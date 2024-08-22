Best Time to Travel Map! Catch Michigan’s Fall Colors in These Cozy A-Frame Cabins

Best Michigan A Frames for a Fall Colors Getaway in 2024
With fall just around the corner and peak color in the UP less than a month away (if you can believe it), now is the time to book those cozy fall cabin getaways. Check out the map below showing typical peak color times to help you plan your trip.
Whether it’s a scenic chairlift ride, a rafting adventure down a river surrounded by changing leaves, or even planning ahead and locking in your winter ski hill getaways—these spots are just begging for you to come and be cozy!
The Highlands Scenic Chairlift Rides
Most of these cabins are tucked away in forests, near lakes or rivers, and have the best locations for stargazing.
And because A-Frames are simply a vibe on their own, we’re dedicating an entire article to the coolest A-Frame rentals in Michigan.
Michigan SkyBridge in Fall
At the time we put this list together, all of these gems had some fall availability. But act fast—these spots book up quickly as everyone starts remembering that the seasons are about to change!
Best Time to Travel in Michigan for Fall Colors
The best time to travel for peak fall colors in Michigan depends on the region and proximity to the Great Lakes.
Typically, this is what you can expect:
Michigan Fall Color Map 2024
Best Michigan A-Frame Rentals
Cozy up by a fire or hot tub after a day in the snow, or simply kick back and stargaze. These are the best A-Frame cabin rentals in Michigan for your fall and winter getaways.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
A-Frame Log Cabin on a Private Island with Optional Boat Rental
Sleeps: 12
Bedrooms: 3
Bring everything you'll need foodwise for your weekend away - you're on a private island!
Everything else is right at your fingertips. Rent a pontoon boat for island cruising - the lakes are fun to explore, and you'll need a way to motor back and forth to the dock, anyway. This place is spacious! You could easily make this a couples weekend away with other adult friends.
Leave the kids home with grandma or bring them along - there are 3 bedrooms in the upscale log cabin if you want to share the space.
Everything else is right at your fingertips. Rent a pontoon boat for island cruising - the lakes are fun to explore, and you'll need a way to motor back and forth to the dock, anyway. This place is spacious! You could easily make this a couples weekend away with other adult friends.
Leave the kids home with grandma or bring them along - there are 3 bedrooms in the upscale log cabin if you want to share the space.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Up North! Hot Tub, Treehouse Riverfront A-Frame Cabin
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Treehouse, hot tub, cozy fireplace, and bonfires—this Indian River A-frame has it all. Set on 10 private acres, it’s pet-friendly and ready for stargazing, wildlife sightings and getting unplugged.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Cozy Lake-View A-Frame Cabin
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 1
Allegan hidden gem —a cozy A-frame cabin nestled deep in the woods. Stunning lake views. Open layout, chef’s kitchen, spacious deck. Great spot to unwind and recharge.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Grill & Chill at the Sunrise Shore A-Frame inAu Gres
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
Sunrise Shore—a peaceful A-frame cabin on Saginaw Bay. Lake views, cozy vibes, and starry-night campfires. BBQ Grill. Perfect for unwinding, cooking with a view, and soaking in nature.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Lake Huron Loft
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
Life’s A Hoot—an A-frame cabin on Saginaw Bay. Lakefront views, playful vibes, and a cozy open living area with loft. Large windows light up the space, with a kitchen ready for foodies. Sleep tight in comfy bedrooms or catch the sunrise from the loft. Beach.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
AuSable River A-Frame Nature Escape
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Canoeing and fishing nearby—this remote-feeling A-frame is close to Ausable River, Garland Golf, and trails. First-floor bedroom, loft, sunroom. Fire pit, handmade benches, cozy porch. Quiet surroundings, perfect for a nature escape.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Hot Tub! Cute City Bay A-Frame
Sleeps: 5
Bedrooms: 3
Hot tub and moody charm—this Great Lakes Bay A-frame is perfect for a laid-back getaway. Three bedrooms, cozy open living space, fire pit. Minutes from Bay City, Frankenmuth, and Lake Huron beaches.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Bay City Mid-Century A-Frame w/Hot Tub
Sleeps: 5
Bedrooms: 3
Twinkle lights, hot tub, mid-century charm—this Great Lakes Bay A-frame is a cozy, one-of-a-kind retreat. Three bedrooms, open living space, and modern comforts like fast Wi-Fi and an electric fireplace. Close to shops, restaurants, and Lake Huron beaches.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Beaver Island Lucky Charm A-Frame
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 4
The Lucky Charm on Beaver Island—a cozy 4-bedroom retreat on Lake Geneserath. Loons, eagles, beavers, and perfect kayaking waters. Beaches, fishing, sunsets. Ideal for family getaways, fishing trips, or remote work.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Bellaire "A-Frame of Mind" Chalet
Sleeps: 12
Bedrooms: 4
Outdoor barrel sauna, game room with Atari and Pac-Man, a bunk room—this A-frame has it all. Bright and airy loft with beautiful views. Spacious with plenty of seating, a large island, fireplace & comfy couches. Indoor pool and hot tub, at Shanty Creek included with stay.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Valley View Laid-Back Lodge Stay
Sleeps: 12
Bedrooms: 4
Valley views and laid-back charm—this Schuss Mountain lodge is perfect for multiple families. Bunk room, retro rec room, board games, stone fireplace. Access to the Shanty Creek indoor pool. Minutes from skiing, golf, and lakes.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Penisula
Big Bay UP A-Frame Retreat
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 3
Waterfront A-frame with a private sandy beach—enjoy coffee on the deck, kayaks, and a fire ring right by the lake. BBQ Grill. Bunk beds, Perfect for a laid-back getaway and just a short drive to Big Bay Lighthouse.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Charlevoix Dog-Friendly A-Frame Near Beaches
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 2
Dog-friendly A-frame near Charlevoix’s beaches, downtown, and Mt. McSauba. Walk to Lake Michigan and Round Lake Harbor, or hit the trails for hiking, skiing, and biking. Firepit, deck, and badminton for outdoor fun included.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Cheboygan Lake Huron A-Frame Classic
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Cozy waterfront A-frame on Lake Huron for an up-north escape near Cheboygan. Sandy beach. Nature parks, playgrounds & basketball courts close by. Great for campfires, family getaways, or couples looking to unwind.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Fennville A-Frame with Sauna & Views
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 3
Riverbend A-frame—a modern retreat overlooking the Kalamazoo River in Fennville. Nestled on a wooded acre with a hot tub, sauna, firepit, and game loft. Minutes from Saugatuck, trails, wineries, and orchards like Crane’s.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Dog-Friendly Gaylord Getaway
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
Loft bedroom, dog-friendly, and perfect for fall adventures—this charming Alpine A-frame has it all. Movies, games, fire pit. Minutes from snowmobiling, hiking, golf, ski resorts, and downtown Gaylord.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Cozy Gaylord Area A-Frame
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Remodeled chalet with private access to all-sports Buhl Lake—your peaceful escape in Lake Arrowhead. Minutes from 4 ski resorts: Otsego Club, Treetops, Schuss, and Boyne Mountain. Lake Arrowhead is a private community of 6 subdivisions around Buhl Lake near Gaylord, Michigan.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Gaylord Hot Tub MCM A-Frame
Sleeps: 5
Bedrooms: 2
Hot tub and lake views—this mid-century A-frame mixes modern-rustic vibes right by a private lake. Fireplace, vinyl records, game loft. Ski and snowmobile trails close by. Minutes from golf resorts and parks.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Classic Big Glen Lake A-Frame
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 3
Sleeping Bear Dunes minutes away. Big Glen Lake A-frame. Perfect for families and friends—3 bedrooms, loft, 1.5 baths. Large lakeside deck, sandy beach, clear water, and stunning sunsets. Cozy living area, full kitchen, fire pit. Bring your own sheets and towels.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Little Glen Mama Bear A-Frame Cottage
Sleeps: 5
Bedrooms: 3
This A-frame chalet sits right on Little Glen Lake, with private lakefront access. Just a 5-minute drive from Glen Arbor, it’s perfect for families with kids thanks to the lake’s shallow, sandy bottom. The North Shore stays sunny all day. Sunning sunsets over Sleeping Bear Dunes.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Scenic Harbor Springs A-Frame
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 3
Scenic A-frame between Boyne Highlands and Nubs Nob. Minutes to Harbor Springs and Petoskey. Three bedrooms. Game loft. Sauna. Big deck. Perfect for family getaways. Skiing, golf, beaches, and downtown fun close by. Fireplace. BBQ grill.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Charming Harbor Springs Cabin
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
The famous "Tunnel of Trees" is just a short drive from this recently renovated A-frame, five minutes from downtown Harbor Springs. With two bedrooms, a wood-burning stove, and cozy living spaces, enjoy outdoor dining on the deck or s’mores by the firepit after a day of exploring.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Adorable Harbor Springs Base Camp
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
This hidden gem in the woods is your year-round escape. Walk to Nubs Nob for skiing or hit nearby trails and beaches in summer. With 3 beds, central air, and a cozy deck for morning coffee, it's close to Harbor Springs, Petoskey, and more adventures.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Peninsula
UP Mackinac Vista A-Frame
Sleeps: 10
Bedrooms: 4
You can see the Mackinac Bridge from Mackinac Vista, a custom log cabin with 200 feet of Lake Huron shoreline. This dog-friendly getaway features three bedrooms, a stone fireplace, and a wraparound deck, perfect for enjoying the view or exploring nearby trails and national forests.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Higgins Haus A-Frame
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
Higgins Haus. Cozy, updated A-frame near Higgins Lake. Three bedrooms. AC. Wi-Fi. Fully equipped kitchen. Perfect for relaxing by the fire or exploring nearby parks and lakes. Remodeled cabin. Great views. Nightly woodstove fire. Prime spot close to trails, breweries, and golf courses.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Interlochen Cozy A-Frame Getaway
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Cozy, renovated A-frame tucked in Northern Michigan woods. Peaceful escape. 10 minutes to Lake Ann and Interlochen. Backs up to a 200-acre nature preserve. Close to trails, Platte River, and Sleeping Bear Dunes. Sleeps four. King bed. Loft with twin beds. Spacious deck. Firepit.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Peninsula
Lakefront A-Frame Escape in the U.P.
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 2
Iron Mountain A-Frame in the UP. Enjoy spectacular views of Sawyer Lake from the picture windows all year-round. 230-Foot Private Lakefront | Sandy Beach | Dogs Welcome w/ Fee | Fire Pit (Wood Provided) | Wildlife Watching
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Peninsula
Norse A-Frame Cabin in da Yoop
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Just two blocks from Powderhorn lifts. U.P. Norse A-frame is your adventure basecamp. Sauna shower. Jacuzzi tub. Gas fireplace. Large back deck. Perfect for family getaways or ski weekends with friends.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Peninsula
Rocky Pines UP A-Frame at Big Powderhorn
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 4
Rocky Pines A-frame at Big Powderhorn Mountain. Pet-friendly, cozy chalet for your U.P. getaway. Near ski resorts, lakes, and waterfalls. Sleeps up to 8. Modern amenities: AC, fireplace, and sauna. Ideal for family adventures. Wonderful wood-lined sauna in chalet!
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Kalkaska Rustic A-Frame Cabin
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Classic, remodeled A-frame cabin just outside Kalkaska. Wooded lot. Short walk to swimming, fishing, and boating on Manistee Lake. Shallow waters—perfect for kids and wading. Main floor: fully equipped kitchen, living room, master bedroom, and bath. Picture wall leads to an 8' x 20' patio with grill, chairs, and table. Kayaks provided—head out and fish the lake!
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Ludington & Lake A-Frame Cabin
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
This A-frame cabin near Hamlin Lake blends rustic vibes with modern amenities. Relax in the hot tub, hang out by the firepit, or take the kayaks and rowboat out for a spin. With two decks and a private setting, it’s a great spot for your next getaway. Dogs welcome—no fees!
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Upper Penisula
Marquette A-Frame
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Relax on the large deck off the living room or cozy up inside by the A-frame windows. Just minutes from bike trails and the beach. Centrally located—quick drive to downtown Marquette or nearby hikes. Dog-friendly.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Montcalm Lakefront A-Frame Retreat
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Escape to MontCalm A-Frame for a laid-back retreat. 50 feet of lake frontage with spacious deck. Cozy and well-equipped—kayaks, fishing boat, fire pit, and more. Perfect spot for lake views, roasting s’mores, and catching those sunsets.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Brand New Saugatuck Harbor A-Frame
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 3
Iconic, renovated A-frame in downtown Saugatuck, originally built in the 1950s. Modern bedrooms, lofts, and luxury amenities. Waterfront wall of windows. The only rental rooftop deck in Saugatuck. Firepit, luxury jacuzzi, gourmet kitchen.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Silver Lake Sand Dunes A-Frame Getaway
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Lakefront A-frame on Upper Silver Lake—perfect for family getaways. Cozy open-concept layout, wraparound deck, and private 65-foot dock for fishing. Just minutes from Silver Lake Sand Dunes and downtown shops. Bunk beds, fire pit, and lakefront views for a relaxing retreat.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Sleepy Hollow Beach A-Frame South Haven
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 3
Sleepy Hollow’s A-Frame J. Killer Lake Michigan views from the screened patio and deck with a charcoal grill. Open-concept setup—perfect for kicking back. Three bedrooms, lake breezes, and a classic country vibe. Fall asleep to the sound of waves at night—low-key paradise.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Manistee National Forest A-Frame Cabin
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 1
The Little A-frame is hiding out in Manistee National Forest, minutes from Tippy Dam, Caberfae ski resort, and Pine River. Perfect for two but can sleep four, this cabin is ideal for hiking, fishing, ORV adventures, and more. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood, firepit, and nearby trails.,
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Pine River Forestland A-Frame Cabin
Sleeps: 7
Bedrooms: 2
Secluded A-frame on 5 acres near the Pine River, backing up to national forest land. Remodeled 2-bedroom with AC, washer/dryer, and full appliances. Detached garage turned game room and bar with AC, ping pong, arcade games, and shuffleboard. Outdoors: fire pit, cook shack with smoker and grill, and close access to ORV trails, canoeing, hiking, fishing, and golf. Walking distance to the river—ideal for nature lovers.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
West MI Wooded A-Frame
Sleeps: 10
Bedrooms: 3
Charming Twin Lake cottage, perfectly located. Just 15 minutes to Michigan’s Adventure, 10 minutes to Stonegate Golf Club, 30 minutes to Double JJ Ranch, 40 minutes to Silver Lake Sand Dunes, and 20 minutes to Muskegon State Park. The best of both worlds—lakeside and trailside. Ideal for outdoor families with lake access for fishing, kayaking, and boating.
A-Frame Vacation Rentals in Lower Peninsula
Huron-Manistee Log A-Frame & Bunkhouse
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 1
Tucked away on 10 private wooded acres. 1 hour north of Grand Rapids. Log cabin features a woodburning stove, updated kitchen, and a queen bed. A separate bunkhouse offers extra space with cabin-style bunks, a kitchenette, and a covered porch.
More Fall in Michigan
Michigan Fall Colors 2024: 10 Delightful Ways to Make the Most of Fall in Michigan, Plus Peak Color Predictions
10 Exciting Ways to Experience Fall Colors in Michigan Best Things to Do in the Fall in Michigan Michigan is filled with beautiful scenic drives perfect for fall leaf-peeping. And we all know that Michigan fall colors make the perfect backdrop for the fall activities the state loves so much. If you want to immerse…
46 Local Fall Activities: West Michigan’s Best Bucket List
Awesome Fall Activities List Fall in West Michigan might just be my favorite season, and that is saying a lot after coming off of summer in the Mitten State. There is something magical about the cool air, changing colors, shorter days, and the oh-so-good food this time of year (fresh cider and homemade donuts, please)….
UPDATED: Jack O’Lantern World WILL NOT Return to West Michigan in October 2024
CORRECTION: Jack O’Lantern World is NOT returning to Grand Rapids in 2024. We mistakenly took the live (as of 8/20/24), but OLD, page on their website (https://thejackolanternworld.com/grandrapids) as an indication that the event would return this year and put out the message that the event would be happening. Since then, the event organizers have disabled…
Schwallier’s Country Basket is an Iconic Fall Experience With Tasty Meals, Big Play Area, Corn Maze, Goats, Kittens + More
Schwallier’s Country Basket is The Go-To Farm for West Michigan Families When was the last time you navigated your way through a corn maze? Fall is here and Schwallier’s Country Basket offers more than just U-Pick apples and pumpkins. This fall farm is on our favorites list and we know you’ll love it too. Be…
Apple Picking Places: 15+ Favorite Apple Orchards in West Michigan
Apple Picking Season in West MI It’s easy to love fall, with the abundant fall activities and family outings we have to look forward to. Certainly, a visit to one of the apple orchards in Michigan is high on many fall bucket lists. Usually, when the crisp fall air settles in, and the September days…
30 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2024
Celebrate Autumn With Fall Festivals in Michigan In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals in Michigan are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique harvest festival celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic…