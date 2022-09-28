Heads Up, Kermit Fans! Jim Henson-Themed Activity Saturdays Coming to the GRAM in October, November

PNC Family Days at GRAM, Based on Jim Henson Exhibition

Saturdays, Oct. 15, 22, 29 & Nov. 5, 12, 19, 2022

10am – 4pm

Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Join the Grand Rapids Art Museum for Family Days filled with live performances, hands-on artmaking, gallery chats, and more interactive activities for families of all ages!



GRAM’s Family Days are designed for children and adults of all ages to explore, learn, and create in an artistic setting.



Accompanied by The Jim Henson Exhibition, there’s something for every generation to enjoy — guests of all ages can revisit childhood memories and make new ones as they explore the iconic puppets, costumes, character sketches, storyboards, annotated scripts, and behind-the-scenes filmmaking artifacts related to Henson’s unparalleled career.



Interactive gallery experiences will encourage visitors to try their hand at character design and puppeteering on camera.

