Glenlore Trails 2024 is Michigan’s Magnificent Halloween Fairytale Come to Life!

Behold! Glenlore Trails is the Family-Friendly Halloween Hike You’re Looking For!

Have you ever dreamt of literally jumping into a fairytale? Now’s your chance to add it your Halloween activities list.

Step into a world of enchantment where thrills and delights await! The forest comes alive as you walk along, encountering one magical delight after another.

Similar to Illumizoo in Grand Rapids from years past, this is a nighttime adventure in SE MI.

Dive in – here’s what you need to know about Glenlore Trails, the immersive night walk!