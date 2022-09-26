Just Released! Royal Gala & Reception Tickets – A Princess Ball by Olivia Grace & CO

Royal Gala & Reception Princess Ball to be Held in Holland MI

Holland Civic Center

150 West 8th Street Holland, MI 49423

Sun, Nov 13, 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Olivia Grace & Co’s last Princess Ball was so successful – and in such high demand – that they decided to bring it back for another spin on the dance floor, this time in November.



Get your tickets soon because if the first event tells us anything, it’s that West Michigan loves Olivia Grace & Company’s events and the tickets won’t be available for long.