answer to this varies from farm to farm. It’s courteous to ask at your destination and follow their wishes. Side note – you may want to limit your sampling while berry picking. These fruits aren’t washed and can cause an upset stomach.
STRAWBERRY PICKING
Strawberry picking season in West Michigan is in June.
Typically, berries ripen and are available to pick at Grand Rapids area fruit farms a week or two into June but that varies from year to year.
Check with the local strawberry patch farmers on this list for their specific opening details.
Beard’s Produce
2751 140th Ave, Dorr Michigan.
616-896-8296
What You’ll Find: Strawberry picking and blueberry picking, as well as corn and asparagus. They also have ready-picked berries and sweet corn at their fruit farm.
Bird Berry Farm
5256 Belding Rd, Belding, Michigan.
616-896-8296
What You’ll Find: Strawberry picking and blueberry picking. Ready-picked strawberries and blueberries as well.
DeLange’s Redberry Farm
5723 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, Michigan.
616-875-6026
What You’ll Find: U-pick and already picked strawberries and raspberries. Also farm fresh eggs, rhubarb, honey, pumpkins and apples.
DK Orchards
18203 – 8th Ave, Conklin, Michigan.
616-899-5400
What You’ll Find: Strawberry picking, blueberry picking, and peaches for picking. Also apples.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, Michigan.
616-784-0058
What You’ll Find:U-pick strawberries, sweet cherries, asparagus, apples and pumpkins.
Eden Farm*
6693 Montcalm Ave. NE Greenville, Michigan.
805-746-1158 or
616-754-6829
What You’ll Find: U-pick strawberries, beans and corn. Also all-natural fruits, vegetables, eggs, and meat.
Farming Practices: No GMOs. No pesticides. No petro-chemical fertilizers.
Krupp Farms*
8025 Krupp Ave., Comstock Park, Michigan.
616-887-8271
What You’ll Find: U-Pick strawberries and raspberries. Asparagus, cut flowers, petting zoo, ice cream shoppe, group trips available.
Farming Practices: While not a totally organic farm, we employ many ecologically friendly practices such as fertilizing our crops with fish, sugar, garlic and compost.
Morse Brothers
2901 6 Mile Rd, Comstock Park, Michigan.
616-784-4776
What You’ll Find: Strawberry picking and already picked strawberries. Apples and pumpkins.
Visser Farms*
7530 112th Ave, Holland, Michigan.
616-875-8559
What You’ll Find: U-pick strawberries, CSA program
Farming Practices: Sustainable Farming. We are not an organic farm, but we strive to only use chemicals when the quality of the crop is threatened by pests or disease.
BLUEBERRY PICKING
Blueberries are ready to be picked around West Michigan from mid-late July through early August. Blueberries are easy to pick yourself–it’s a good way to save a little money while making some fun memories.
Blueberries do freeze well–my kids love to snack on them frozen throughout the year. We stock our chest freezer in July and enjoy Michigan berries all year long.
If you’re planning to do the berry picking, check with the farm before heading over (on their Facebook page or give them a call) to see what picking is like for the day. During peak season they can get “picked out” before their normal closing times.
Beard’s Produce
2751 140th Ave, Dorr Michigan.
616-896-8296
What You’ll Find: Strawberry picking and blueberry picking, as well as corn and asparagus. They also ready-picked berries and sweet corn at their fruit farm.
Bird Berry Farm
5256 Belding Rd, Belding, Michigan.
616-896-8296
What You’ll Find: Strawberry picking and blueberry picking. Ready-picked strawberries and blueberries as well.
Blok Orchard
6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, Michigan.
616-676-1153
What You’ll Find: U-pick cherries, blueberries, and raspberries. Apples, peaches, and tomatoes.
Farming Practices: Sustainability, Locally Grown, Organic & Fresh
Dee’s Lakeshore Farm
1672 S. 70th St., Fennville, Michigan.
269-227-3287
What You’ll Find:U-pick and We-pick blueberries and raspberries in season. Also Apples, Cherries, Corn, Honey, Peaches, Pumpkins, Squash, Strawberries.
DeLange’s Redberry Farm
5723 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, Michigan.
616-875-6026
What You’ll Find: U-pick and already picked strawberries and raspberries. Also farm fresh eggs, rhubarb, honey, pumpkins and apples.
DK Orchards
18203 – 8th Ave, Conklin, Michigan.
616-899-5400
What You’ll Find: U-pick strawberries, blueberries and peaches. Also apples.
Forstner Blueberry Farm*
466 27th St, Allegan, Michigan.
269-673-3475
What You’ll Find: U-pick blueberries and ready picked blueberries
Farming Practices: limited use of chemical pesticides.
Gold Barn Blueberries
15985 Quincy Street, Holland, MI.
616-899-5400
What You’ll Find: U-pick and already picked blueberries.
Heritage Blueberries* – closed for 2020 to rejuvenate bushes.
12151 Stebbins Ave, Sparta, MI.
616-887-1452
What You’ll Find:U-pick and pre-picked blueberries. We provide berries, picking buckets, shoulder straps, sitting buckets, FREE water bottles, shade tents & picnic tables.
Farming Practices: Chemical-free
Jawor Brothers
7545 Heights Ravenna Road, Ravenna, MI.
231-760-4434
What You’ll Find: Fresh, frozen, and u-pick blueberries. Bakery and ice cream.
Kendall’s Blueberries*
2124 Coburn Rd, Hastings, MI.
269-945-3735
What You’ll Find: U-pick blueberries
Farming Practices: Our plants are naturally grown.
North Ridge Berries
3555 20 Mile Rd, Kent City, Michigan.
616-675-5919
What You’ll Find: Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and currants. Buy at the stand, call in orders, or U-pick.
Pleasant Hill Farm*
5859 124th Ave, Fennville, MI.
269-561-2850
What You’ll Find: U-pick blueberries. Strawberries and peaches.
Farming Practices: Certified Organic Blueberries since 1977
Reenders Blueberry Farms
9981 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI.
616-842-5238
What You’ll Find: U-pick blueberries. Please see Reenders Blueberry Farms employee before every U-Pick visit as locations can vary daily.
S. Kamphuis Blueberries
4140 148th Ave, Holland, Michigan.
616-399-9545
What You’ll Find: U-pick blueberries, pre-picked berries, and some fun farm stand finds.
Sandy Bottom Berries
11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, Michigan.
616-225-9376
What You’ll Find: U-pick blueberries, raspberries, and tart cherries. Also red, black, and white currants available.
Farming Practices: Sandy Bottom Berries practices Integrated Pest Management (IPM), a strategy for managing pests giving preference to those remedies with the fewest effects on the environment.
Ven Roy Blueberries
14564- 84th St. Ave.Coopersville, MI 49404, Michigan.
616-997-6482
What You’ll Find: U-pick blueberries
Woodland Enterprises Berry Farm
10821 Pierce Street, Zeeland, Michigan.
616-875-8853
What You’ll Find: U-pick and already picked blueberries
CHERRY PICKING
Cherry picking season in Grand Rapids is early July (for sweet cherries) and late July (for tart cherries).
Picking your own cherries can be an involved task–sometimes requiring scaling a couple steps on a ladder. If heights aren’t your thing, you can opt for fresh pre-picked cherries instead.
As with most small farms, check with these cherry picking places (look on their Facebook page or give them a call) to see what is available to pick.
Blok Orchard
6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, Michigan.
616-676-1153
What You’ll Find: U-pick cherries, blueberries, and raspberries. Apples, peaches, and tomatoes.
Farming Practices: Sustainability, Locally Grown, Organic & Fresh
Crane Orchards
6054 124th Avenue, Fennville, Michigan. 269-561-8651
What You’ll Find: U-pick cherries, apples, peaches and pumpkins. Also corn maze, cow train and hayrides.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, Michigan.
616-784-0058
What You’ll Find:U-pick strawberries, sweet cherry picking, asparagus, apples and pumpkins.
Goodfellow Orchards
2565 12 Mile Rd, Sparta, Michigan.
616-887-0825
What You’ll Find: U-Pick and already picked sweet and tart cherries. Already picked apples.
Klenk Orchards
3888 10 Mile Rd, Sparta, Michigan.
616-887-9631
What You’ll Find: Sweets for cherry picking are available at their U-Pick area and already picked sweet cherries can be purchased. They also have a picnic area.
Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan.
616-453-2585
What You’ll Find: U-Pick cherries, apples and pumpkins. Also peaches, pears, plums, seasonal vegetables, bakery and fall festivities.
Rasch Cherries
17647 40th Ave, Conklin, Michigan.
616-899-2611
What You’ll Find: U-Pick or pre-picked sweet and sour cherries, free pitting, bakery.
Sandy Bottom Berries
11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, Michigan.
616-225-9376
What You’ll Find: U-pick blueberries, raspberries, and tart cherries. Also red, black, and white currants available.
Farming Practices: Sandy Bottom Berries practices Integrated Pest Management (IPM), a strategy for managing pests giving preference to those remedies with the fewest effects on the environment.
Wells Orchards*
9009 Kenowa Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan.
616-453-3927
What You’ll Find:U-pick cherries and pumpkins. Already picked apples and peaches. Also Jam and Salsa, Fruit Pies, and more.
Farming Practices: At Wells Orchards we use Integrated Pest Management (IPM). Our goal is to spray as little as possible and still grow high-quality fruit.
RASPBERRY PICKING
Raspberries are one of the few fruits I’ll happily let someone else pick for me! Raspberry picking in West Michigan typically starts in mid-July and runs through early-August.
Raspberry bushes tend to be pokey–bring gloves along to protect your hands from any irritation.
Many farms also offer pre-picked berries–just ask!
Blok Orchard
6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, Michigan.
616-676-1153
What You’ll Find: U-pick cherries, blueberries, and raspberries. Apples, peaches, and tomatoes.
Farming Practices: Sustainability, Locally Grown, Organic & Fresh
Dee’s Lakeshore Farm
1672 S. 70th St., Fennville, Michigan.
269-227-3287
What You’ll Find: Blueberry Picking and We-pick blueberries and raspberries in season. Also Apples, Cherries, Corn, Honey, Peaches, Pumpkins, Squash, Strawberries.
DeLange’s Redberry Farm
5723 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, Michigan.
616-875-6026
What You’ll Find: U-pick and already picked strawberries and raspberries. Also farm fresh eggs, rhubarb, honey, pumpkins and apples.
Krupp Farms*
8025 Krupp Ave., Comstock Park, Michigan.
616-887-8271
What You’ll Find: Strawberry picking and u-pick raspberries. Asparagus, cut flowers, petting zoo, ice cream shoppe, group trips available.
Farming Practices: While not a totally organic farm, we employ many ecologically friendly practices such as fertilizing our crops with fish, sugar, garlic and compost.
North Ridge Berries
3555 20 Mile Rd, Kent City, Michigan.
616-675-5919
What You’ll Find: Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and currants. Buy at the stand, call in orders, or U-pick.
Riverbend Berries
44 72nd Street, South Haven, Michigan. 269-350-9529
What You’ll Find: U-pick or fresh picked raspberries and blackberries. Also pears and chestnuts.
Sandy Bottom Berries
11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, Michigan. 616-225-9376
What You’ll Find: U-pick blueberries, raspberries, and tart cherries. Also red, black, and white currants available.
Farming Practices: Sandy Bottom Berries practices Integrated Pest Management (IPM), a strategy for managing pests giving preference to those remedies with the fewest effects on the environment.
Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile Road, Sparta, Michigan.
616-785-9856
What You’ll Find: U-pick and already picked raspberries, apples and pumpkins. Corn maze, play area, farm animals, wagon rides.
Farming Practices: Minimizes chemical and pesticide use.
Trapp’s Berry Farm
7820 Tiffany Avenue NE, Rockford, Michigan.
616-874-5935
What You’ll Find: U-pick and already picked raspberries. Also tomatoes, peaches, honey, flowers, beans and other fresh produce.
PEACH PICKING
Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures.
Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts mid-August and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
Crane Orchards
6054 124th Avenue, Fennville, Michigan.
269-561-8651
What You’ll Find: U-pick cherries, apples, peaches and pumpkins. Also corn maze, cow train and hayrides.
DK Orchards
18203 – 8th Ave, Conklin, Michigan.
616-899-5400
What You’ll Find: U-pick strawberries, blueberry picking and u pick peaches. Also apples.
Blok Orchard
6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, Michigan.
616-676-1153
What You’ll Find: U-pick cherries, blueberries, and raspberries. Apples, peaches, and tomatoes.
Farming Practices: Sustainability, Locally Grown, Organic & Fresh
FRUIT PICKING MAP
find berry picking near me