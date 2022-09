IllumiZoo at John Ball Zoo for 2022

Friday, September 30, 2022 – Sunday, November 13, 2022

Wed, Thur, Fri, Sat, Sun evenings

John Ball Zoo, 1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

This mile-long magical nighttime Light Show at John Ball Zoo is amazing and we’re excited to see it return. It’s become one of our favorite fall activities!



Living Lights is the theme for Illumizoo this year. Read on for event details, theme nights, ticket pricing, and more.