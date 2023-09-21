LEGO Alert: Brickworld in Grand Rapids for First Time this Weekend!

The First-Ever LEGO Brickworld in Grand Rapids!

Hey Grand Rapids! We’ve seen how much this city loves its LEGO.

The warm welcome and sheer excitement you all showed during the recent opening of the ‘Bricks and Minifigs’ store was evidence enough.

So, we’re pretty sure there’ll be a lot of thrilled folks this weekend. Not only is ArtPrize lighting up downtown with its unique energy, but for the first time ever, Brickworld is making its debut right here at Devos Place in downtown GR from Sept 22-24, 2023!

For the LEGO-obsessed and those fledgling brick-lovers, this might just be heaven.