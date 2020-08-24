Where Kids Eat Free or Cheap in Grand Rapids

By / August 24, 2020
Kids Eat Free in Grand Rapids + West Michigan

OFFERS CHANGE OFTEN – PLEASE CHECK!

My husband and I love to eat out on nights when things are busy or we just want to taste something new (and not have to clean up the mess!). Now, though, with three kids tagging along, the restaurant budget is blown with just one meal.

Grand Rapids families love “kids eat free” restaurants so we’ve put together a list for you for those nights when you just want to eat out without breaking the budget.

We’ve researched restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that offer free or cheap kids’ meals. Terms and conditions apply and are subject to change. Please verify with the restaurant before you go.

Important Message: Local businesses are working hard to implement procedures based on the new safety guidelines. For each of the attractions and events we mention, we include a link to the business website. Please use this link to confirm the details, hours of operation and any requirements guests must follow before visiting. Thank You!

  KIDS EAT FREE 

Where and When Kids Eat Free Near Grand Rapids

Monday

Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)| Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 12” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.

Fuji Buffet Grill | All day, kids eat buffet for $2.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.

Main Street Pub (Allendale) | Kids eat free.

Russ’ | Kids eat for only $3 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.

Tuesday

Applebee’s | Kids eat for $1.99 or $2.99 (based on menu choice). Dine-in only.

Bob Evans (Cascade and Gaines locations only) | Kids 12 and under can eat free with each paid adult meal from 4:00 PM till close. Dine-in only.

Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)| Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.

Denny’s (Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming) | Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM with purchase of adult entrée. Restrictions may apply.

Fazoli’s (Grand Rapids and Jenison) | For each adult entrée purchased receive up to two kids’ meals at only $0.99 each from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Fuji Buffet Grill | All day, kids eat buffet for $2.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.

IHOP (Cascade, Comstock Park, Grandville) | Kids eat free from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM. One kid per one adult. Dine in only.

Peppino’s Sports Grille (Kentwood) | One free kids meal with the purchase of each adult entrée; 4:00 – 10:00 PM.

Pizza Ranch One child 10 & under eats free per paying adult from 4:00 PM –  8:00 PM.

Russ’ | Kids eat for only $3 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.

Waverly Stone Gastropub | Kids eat for $1 (drink included). Gluten-free options available.

Wednesday

Bagger Dave’s | Kids 12 and under eat for only $2.95 when you dine in.

Buffalo Wild Wings (All 5 greater Grand Rapids locations) | Kids eat for only $2.49 when you dine in.

Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)| Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.

Fuji Buffet Grill | All day, kids eat buffet for $2.99. Limit two kids per one adult buffet.

Rise Pies | Free kids pizza with adult pizza or salad purchase. Dine-in or carry out, but child must be present in store.

Russ’ | Kids eat for only $3 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an Adult Meal.

Uccello’s | Kids eat free with adult purchase.

Thursday

Crust 54 (S. Washington location only)| Dine-in from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, purchase any 9” or larger pizza at menu price, and receive a free 5” thin crust 1 topping kids pizza for each child 8 and under.

Fuji Buffet Grill | All day, kids eat buffet for $2.99. Limit 2 kids per adult buffet.

Rainbow Grill (Hudsonville and Grandville) | $1.50 Kids meals on Thursdays for kids 10 and under from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

Russ’ | Kids eat for only $3 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an Adult Meal.

Friday

Russ’ | Kids eat for only $3 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an Adult Meal.

Saturday

Russ’ | Kids eat for only $3 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal. 

Steak ‘n Shake | For every $9.00 spent receive one free kid’s plate, dine-in only, for kids 12 and under. Excludes drinks and shakes.

Sunday

Bagger Dave’s | Kids 12 and under eat for only $2.95 when you dine in.

Boardwalk Subs | One free kids meal with one paid 15″ sub meal; dine-in only.

Brann’s | Kids 10 and under eat for $1.50. Excludes steak.

Buffalo Wild Wings (All 5 greater Grand Rapids locations) | Kids eat for only $2.49 when you dine in.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit | One kid’s meal with $10 purchase per adult; dine-in only, for kids 12 and under.

Firehouse Subs (Alpine) | Kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of a large adult combo, dine in only.

Rio Grand Steakhouse | Free meal from the kid’s menu with the purchase of each adult entrée.

Russ’ | Kids eat for only $3 every night. For children 10 and under with the purchase of an adult meal.

Steak ‘n Shake | For every $9.00 spent receive one free kid’s plate, dine in only, for kids 12 and under. Excludes drinks and shakes.

Uccello’s | Kids eat free with adult purchase.

Village Inn Pizza (Grand Rapids) | Kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree. Kids must be 10 or younger and order from the kid’s menu.

We try to include as many ‘Kids Eat Free (or cheap)’ restaurants as we can, but it’s impossible to find them all. If you know of one and think it should be included in this list, please let us know in the comments below!

