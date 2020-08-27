Fall Jackpot: 15+ Farms with the Best U Pick Apples & Pumpkin Patches in West Michigan

Grand Rapids U Pick Apples and Pumpkin Patches for Fall
‘Tis the Season for Apples and Pumpkins!
Visiting an orchard isn’t only about bringing home produce – it’s about the experience of being outside surrounded by the beauty of the autumn season while memories in the midst of lovely delicious fruit-bearing trees and vines.
Most orchards cater to families with fun fall activities which are sure to be a hit with your kids.
U PICK APPLES TIPS
It’s a good idea to CALL AHEAD before you head out to pick apples or head to a pumpkin patch.
Some places on this list are only open by reservation.
When you call, ask:
“How’s the picking?”
All U-pick days are not created equal. Aim for a day where the fruit is plentiful and close together and the picking will be easier, especially for younger kids.
“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?”
Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.
“Is there a restroom?”
It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.
“How do we find you?”
Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a field of strawberries if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.
“What do we need to bring?”
Bringing your own containers to transport your fruit home is common across West Michigan.
Moelker Orchards & Farm Market
Moelker Orchards is a favorite destination in West Michigan for fresh fruit, fall fun, and delicious baked goods from our own Old Bell Bakery! Our family-run farm has been in operation since 1907. Join us this fall to make some great memories!
U PICK APPLE ORCHARDS
Where to Find U Pick Apple Orchards in Michigan
Ah, autumn in Michigan! We are so lucky to be in a place that grows dozens of different kinds of apples.
They truly are all different, and we make use of them all at our house. Pies, crumbles, apple sauce, and just eaten on their own!
Earth First Farms Organic Growers*
8335 Smith Rd., Berrien Springs, MI49102
269-815-3370
What You’ll Find: Join us starting on Labor Day weekend through Halloween, Fridays – Sundays, 10-6 pm, for our fall upick featuring 25 heirloom and contemporary apple varieties (yes, Honeycrisp!), carving and decorative pumpkins, winter squash and a farm store featuring fresh-pressed apple cider, apple sauce, daily made apple cider doughnuts, and more.
Farming Practices: We are a family farm, committed to bringing you the freshest, healthiest, most delicious certified organic fruit and produce that Southwest Michigan can produce – without harmful side effects on the environment or your health.
Crane Orchards
6054 124th Ave, Fennville MI 49408
269-561-8651
What You’ll Find: U-Pick apples in the apple orchard, peaches and cherries, pumpkins, hayrides, corn maze, cow train rides, photo sessions by appointment.
DK Orchards
18203 8th Ave, Conklin MI
616-899-5400
What You’ll Find: U-Pick apples out of bins, not in the apple orchard. U-pick for Strawberries, Blueberries, and Peaches.
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
4180 West M-20, New Era MI
231-861-5730
What You’ll Find: U-pick apples in the apple orchard, pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple cider, donuts, wagon rides, outdoor activities, a petting zoo, and more.
Ed Dunnebeck & Girls Farm Market
3025 6 Mile Rd. Grand Rapids, MI
616-784-0058
What You’ll Find: U-pick apples in the apple orchard, play area, pumpkin picking in a pumpkin patch, strawberries, and sweet cherries, farm market, corn maze, homemade pies, soups, donuts, and more.
Fruit Ridge Hayrides
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City MI
616-887-5052
What You’ll Find: U-Pick apples, pumpkin picking, fresh apple cider, homemade donuts, horse-drawn hayrides, corn maze, petting zoo, pony rides, playground, and more.
Frugthaven Farm
11466 Cason City Rd, Greenville MI
616-754-9223
What You’ll Find: U-Pick apples in the apple orchard, pumpkin picking, Wagon Rides, cider, donuts, food trucks, and lawn games on the weekends.
Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI
616-453-2585
What You’ll Find: U-pick apples and pumpkins, farm market, bakery, fall activities, horse-drawn wagon rides on Saturdays in October.
Robinette’s Apple Hause & Winery
3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI
800-400-8100
What You’ll Find: U-pick Apples, pumpkin patch, winery, concessions, tours, hayrides, corn maze, Jumping Pillow, a petting zoo, and a single track mountain bike trail.
Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI
616-785-9896
What You’ll Find: U-Pick apples in the apple orchard, pumpkin picking in the pumpkin patch, raspberries and pumpkins, corn maze, petting farm, cow train, wagon rides, farm animal barn, straw mountain, duck races, and guided tours.
Red Barn Market
3550 Alden Nash Ave. NE, Lowell, MI
616-987-3182
What You’ll Find: U-Pick apples, and pumpkins, holiday-themed maze, petting farm, ice-cream, and cafe.
PUMPKIN PATCHES
Perfect Pumpkin Patches – Greater Grand Rapids
My kids love picking the family pumpkin to carve for Halloween.
The goal is to find just the right broad, round face with plenty of room to design features even more (complicated) awesome than the year before. Of course, the carver has the final say in what the design ends up being. You are sure to find the perfect pumpkin at one of these U Pick orchards. Happy picking!
Bethke Farms
12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven MI
616-846-8986
What You’ll Find: U-Pick Pumpkins, hay rides, corn maze, fall decor, family fun.
Ed Dunnebeck & Girls Farm Market
3025 6 Mile Rd. Grand Rapids, MI
616-784-0058
What You’ll Find: U-pick apples in the apple orchard, play area, pumpkin picking in a pumpkin patch, strawberries, and sweet cherries, farm market, corn maze, homemade pies, soups, donuts, and more.
Fruit Ridge Hayrides
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City MI
616-887-5052
What You’ll Find: U-Pick apples, pumpkin picking, fresh apple cider, homemade donuts, horse-drawn hayrides, corn maze, petting zoo, pony rides, playground, and more.
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
4180 West M-20, New Era MI
231-861-5730
What You’ll Find: U-pick apples in the apple orchard, pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple cider, donuts, wagon rides, outdoor activities, a petting zoo, and more.
Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI
616-453-2585
What You’ll Find: U-pick apples and pumpkins in the pumpkin patch, a farm market, bakery, fall activities, horse-drawn wagon rides on Saturdays in October.
Olin Farms
10991 Vergennes St, Lowell MI
616-970-3251
What You’ll Find: U-Pick pumpkins in the pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, Clydesdale horses, cider and donuts
Post Family Farm
5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI
616-669-1964
What You’ll Find: U-Pick pumpkins in the pumpkin patch, roadside stand with seasonal produce, donuts, pumpkin or pig train, rope maze, corn maze, tours, farm animals, play area, nature trail and more.
Robinette’s Apple Hause & Winery
3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI
800-400-8100
What You’ll Find: U-pick Apples, pumpkin patch, winery, concessions, tours, hayrides, corn maze, Jumping Pillow, a petting zoo, and a single track mountain bike trail.
Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI
616-785-9896
What You’ll Find: U-Pick apples in the apple orchard, pumpkin picking in the pumpkin patch, raspberries and pumpkins, corn maze, petting farm, cow train, wagon rides, farm animal barn, straw mountain, duck races, and guided tours.
READY PICKED APPLES
Don’t Have Time for UPick? No Problem!
If you want apples or pumpkins but aren’t looking to pick them yourself, be sure to check out these other great places as well!
Blok Orchard
6365 4 Mile Road NE, Ada, MI
616-676-1153
What You’ll Find: Apples, pumpkins, peaches, blueberries, cherries, raspberries, tomatoes, vegetables, flowers.
Heidi’s Farmstand & Bakery
11999 Cascade Rd, Lowell, MI
616-897-6707
What You’ll Find: Apples, pumpkins, fruits and vegetables, bakery, corn maze, tube slide, donuts.
7 thoughts on “Fall Jackpot: 15+ Farms with the Best U Pick Apples & Pumpkin Patches in West Michigan”
We picked Honey Crisp apples at Sietsma’s on Saturday, September 10 and they are some of the best apples we have EVER had!! I don’t know how long they are in season but they are wonderful. Although they don’t have all the rides/entertainment for kids, they deliver on flavor for cider and doughnuts. If you want quality, go here!!!
Are there any organic u-pick farms for Apple picking?
Any place I can get gourds?
Aside from Farmer’s Markets, I know that Koetsier’s and Schwallier’s both carry gourds in their stores. I can’t speak for the other places, however. And they are not u-pick gourds.
-Betsy
*
Kids can not wait until its cow train riding time!
Grange Fruit Farm, new u- pick near Rockford and Sparta (13 mile and Grange). Will have apples and pumpkins