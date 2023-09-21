LEGO Alert: Brickworld in Grand Rapids for First Time this Weekend!

The First-Ever LEGO Brickworld in Grand Rapids!
Hey Grand Rapids! We’ve seen how much this city loves its LEGO.
The warm welcome and sheer excitement you all showed during the recent opening of the ‘Bricks and Minifigs’ store was evidence enough.
So, we’re pretty sure there’ll be a lot of thrilled folks this weekend. Not only is ArtPrize lighting up downtown with its unique energy, but for the first time ever, Brickworld is making its debut right here at Devos Place in downtown GR from Sept 22-24, 2023!
For the LEGO-obsessed and those fledgling brick-lovers, this might just be heaven.
What is Brickworld?
Brickworld takes playing with LEGOs to the next level.
Imagine 50,000 square feet dedicated to LEGO creations. From towering castles, intricate movie-inspired scenes, and giant spaceships to the dazzling Great Ball Contraption LEGO machines, it’s a LEGO-lover’s playground.
Brickworld is 100% family-friendly and includes interactive (and educational) play stations like:
- the kids’ city
- a LEGO graffiti wall
- a Brickle scavenger hunt
Got a burning question about your favorite LEGO structure? The LEGO Masters will be around, ready to chat. Builders want to help you learn their secrets so you can apply them yourself.
What should you expect?
Brickworld looks to be shaping up to be a total blast. If big crowds aren’t really your thing, consider dropping by during off-peak hours to enjoy the event at your own pace.
Whether you’re a LEGO newbie, a die-hard fan, or anywhere in between, from toddlers with DUPLOs to grandparents, there’s a little something for everyone to geek out on.
Go VIP
If you’re up for a little extra wow, Friday’s VIP night will dim the lights, letting you appreciate the intricate lighting of the LEGO displays. Oh, and the first 2,000 guests on Friday night snag a free LEGO goody bag. Sweet!
Details, Details, Details
Location:
DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Dates:
- VIP Night on Friday, Sept. 22 (4-8 PM)
- General Admission on Saturday, Sept. 23 (10 AM – 6 PM) and Sunday, Sept. 24 (10 AM-5 PM).
Tickets:
Grab them online for a slight discount or at the door. DEAL: Use code IGBWGR for $3 off each online ticket purchase.
Don’t forget – kids 3 and under get in for free!
- VIP Night (Friday only)
- Online: $30
- At the box office (cash or credit): $35
- Military/First Responder (at the box office only): $26
- General Admission
- Online: $18
- At the box office (cash or credit): $20
- Military/First Responder (at the box office only): $16
- Kids 3 & Under
- Free, no ticket required
- Weekend Pass
- Online: $55
- At the box office (cash or credit): $60
- Military/First Responder (at the box office only): $50
Will You Visit Brickworld This Weekend?
This weekend, come dive into a world of LEGO, expand your creativity, and maybe even challenge your building skills.
Grand Rapids has hosted plenty of events, but Brickworld promises a unique experience for LEGO lovers of all ages.
For more, check out Brickworld Grand Rapids. Maybe we’ll see you there!