Best Time to Travel Map! Catch Michigan’s Fall Colors in These Cozy A-Frame Cabins

A cozy getaway nestled in the woods of Northern Michigan - VRBO

Best Michigan A Frames for a Fall Colors Getaway in 2024

With fall just around the corner and peak color in the UP less than a month away (if you can believe it), now is the time to book those cozy fall cabin getaways. Check out the map below showing typical peak color times to help you plan your trip.

Whether it’s a scenic chairlift ride, a rafting adventure down a river surrounded by changing leaves, or even planning ahead and locking in your winter ski hill getaways—these spots are just begging for you to come and be cozy!

The-Highlands-Scenic-Chairlift-Rides

The Highlands Scenic Chairlift Rides

Most of these cabins are tucked away in forests, near lakes or rivers, and have the best locations for stargazing.

And because A-Frames are simply a vibe on their own, we’re dedicating an entire article to the coolest A-Frame rentals in Michigan.

Fall-SkyBridge-Michigan

Michigan SkyBridge in Fall

At the time we put this list together, all of these gems had some fall availability. But act fast—these spots book up quickly as everyone starts remembering that the seasons are about to change!

Best Time to Travel in Michigan for Fall Colors

The best time to travel for peak fall colors in Michigan depends on the region and proximity to the Great Lakes.

Typically, this is what you can expect:

Michigan Fall Color Map 2024

Michigan Fall Colors Map 2024
Upper Peninsula (Late September to Early October): Colors start to peak in the last week of September, especially in areas like the Porcupine Mountains and Pictured Rocks.
Northern Lower Peninsula (Early to Mid-October): Traverse City, Petoskey, and Mackinac Island typically see their peak color in the first two weeks of October.
Southern Lower Peninsula (Mid to Late October): Areas like Grand Rapids, Holland, and the surrounding regions hit their peak in mid to late October, making this a perfect time to visit if you’re looking to catch the fall colors in their full glory.

Best Michigan A-Frame Rentals

Cozy up by a fire or hot tub after a day in the snow, or simply kick back and stargaze. These are the best A-Frame cabin rentals in Michigan for your fall and winter getaways.

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
A-Frame Log Cabin on a Private Island with Optional Boat Rental
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 12 Bedrooms: 3
Bring everything you'll need foodwise for your weekend away - you're on a private island!

Everything else is right at your fingertips. Rent a pontoon boat for island cruising - the lakes are fun to explore, and you'll need a way to motor back and forth to the dock, anyway. This place is spacious! You could easily make this a couples weekend away with other adult friends.

Leave the kids home with grandma or bring them along - there are 3 bedrooms in the upscale log cabin if you want to share the space.
Things to Do Nearby

Visit Lumberman's Monument

Hike the Highbanks Trail along AuSable River

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Up North! Hot Tub, Treehouse Riverfront A-Frame Cabin
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 3
Treehouse, hot tub, cozy fireplace, and bonfires—this Indian River A-frame has it all. Set on 10 private acres, it’s pet-friendly and ready for stargazing, wildlife sightings and getting unplugged.
Things to Do Nearby

Golf at Indian River Golf Club

Big Bear Adventures

Pasties at The Dutch Oven Bakery

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Cozy Lake-View A-Frame Cabin
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 4 Bedrooms: 1
Allegan hidden gem —a cozy A-frame cabin nestled deep in the woods. Stunning lake views. Open layout, chef’s kitchen, spacious deck. Great spot to unwind and recharge.
Things to Do Nearby

Hang out at Virtue Cider

Play Games at Tantrick Brewing Co

Glow Rides at Rise&Ride Ranch

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Grill & Chill at the Sunrise Shore A-Frame inAu Gres
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 2
Sunrise Shore—a peaceful A-frame cabin on Saginaw Bay. Lake views, cozy vibes, and starry-night campfires. BBQ Grill. Perfect for unwinding, cooking with a view, and soaking in nature.
Things to Do Nearby

Pinconning Cheese Co Store

Tawas Point Lighthouse & State Park

Sample Pickles at Freakin Pickles

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Lake Huron Loft
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 2
Life’s A Hoot—an A-frame cabin on Saginaw Bay. Lakefront views, playful vibes, and a cozy open living area with loft. Large windows light up the space, with a kitchen ready for foodies. Sleep tight in comfy bedrooms or catch the sunrise from the loft. Beach.
Things to Do Nearby

Drive scenic US-23.

Stroll Au Gres Riverfront Park.

Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
AuSable River A-Frame Nature Escape
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 3
Canoeing and fishing nearby—this remote-feeling A-frame is close to Ausable River, Garland Golf, and trails. First-floor bedroom, loft, sunroom. Fire pit, handmade benches, cozy porch. Quiet surroundings, perfect for a nature escape.
Things to Do Nearby

Canoe or Kayak on the Ausable River.

Highbanks Trail over the AuSable

AuSable Artisan Village

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Hot Tub! Cute City Bay A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 5 Bedrooms: 3
Hot tub and moody charm—this Great Lakes Bay A-frame is perfect for a laid-back getaway. Three bedrooms, cozy open living space, fire pit. Minutes from Bay City, Frankenmuth, and Lake Huron beaches.
Things to Do Nearby

Donuts at Leaman's Green Applebarn

Go antiquing in Bay City.

Canopy Bridge walk in Midland

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Bay City Mid-Century A-Frame w/Hot Tub
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 5 Bedrooms: 3
Twinkle lights, hot tub, mid-century charm—this Great Lakes Bay A-frame is a cozy, one-of-a-kind retreat. Three bedrooms, open living space, and modern comforts like fast Wi-Fi and an electric fireplace. Close to shops, restaurants, and Lake Huron beaches.
Things to Do Nearby

Stroll down Riverwalk Pier.

Tummy Ache Candy Store

See the Saginaw Silos

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Beaver Island Lucky Charm A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 8 Bedrooms: 4
The Lucky Charm on Beaver Island—a cozy 4-bedroom retreat on Lake Geneserath. Loons, eagles, beavers, and perfect kayaking waters. Beaches, fishing, sunsets. Ideal for family getaways, fishing trips, or remote work.
Things to Do Nearby

Do the Island Tour

Visit Beaver Head Lighthouse.

Paddle the Beaver Island Water Trail.

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Bellaire "A-Frame of Mind" Chalet
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 12 Bedrooms: 4
Outdoor barrel sauna, game room with Atari and Pac-Man, a bunk room—this A-frame has it all. Bright and airy loft with beautiful views. Spacious with plenty of seating, a large island, fireplace & comfy couches. Indoor pool and hot tub, at Shanty Creek included with stay.
Things to Do Nearby

Pick apples & play at King Orchards

Boardwalks at Grass River Natural Area

Tee off at Shanty Creek

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Valley View Laid-Back Lodge Stay
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 12 Bedrooms: 4
Valley views and laid-back charm—this Schuss Mountain lodge is perfect for multiple families. Bunk room, retro rec room, board games, stone fireplace. Access to the Shanty Creek indoor pool. Minutes from skiing, golf, and lakes.
Things to Do Nearby

Mountain Bike Glacial Hills

Paddle Chain of Lakes

Shanty Creek Chair Lift Rides

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Penisula
Big Bay UP A-Frame Retreat
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 8 Bedrooms: 3
Waterfront A-frame with a private sandy beach—enjoy coffee on the deck, kayaks, and a fire ring right by the lake. BBQ Grill. Bunk beds, Perfect for a laid-back getaway and just a short drive to Big Bay Lighthouse.
Things to Do Nearby

Hike to Big Bay Point Lighthouse.

Explore Yellow Dog Falls.

Visit Marquette

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Charlevoix Dog-Friendly A-Frame Near Beaches
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 8 Bedrooms: 2
Dog-friendly A-frame near Charlevoix’s beaches, downtown, and Mt. McSauba. Walk to Lake Michigan and Round Lake Harbor, or hit the trails for hiking, skiing, and biking. Firepit, deck, and badminton for outdoor fun included.
Things to Do Nearby

Walk Skybridge Michigan

Earl Young Mushroom Houses

Everything fall at Friske's Farm Market

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Cheboygan Lake Huron A-Frame Classic
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 3
Cozy waterfront A-frame on Lake Huron for an up-north escape near Cheboygan. Sandy beach. Nature parks, playgrounds & basketball courts close by. Great for campfires, family getaways, or couples looking to unwind.
Things to Do Nearby

Glassbottom boat shipwreck tour

Ocqueoc Falls

Star gaze at Headlands Dark-Sky Park.

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Fennville A-Frame with Sauna & Views
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 8 Bedrooms: 3
Riverbend A-frame—a modern retreat overlooking the Kalamazoo River in Fennville. Nestled on a wooded acre with a hot tub, sauna, firepit, and game loft. Minutes from Saugatuck, trails, wineries, and orchards like Crane’s.
Things to Do Nearby

Dune & Lake Hike at Saugatuck Dunes State Park.

Pick apples & eat pie at Crane's Orchards.

Salt of the Earth farm-to-table restaurant

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Dog-Friendly Gaylord Getaway
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 2
Loft bedroom, dog-friendly, and perfect for fall adventures—this charming Alpine A-frame has it all. Movies, games, fire pit. Minutes from snowmobiling, hiking, golf, ski resorts, and downtown Gaylord.
Things to Do Nearby

Hike Aspen Park.

Find Pigeon River Country sinkhole lakes

Stroll Alpine Village

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Cozy Gaylord Area A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 4 Bedrooms: 2
Remodeled chalet with private access to all-sports Buhl Lake—your peaceful escape in Lake Arrowhead. Minutes from 4 ski resorts: Otsego Club, Treetops, Schuss, and Boyne Mountain. Lake Arrowhead is a private community of 6 subdivisions around Buhl Lake near Gaylord, Michigan.
Things to Do Nearby

Hayrides & pumpkins at Fleming Farm

Golf at Treetops.

Call of the Wild Museum.

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Gaylord Hot Tub MCM A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 5 Bedrooms: 2
Hot tub and lake views—this mid-century A-frame mixes modern-rustic vibes right by a private lake. Fireplace, vinyl records, game loft. Ski and snowmobile trails close by. Minutes from golf resorts and parks.
Things to Do Nearby

Stroll Alpine Village

Find Pigeon River Country sinkhole lakes.

Hayrides & pumpkins at Fleming Farm

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Classic Big Glen Lake A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 8 Bedrooms: 3
Sleeping Bear Dunes minutes away. Big Glen Lake A-frame. Perfect for families and friends—3 bedrooms, loft, 1.5 baths. Large lakeside deck, sandy beach, clear water, and stunning sunsets. Cozy living area, full kitchen, fire pit. Bring your own sheets and towels.
Things to Do Nearby

Kayak in Glen Lake.

Bike Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail.

Get treats at Cherry Republic.

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Little Glen Mama Bear A-Frame Cottage
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 5 Bedrooms: 3
This A-frame chalet sits right on Little Glen Lake, with private lakefront access. Just a 5-minute drive from Glen Arbor, it’s perfect for families with kids thanks to the lake’s shallow, sandy bottom. The North Shore stays sunny all day. Sunning sunsets over Sleeping Bear Dunes.
Things to Do Nearby

Drive M-22 Scenic Highway

Climb the dunes at Sleeping Bear Dunes

Play putt putt at River Club

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Scenic Harbor Springs A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 8 Bedrooms: 3
Scenic A-frame between Boyne Highlands and Nubs Nob. Minutes to Harbor Springs and Petoskey. Three bedrooms. Game loft. Sauna. Big deck. Perfect for family getaways. Skiing, golf, beaches, and downtown fun close by. Fireplace. BBQ grill.
Things to Do Nearby

Pumpkin bowling at Pond Hill Farm

Fish fun at Oden State Fish Hatchery.

Look for Petosky Stones

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Charming Harbor Springs Cabin
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 4 Bedrooms: 2
The famous "Tunnel of Trees" is just a short drive from this recently renovated A-frame, five minutes from downtown Harbor Springs. With two bedrooms, a wood-burning stove, and cozy living spaces, enjoy outdoor dining on the deck or s’mores by the firepit after a day of exploring.
Things to Do Nearby

Tunnel of Trees

Eat at Leggs Inn

Harbor Springs Deer Park

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Adorable Harbor Springs Base Camp
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 3
This hidden gem in the woods is your year-round escape. Walk to Nubs Nob for skiing or hit nearby trails and beaches in summer. With 3 beds, central air, and a cozy deck for morning coffee, it's close to Harbor Springs, Petoskey, and more adventures.
Things to Do Nearby

Local Shopping

Bear River Valley Recreation Area

Tour Kilwins Chocolate Kitchen

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Peninsula
UP Mackinac Vista A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 10 Bedrooms: 4
You can see the Mackinac Bridge from Mackinac Vista, a custom log cabin with 200 feet of Lake Huron shoreline. This dog-friendly getaway features three bedrooms, a stone fireplace, and a wraparound deck, perfect for enjoying the view or exploring nearby trails and national forests.
Things to Do Nearby

Fossil Ledges on Drummond Island

Kayak the Les Cheneaux Islands

Hike to Narnia

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Higgins Haus A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 2
Higgins Haus. Cozy, updated A-frame near Higgins Lake. Three bedrooms. AC. Wi-Fi. Fully equipped kitchen. Perfect for relaxing by the fire or exploring nearby parks and lakes. Remodeled cabin. Great views. Nightly woodstove fire. Prime spot close to trails, breweries, and golf courses.
Things to Do Nearby

Civilian Conservation Corp Museum

Hartwick Pines State Park

Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Interlochen Cozy A-Frame Getaway
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 4 Bedrooms: 2
Cozy, renovated A-frame tucked in Northern Michigan woods. Peaceful escape. 10 minutes to Lake Ann and Interlochen. Backs up to a 200-acre nature preserve. Close to trails, Platte River, and Sleeping Bear Dunes. Sleeps four. King bed. Loft with twin beds. Spacious deck. Firepit.
Things to Do Nearby

Chairlift Rides at Crystal Mtn

Moomers Ice Cream HQ

Corn Maze at Jacob's Farm

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Peninsula
Lakefront A-Frame Escape in the U.P.
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 8 Bedrooms: 2
Iron Mountain A-Frame in the UP. Enjoy spectacular views of Sawyer Lake from the picture windows all year-round. 230-Foot Private Lakefront | Sandy Beach | Dogs Welcome w/ Fee | Fire Pit (Wood Provided) | Wildlife Watching
Things to Do Nearby

Tour Iron Mountain Mine.

Millie Hill Bat Cave

Visit Pine Mountain Jump.

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Peninsula
Norse A-Frame Cabin in da Yoop
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 3
Just two blocks from Powderhorn lifts. U.P. Norse A-frame is your adventure basecamp. Sauna shower. Jacuzzi tub. Gas fireplace. Large back deck. Perfect for family getaways or ski weekends with friends.
Things to Do Nearby

Hike to Black River Waterfalls.

Ride a chair lift at Copper Peak

Historic Ironwood Theatre show

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Peninsula
Rocky Pines UP A-Frame at Big Powderhorn
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 8 Bedrooms: 4
Rocky Pines A-frame at Big Powderhorn Mountain. Pet-friendly, cozy chalet for your U.P. getaway. Near ski resorts, lakes, and waterfalls. Sleeps up to 8. Modern amenities: AC, fireplace, and sauna. Ideal for family adventures. Wonderful wood-lined sauna in chalet!
Things to Do Nearby

Hike Porcupine Mountains.

Mountain bike at Copper Peak.

Waterfalls at Black River Harbor Recreation Area

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Kalkaska Rustic A-Frame Cabin
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 4 Bedrooms: 2
Classic, remodeled A-frame cabin just outside Kalkaska. Wooded lot. Short walk to swimming, fishing, and boating on Manistee Lake. Shallow waters—perfect for kids and wading. Main floor: fully equipped kitchen, living room, master bedroom, and bath. Picture wall leads to an 8' x 20' patio with grill, chairs, and table. Kayaks provided—head out and fish the lake!
Things to Do Nearby

Seven Bridges trails.

Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch for the corn maze

Rapid River Road for fall colors

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Ludington & Lake A-Frame Cabin
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 2
This A-frame cabin near Hamlin Lake blends rustic vibes with modern amenities. Relax in the hot tub, hang out by the firepit, or take the kayaks and rowboat out for a spin. With two decks and a private setting, it’s a great spot for your next getaway. Dogs welcome—no fees!
Things to Do Nearby

Island trail at Ludington State Park.

Stop by Amber Elk Farm.

Step back in time at White Pine Village

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Penisula
Marquette A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 3
Relax on the large deck off the living room or cozy up inside by the A-frame windows. Just minutes from bike trails and the beach. Centrally located—quick drive to downtown Marquette or nearby hikes. Dog-friendly.
Things to Do Nearby

Hike Sugarloaf Mountain.

Explore Presque Isle Park.

Find all of the haunted things

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Montcalm Lakefront A-Frame Retreat
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 4 Bedrooms: 2
Escape to MontCalm A-Frame for a laid-back retreat. 50 feet of lake frontage with spacious deck. Cozy and well-equipped—kayaks, fishing boat, fire pit, and more. Perfect spot for lake views, roasting s’mores, and catching those sunsets.
Things to Do Nearby

Petting Zoo & Fall Anderson & Girls Orchards

Heavenly Vineyards wine tasting

Deck dining at Clifford Lake Inn

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Brand New Saugatuck Harbor A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 8 Bedrooms: 3
Iconic, renovated A-frame in downtown Saugatuck, originally built in the 1950s. Modern bedrooms, lofts, and luxury amenities. Waterfront wall of windows. The only rental rooftop deck in Saugatuck. Firepit, luxury jacuzzi, gourmet kitchen.
Things to Do Nearby

Lake MI & Fall Colors at Saugatuck Dunes State Park.

Crane’s Orchard for a corn maze and cider.

Wine tasting at Fenn Valley Vineyards

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Silver Lake Sand Dunes A-Frame Getaway
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 6 Bedrooms: 3
Lakefront A-frame on Upper Silver Lake—perfect for family getaways. Cozy open-concept layout, wraparound deck, and private 65-foot dock for fishing. Just minutes from Silver Lake Sand Dunes and downtown shops. Bunk beds, fire pit, and lakefront views for a relaxing retreat.
Things to Do Nearby

Sand dune rides

Apple picking & games at Lewis Farms

Country Dairy Farm Store

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Sleepy Hollow Beach A-Frame South Haven
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 8 Bedrooms: 3
Sleepy Hollow’s A-Frame J. Killer Lake Michigan views from the screened patio and deck with a charcoal grill. Open-concept setup—perfect for kicking back. Three bedrooms, lake breezes, and a classic country vibe. Fall asleep to the sound of waves at night—low-key paradise.
Things to Do Nearby

Kids Corner park & playground

Hike Van Buren State Park

Alpacas & apples at Overhiser Orchards

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Manistee National Forest A-Frame Cabin
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 4 Bedrooms: 1
The Little A-frame is hiding out in Manistee National Forest, minutes from Tippy Dam, Caberfae ski resort, and Pine River. Perfect for two but can sleep four, this cabin is ideal for hiking, fishing, ORV adventures, and more. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood, firepit, and nearby trails.,
Things to Do Nearby

Cooley Bridge View

Hike the Wellston Arboretum Trail

Paddle the Pine River

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Pine River Forestland A-Frame Cabin
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 7 Bedrooms: 2
Secluded A-frame on 5 acres near the Pine River, backing up to national forest land. Remodeled 2-bedroom with AC, washer/dryer, and full appliances. Detached garage turned game room and bar with AC, ping pong, arcade games, and shuffleboard. Outdoors: fire pit, cook shack with smoker and grill, and close access to ORV trails, canoeing, hiking, fishing, and golf. Walking distance to the river—ideal for nature lovers.
Things to Do Nearby

Bike Around the Lake

Drive the ORV trails

Disc Golf at Northern Natural Cider House & Winery

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
West MI Wooded A-Frame
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 10 Bedrooms: 3
Charming Twin Lake cottage, perfectly located. Just 15 minutes to Michigan’s Adventure, 10 minutes to Stonegate Golf Club, 30 minutes to Double JJ Ranch, 40 minutes to Silver Lake Sand Dunes, and 20 minutes to Muskegon State Park. The best of both worlds—lakeside and trailside. Ideal for outdoor families with lake access for fishing, kayaking, and boating.
Things to Do Nearby

Michigan's Adventure Tricks & Treats

Hike Owasippe Trails.

Corn maze & mini golf at Heritage Farms Market

A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Huron-Manistee Log A-Frame & Bunkhouse
A-Frame Rental Image
Sleeps: 4 Bedrooms: 1
Tucked away on 10 private wooded acres. 1 hour north of Grand Rapids. Log cabin features a woodburning stove, updated kitchen, and a queen bed. A separate bunkhouse offers extra space with cabin-style bunks, a kitchenette, and a covered porch.
Things to Do Nearby

Pumpkins at Magicland Farms

Fill up at Fatbelly Deli & Creamery

Fish the Muskegon River.

