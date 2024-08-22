Best Time to Travel Map! Catch Michigan’s Fall Colors in These Cozy A-Frame Cabins

Best Michigan A Frames for a Fall Colors Getaway in 2024

With fall just around the corner and peak color in the UP less than a month away (if you can believe it), now is the time to book those cozy fall cabin getaways. Check out the map below showing typical peak color times to help you plan your trip.

Whether it’s a scenic chairlift ride, a rafting adventure down a river surrounded by changing leaves, or even planning ahead and locking in your winter ski hill getaways—these spots are just begging for you to come and be cozy!

The Highlands Scenic Chairlift Rides

Most of these cabins are tucked away in forests, near lakes or rivers, and have the best locations for stargazing.

And because A-Frames are simply a vibe on their own, we’re dedicating an entire article to the coolest A-Frame rentals in Michigan.

Michigan SkyBridge in Fall

At the time we put this list together, all of these gems had some fall availability. But act fast—these spots book up quickly as everyone starts remembering that the seasons are about to change!