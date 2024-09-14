Glenlore Trails 2024 is Michigan’s Magnificent Halloween Fairytale Come to Life!

Behold! Glenlore Trails is the Family-Friendly Halloween Hike You’re Looking For!
Have you ever dreamt of literally jumping into a fairytale? Now’s your chance to add it your Halloween activities list.
Step into a world of enchantment where thrills and delights await! The forest comes alive as you walk along, encountering one magical delight after another.
Similar to Illumizoo in Grand Rapids from years past, this is a nighttime adventure in SE MI.
Dive in – here’s what you need to know about Glenlore Trails, the immersive night walk!
Michigan’s Magical, Glowing Forest Walk
What is it?
Picture twinkling lights guiding your path through interactive stations, and you’re part of the story!
This night walk is more enchanting than eerie – it’s a playful Halloween-scape that’s just right for all ages. Stroller and wheelchair-friendly, the trail takes you to games and displays as the shadows dance around you.
Expect to spend an hour enjoying this spellbinding journey with your family, friends, or significant other.
Glenlore Trails offers concessions with light snacks, drinks and merchandise. Plus, there are bathrooms along the trail.
Who Should Go?
Grown-ups, kids, teens, and tweens — basically, anyone who loves getting lost in a wonderfully spooky adventure.
When Should You Go?
Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest is open Thursday-Sunday evenings from September 20 – November 3, 2024.
Consider This: They recommend leaving your phones in the car to truly immerse yourself in the experience. Cameras are allowed, just be courteous to others.
2024 Ticket Information
Open Hours: Thursday – Sunday nights until November 3, 2024. Purchase tickets online – they are selling out quickly.
- Adults: $21-$24
- Youth (4-12): $13-$14
- Children (3 and under): Free!
- Senior (65+): $17-$19
Where’s It At?
- Place: Multi Lakes Conservation Association, Commerce Township
- Address: 3860 Newton Rd, Commerce Township, MI 48382
- Drive: About 2.5 hours from Grand Rapids and 40 minutes from Detroit
Website:
https://glenloretrails.com
See You There!
We can’t wait to get our spooky on at Glenlore Trails! Will we see you there?