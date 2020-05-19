GR Outdoor Activities: 13 Excellent Things to Do Outside Now That It’s Warm

13 Top-Notch Warm-Weather Things to do Outside with Your Family
Are you searching for outdoor activities to do with your family?
We love living in West Michigan when the weather is warm because there are so many things to do outside. Daydreams of how we’ll spend our summers gets us Michiganders through our long, cold winters. When the sunny weather finally arrives, families come out of hibernation and wonder where to find the best outdoor activities near me. From parks and playgrounds to hiking trails and beaches, there are so many fun things to do outside in West Michigan.
THINGS TO DO OUTSIDE
1) Play a Round of Disc Golf (Frisbee Golf)
The whole family can have fun outdoors with a round of disc golf (Frisbee golf) at one of nearly a dozen parks around Grand Rapids.
Disc golf is inexpensive and it’s a great thing to do outside while social distancing.. Kids – and adults – of all ages will have fun.
2) Hit the Hiking Trails
Hiking West Michigan with your family is a snap.
With over 30 trails to choose from, it’s a perfect outdoor activity near you. Many are free, some are near lakes, and some go through the woods. Check out a new one every day or revisit a favorite, from wooded trails through hardwoods to winding meadow paths. No matter what, hiking will become one of your family’s favorite things to do outside.
If you enjoy hiking with your family, we’ve got a treat for you.
Join other local hiking families in our free Virtual Hiking Club. Weekly challenges and a helpful community are waiting for you!
Plus, plan your next trek with the GR’s Best Hikes for Families – Directory
3) Explore a New Bike Trail
Biking together can be a great thing to do outside together as a family.
Hitch up the bikes and head to one of over 20 bike trails throughout Grand Rapids and the lakeshore. Some offer a more scenic route while others have an urban feel.
Rollerblading is another family favorite among outdoor activities. Skate on the bike trails for a change of scenery.
4) Make a Day of it on a West MI Beach
One of the best parts of a West Michigan summer is a trip to the beach– it’s one of our favorite things to do outside as a family.
There are fantastic beaches up and down the coast as well as a few in-land options. Some beaches have lifeguards, playgrounds or campsites so be sure to decide ahead of time what your family will need for your outdoor activities. Before heading out, take a look at these favorite beach hacks.
5) Plan Your Next Camping Trip
Many Michigan families spend the summer anticipating their next camping trip.
Both Michigan peninsulas are filled with large, picturesque campgrounds. Some are great for RV-campers and others are for more hardcore families. Additional amenities are often featured to provide extra outdoor activities. While you’re in planning mode, use some of these favorite camping hacks to make your adventure even more perfect.
6) Find a New Place to Hang Your Hammock
Families love to find a place to hang their hammock in West Michigan.
Spend some time relaxing outdoors and soaking in nature. Grand Rapids has great locations near the woods, close to the water or even downtown. Adding hammocking to your family’s list of things to outside this summer will be a hit.
7) Paddle the Afternoon Away in a Kayak or Canoe
There are so many different options for activities on a lake or river.
Paddling or floating down a river is the perfect thing to do outside during a West Michigan summer. Families can enjoy time in a canoe or kayak. Or get more adventurous and go tubing, rafting or stand-up paddle boarding. With easy rivers and lakes all over Michigan, you can be sure to say there’s great outdoor activities near me.
8) Make Up an Obstacle Course at a Nearby Park
Let your kids’ imagination run wild at one of many parks and playgrounds all over Grand Rapids and the lakeshore area.
Kids can enjoy play equipment, splash pads, beaches, hiking trails and more. Play tag, create an obstacle course, find great hiding spots and so much more. You can be sure there is more than one great park or playground near you.
9) Use that SmartPhone for a Geocaching Adventure or Downtown Tour
Families all over Grand Rapids are treasure hunters.
Geocaching and letterboxing are fun – and free – outdoor activities that families of all ages love to do. Enter GPS coordinates in an app on your SmartPhone and it guides you to a “treasure.” Sometimes it’s a coded message and other times hunters exchange swag.
Learn more about downtown Grand Rapids with a Tag Tour. Families can choose between an Art Around the Corner Tour or a History Tour. Grab your SmartPhone and scan QR codes around the city to complete the tour.
No matter which hunt you choose, your family will have a great time outside.
10) Play Putt Putt or Go Ziplining
Amusement centers are filled with outdoor activities: miniature golf, go-karts, ziplining and more.
Some small places only have putt putt golf while larger ones have additional activities. Families can enjoy go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages and zip lines at some locations.
Looking for things to do outside that get the adrenaline pumping? Kids of all ages can go ziplining through the trees at Treerunner Adventure Park. Younger kids will have an adventure on a course closer to the ground while more daring older kids and adults will experience a higher course.
11) Get Up Close and Personal with Animals
West Michigan has dozens of places where families can get outside and visit some animals.
Favorite things to do outside with animals include Critter Barn, John Ball Zoo, DeGraff Nature Center and Dairy Discovery. Whether you’re looking for a zoo experience, farm experience or something in between, you will be able to say there are animal outdoor activities near me.
12) Saddle Up a Horse at a Local Stable
There are a several places around Grand Rapids where families can go horseback riding.
Some places offer lessons while others offer trails for riding on your own or with a guide. Be sure to research which locations are best for your family’s needs.
13) Order Something New at the Ice Cream Stand
A West Michigan summer and ice cream just go together.
Whether it’s Superman, Mackinac Island Fudge or anything in between, visiting an ice cream stand is a treasured thing to do outside in the summer. Don’t miss out on trying a quirky ice cream treat. Grab a Chubby Unicorn in Kentwood, a Donut Sundae in Grandville or a Frosty Cove in Muskgon. Wherever your family travels this summer, your taste buds will thank you.