Rockford’s Christmas Train

Saturday November 12 – 9:00, 10:30, & 12:00

Sunday November 13 – 10:00, 11:30, & 1:00

Maybe you’d like to stay in West Michigan for that Christmas train experience?



If you act fast, you can still score tickets to the quaint Rockford Christmas Train experience, put on by several local businesses. It’s a really cute event that’s perfect for little kids and their families.



Good luck, and let us know if you get tickets!