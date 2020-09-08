Try These 10 Free Fall Things to do in Grand Rapids

Low Cost or Free Fall Things to Do With Kids in Grand Rapids
Even though 2020 is different from other years, there are still free fall things to do around Grand Rapids. Fall is a great time to get outside with your family.
The changing colors are beautiful to soak up. The weather is crisp without being too cold (no need for full winter bundling just yet).
Best of all, you can find a hot cup of apple cider and a warm cinnamon sugar donut just about anywhere you look!
FREE FALL FUN
10 FREE or Nearly Free Fall Activities Around Grand Rapids
Take a hike, see the stars, visit fall farms or run a marathon. Fall is here, and whatever you choose, there are ways to enjoy this beautiful season affordably.
01 – Celebrate Pumpkinfest
Make your way to Zeeland for their annual Pumpkinfest on October 2-3, featuring a number of free and low-cost events that can be enjoyed by all ages.
02 – Explore the Sky
View the splendors of the night sky at the Veen Observatory on September 12 , 19, 26 and October 10, 17, 0r 24 from 8:30 – 11:00 PM (provided the sky is clear). Admission is just $3 for adults, $2 for kids 5-17 and free for kids under 5 years old.
03 – Race the Kids Marathon
Sign your kids up for the Grand Rapids Kids Marathon! Your kids can log 25 miles at their leisure prior to the race and then run or walk the last 1.2 miles of the marathon distance on October 17, 2020.
04 – Go for a Hike
Take a hike before the weather takes a turn. If you’re not sure where to go, check out some of our favorite family hiking spots. I would suggest the Wittenbach Wege Center for a hint of farm fun or Rosy Mound for some spectacular fall colors!
05 – Hang Out on the Farm
Visit the Coopersville Farm Museum for Kid’s Day, held the last Saturday of every month from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Admission is donation based, but a suggested $3 donation includes activities such as,such as rope making, corn shelling and baby animal interaction.
06 – Race in Halloween Costumes
Sign your kids up for the Alger Heights Halloween Kid’s Fun Run on October 31. There are two courses to choose from and finisher prizes, too! No need to register–just show up 15 minutes early and wear your costume! Parents can run with their kids.
07 – Appreciate Nature
Visit the Calvin College Ecosystem Preserve to soak up all of the beauty nature offers during a Michigan autumn! Admission is free to explore the visitor center and walk the trails.
08 – Let the Kids Play and Visit Animals
Visit the kid’s play area and animal barn at Schwallier’s Country Basket for free! While you’re there you can opt to partake in other fall activities at an additional cost.
09 – Get Lost in a Corn Maze
Ed Dunneback & Girls Corn Maze is back–find your way through on your own or try Maze Master Trivia. Enjoy their free playground while you’re there or grab some fresh apples!
10 – Find Wildlife in their Natural Habitat
Blandford Nature Center is great no matter the time of year, but it’s extra special in the fall. For just $3 you can enjoy their Visitor Center, see some wildlife, and wander the trails.
Did we forget something? Leave a comment and let us know what free or inexpensive fall activity your family loves to do around West Michigan!
2 thoughts on “Try These 10 Free Fall Things to do in Grand Rapids”
Pumpkin Walk at Second Reform Church in Allendale. 100s of carved pumpkins along a short trail through the woods. Baked goods provided. They accept donations to cover cost of pumpkins. Wonderful artwork and Disney characters carved into the pumpkins. I’m not sure of the dates yet. Follow their Facebook for upcoming dates.
http://secondchurchallendale.org/
Grandville Fall Fest Oct 6th.
Scarecrow voting, wagon rides, store trick or treating, free lumberjack show at the library!! Some other activities for small fee.