GR’s Best Places to Hammock: 11 Lake View, Wooded & Urban Hammocking Spots Around West Michigan

When my family heads out on an outdoor adventure my husband typically asks, “should we bring the hammock?”
Who doesn’t love to find a relaxing spot between two trees to nap, read, or catch a quick snuggle with your kids?
Hammocks are a neat addition to a hike or family outdoor outing because they pack up small and are extremely portable. Use your hammocking spot for snack time, to break up a long walk or day by the water, or spend quiet time in nature.
This list of the best places to hammock in West Michigan will help your family answer the question – where are the hammocking spots near me? and get started with the fun pastime of hammocking.
PLACES TO HAMMOCK NEAR GR
If you are looking for the perfect place to hang your hammock, the options are endless throughout West Michigan!
We’ve found 11 but know there must be more – tell us about your favorite spot in the comments.
Hammocking Spots With a Water View
PJ Hoffmaster State Park
6265 Lake Harbor Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49441
Why it’s good: If you are looking for a relaxing day at Lake Michigan check out PJ Hoffmaster State Park. The park features two and a half miles of shoreline along Lake Michigan. Take the climb to the top of the dunes and you will find the perfect location for a hammock.
Adams Street Landing
10363 Adams St, Holland, MI 49423
Why it’s good: This ten acre park has 1200 feet of frontage along the Macatawa River. It’s a great choice for a day of fishing, kayaking/canoeing and of course hammocking.
John Collins Park
650 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Why it’s good: Located on Reeds Lake it’s the perfect location to enjoy a day in your hammock watching boaters or perhaps catching a crew practice.
Ada Township Park
1180 Buttrick Ave SE, Ada, MI 49301
Why it’s good: For a family-friendly option, Ada Township Park is a great choice. The park features various sports fields, a playground, paved and natural wooded paths, and a stocked fishing pond. Perfect hammock trees are plentiful throughout the property.
Millennium Park
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
Why it’s good: Millennium Park is another great family-friendly option. In one location you can play on a sandy beach, enjoy the 18-mile trail system, check out the splash pad, fish, or even rent a canoe or stand up paddleboard. Millennium Park has it all including endless hammock locations!
Wooded Places to Hammock around Grand Rapids
Luton Park
5950 10 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
Why it’s good: The park features nearly ten miles of rolling hills and interconnected trails. The wooded trails are designed and maintained for mountain-biking, but hikers, trail runners, and hammock enthusiasts are welcome.
Provin Trails Park
2900 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Why it’s good: It’s a perfect location for hammocks with 50 acres of dense pines forests and rolling hills. The trails are also open in the winter for cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Hammocking in the winter is fun too!
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd, Belmont, MI 49317
Why it’s good: Cannonsburg offers much more than skiing. Miles of wooded trails are perfect for biking, hiking or laying in a hammock. While there, be sure to check out the zipline!
Urban Hammocking Spots in Grand Rapids
Ah Nab Awen Park
220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Why it’s good: Adjacent to Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum this park borders the Grand River with city views in the background.
Rosa Parks Circle
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why it’s good: A great choice for a resting spot if you are looking to be in the heart of the city. Rosa Parks Circle hosts free concerts and swing dancing throughout the summer.
Calder Plaza
300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why it’s good: You will find a cluster of trees on the north end of the plaza perfect for a hammock. Layback and enjoy the urban setting. If you are there during lunch check out the food trucks.
Hammock Etiquette Tips = a Good Hammocking Experience
- Follow posted signs and respect private property.
- Give others space when choosing where to hang your hammock.
- Do not disturb the peace by being loud.
- Be kind to the trees. Hammocks do not typically harm trees, but there are situations where using a hammock could hurt a tree.
- Clean up any messes before leaving.
- Do not place your hammock above someone else’s without permission.
Choosing and Hanging Your Hammock
If you haven’t been hammock shopping recently you will probably find them to be quite different than the hammock you may recall from your younger days.
My hammock is made of a thin nylon material that easily fits into a small carrying case. When purchasing a hammock make sure that the hammock is large enough to meet your needs. After that, it’s fairly simple.
Find a spot with two trees approximately 13 to 16 feet apart. Using ropes that typically come with your hammock hang the hammock at an angle, meaning your head should be approximately 30 degrees higher than your feet. Make sure the tree is healthy and any branches you are attaching to are solid.
If you haven’t been hammocking in Grand Rapids, it’s time to get out there and give it a try!
2 thoughts on “GR’s Best Places to Hammock: 11 Lake View, Wooded & Urban Hammocking Spots Around West Michigan”
Unfortunately the trees in Calder plaza have thorns so walking under them in anything less than heavy shoes results in bleeding feet, this is from experience!
Also, check out Jam ‘n Bean in Cascade has a “hammock park” with hooks for your own hammocks.