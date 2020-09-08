This Grand Rapids Donuts & Cider Hotlist for 2020 Will Help you Find the Best Fall Sweet Treats

Find the Best Grand Rapids Donuts & Cider Combos
Michigan is the best state for homemade donuts & apple cider.
We grow over 25 million bushels of apples annually, so it’s no wonder we have cider mills everywhere.
Pair that with on-site bakeries putting out dozens of sugary, fluffy donuts and you’ve got the stuff everyone’s fall dreams are made of.
If you’re a cider connoisseur like me, you’ll know that no two ciders are alike. Each cider mill uses its own combination of apples to produce one-of-a-kind flavors.
And now many mills are serving up hard cider, too. In fact, we found one location where you can pair your donut with beer if you’d like!
GRAND RAPIDS DONUTS & CIDER
We tracked down our favorite donut & cider combos around West Michigan and Grand Rapids.
In the process, we learned a little bit about each farm that makes such incredible fall treats.
Many of these are generations-old family farms that take pride in serving the best from their crops and kitchens.
1) Moelker Orchards Sells the Best Cider in Michigan
Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
People drive from miles around for Moelker’s fluffy, flavor-packed donuts.
And while the Moelker donuts are incredible on their own, they’ve leveled up their game by serving Engelsma’s apple cider, regular winner of the Michigan Apple Cider Contest by the Great Lakes Ag Expo.
Ever since I’ve had Engelsma’s, I won’t try any other cider. It’s perfect. (I heard once that their secret ingredient might be honey crisp apples.)
About these Grand Rapids Donuts
- They make approximately 450 donuts per hour.
- Their cider comes from Engelsma Apple Barn and is a blend of 3 – 4
varieties of apples.
- Each donut takes 115 seconds to cook for a perfect crispy outer layer with a
light and fluffy interior.
- A family farm since 1907.
2) Pair Your Donut With Cider, Hard Cider or Beer at Ed Dunneback
Ed Dunneback & Girls
3025 6 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Get cider, hard cider or… beer! Ed Dunneback has expanded to include Pink Barrel Cellars, makers of hard cider, beer and wine made with ingredients from their own farm.
About these Grand Rapids Donuts
- Edwin Dunneback purchased the farm in 1922.
- He farmed 170 acres of apples, peaches, corn, hay and a herd of dairy cows.
- The barn was built in 1938 and is now home to their fresh produce market,
gift shoppe, bakery, kitchen & tap room.
- Owned by the same family for four generations.
3) Lewis Adventure Donuts are 1 in a Million
Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
4180 M-20, New Era, MI 49446
There’s no excuse for not trying an apple cinnamon donut from Lewis Adventure Farm. They’ve made over a million of these irresistible donuts so there’s enough for everyone. Pair them with Engelsma’s apple cider for sale on site and you have an unforgettable donut + cider experience.
About these West Michigan Donuts
- They’ve made over a million Apple Cinnamon Donuts and each one is
sprinkled with cinnamon sugar by hand.
- The bakery team arrives daily at 4 AM to make fresh donuts.
- Owned by the same family for five generations.
- The farm market was built in the 1970s.
4) Robinette’s Makes Their Cider on Site
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery
3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Get the kids the “regular” cider and you can spring for hard cider or wine with your Robinette’s donut. And it’s all made on-site!
About these Grand Rapids Donuts
- The farm was purchased in 1911 by Barzilla Robinette.
- The farm produces cherries, peaches and apples.
- Jim Robinette built a cider mill on the farm in 1971 and Mary Bethel
Robinette added a donut machine in 1972.
- Owned by the same family for four generations.
5) Level Up With a Cider Slushy at Heidi’s
Heidi’s Farmstand & Bakery
11999 Cascade Rd SE, Lowell, MI 49331
About these West Michigan Donuts
Kids beg to go to Heidi’s, and not just for their giant tube slide! The cider slushy reigns supreme at Heidi’s. And while getting one of their delectable donuts is all the rage, some people spring for one of their homemade cookies. The double dutch chocolate is a hot seller. (Chocolate goes with apple cider, right?)
- Heidi’s signature cake donuts are made fresh daily.
- Their donuts are all hand-dipped in 7 tasty toppings.
- Cider Slushies are a unique and popular offering.
- Over 60 years of family farming in Lowell.
6) The Pumpkin Donut at Post Farms is Unbeatable
Post Family Farms
5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Sure, pumpkin spice latte is nice, but an iced pumpkin donut from Post Farms surpasses that latte any day in West Michigan.
About these West Michigan Donuts
- The 1915 Barn was originally built for dairy cows.
- The Post’s purchased the 80-acre farm in 1969.
- The first Post Family Farm donut was served in 1997.
- Each donut is iced by hand.
MORE WEST MI DONUT & CIDER STOPS
More Picks for Grand Rapids Donut Bliss
Still haven’t had your fill?
These local bakeries are whipping up fresh pastries that will make you want to eat a dozen at a time.
Program your GPS and make a day of donut tasting across West Michigan!
Morat’s Bakery
820 Terrace St, Muskegon, MI
Ryke’s Bakery
623 A Way, Grand Haven, MI
Bowerman Blueberries
15793 James St, Holland, MI
Donutville
676 Michigan Ave # 1, Holland, MI
Zeeland Bakery
130 E Main Ave, Zeeland, MI
Sandy’s Donut House
2040 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Van’s Pastry Shoppe
955 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Phoenix Rising Bakery
6725 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI
Sprinkles Donut Shop
8467 Algoma Ave NE, Rockford, MI
Nelson’s Farm Market
469 W 112th St, Grant, MI
Heritage Farms Market
1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI
Do you know of more great places to find Grand Rapids donuts?
Leave us a comment below!
