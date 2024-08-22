It’s Time for the 28th Street Metro Cruise 2024!

What to Expect at the 28th Street Metro Cruise
The 28th Street Metro Cruise is one of West Michigan’s biggest car events, where thousands of people of all ages gather every year to celebrate everything from classic cars to custom rides.
Miles of shiny vehicles will cruise down 28th Street over the August 23-24 weekend.
The event features car shows with all your favorite models, live music, food trucks, and activities to keep everyone entertained. Stretching 13 miles through five cities, 28th Street offers a variety of events at every stop.
If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, this event is definitely worth checking out.
Visit a Pit Stop Location
This community hangout is packed with SIX smaller pit stops, where you’ll find competitions, live music, food trucks, and, of course, lots and lots of cool cars.
|2024 Pit Stop Locations
|Pit Stop at Grandville Plaza
2905 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville, MI
|Pit Stop at Oakestown-Borgman
3000 28th Street SW, Grandville, MI
|Pit Stop at Baker Grandville
2901 28th Street SW, Grandville, MI
|Pit Stop at Car City Wyoming
1515 28th Street SW, Wyoming, MI
|Pit Stop at Sheraton Grand Rapids
5700 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI
|Pit Stop at Cascade Village
6796 Cascade Rd, Cascade, MI
|Miss Metro Cruise Finale
Rogers Plaza Main Stage
Most Stuff is at Rogers Plaza
The event’s main hub is Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, where all the big stuff happens—live bands, car displays, family-friendly activities, and more. If you want something more laid-back, the smaller “Pit Stop” spots along 28th Street mentioned above.
28th Street Metro Cruise 2024 – SCHEDULE
|Date
|Event
|Key Attractions & Activities
|Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
4 – 8 PM
|Cascade Metro Cruise Warm-Up
6797 Cascade Rd, Grand Rapids, MI
|Live music, food vendors, Cascade Fire truck, K9 demonstrations, kid’s games, official Metro-Merch, and collector cars.
|Friday, Aug 23, 2024
2 – 9 PM
|28th Street Metro Cruise Main Event
Rogers Plaza (Wyoming, MI)
|Live music, paintball tunnel, car displays, food vendors, kids’ activities, giveaways, and more.
|Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
11 – 9 PM
|28th Street Metro Cruise Main Event
Rogers Plaza (Wyoming, MI)
|Miss Metro Cruise Finale, live music, car displays, food vendors, Kids Entertainment Tent, 30′ climbing wall, giveaways, and more.
|Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
12 – 7 PM
|Pit Stop at Grandville Plaza
2905 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville, MI
|2 car clubs (West Michigan SAAB Owners Group, Great Lakes Chapter Volvo Club), Metro-Merch, live music (12 PM – 4 PM), arts & crafts fair.
|Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
12 – 7 PM
|Pit Stop at Oakestown-Borgman
3000 28th Street SW, Grandville, MI
|2 car clubs (West Michigan Mustang Club, KAARC), HULK and PAPA SMURF MONSTER truck displays, Lucky’s Car Smash, balloon animals, coloring contests, lawn games
|Saturday, Aug24, 2024
12 – 7 PM
|Pit Stop at Baker Grandville
2901 28th Street SW, Grandville, MI
|2 car clubs (M11 Corvette Club, Camaros of Michigan), antique fire truck displays, collector car parking, 2-hour car show. Metro-market (car-related crafts & art), live music, Kid lawn games and activities.
|Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
12 – 7 PM
|Pit Stop at Car City Wyoming
1515 28th Street SW, Wyoming, MI
|2 car clubs (Miata Owners of West Michigan, Camaros of Michigan), full-size RC race track, barn finds, unique cars with great stories.
|Saturday, Aug24, 2024
12 – 7 PM
|Pit Stop at Sheraton Grand Rapids
5700 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI
|1 car club (Mercedes Benz Club of America – Western Michigan Section), exotic car display, tiki hut cocktails, Cascade Fire Truck (12:30 PM – 3:00 PM).
|Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
12 – 7 PM
|Pit Stop at Cascade Village
6796 Cascade Rd, Cascade, MI
|1 car club (Mike Stone Classics), 20-car display of drift cars, free outdoor fowling games, kids’ activities.
|Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
2 PM
|Miss Metro Cruise Finale
Rogers Plaza Main Stage
|Finale competition with crowd participation.
|Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
4 – 7 PM
|West Michigan Sound Off
Rogers Plaza Main Stage
|Battle of the Bands competition featuring up-and-coming artists with a $10,000 prize package.
|Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
7 PM
|West Michigan Sound Off Awards
Rogers Plaza Main Stage
|Announcement of the winning band with a $10,000 prize package.
|Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
4 – 5 PM
|Official Cruise Time
28th Street
|Join the cruise! Take a ride in your car along 28th Street – no parade route or official start/end locations.
|All Event Days
|Vendor Stamps & Giveaways
All Official Event Sites
|Collect stamps from vendors at official event sites for a chance to win gift cards and a grand prize.
|All Event Days
|Live Music
Multiple Locations
|Enjoy 13 bands performing at various sites, offering diverse genres of music.
|All Event Days
|Food Vendors
Multiple Locations
|Over 28 food vendors offering a wide variety of dishes, including wood-fired pizza, BBQ, ethnic foods, and classic fair treats like elephant ears and funnel cakes.
|All Event Days
|Kids’ Activities
Rogers Plaza and Woodland Mall
|Climbing wall, rock decorating, RC car racing, wooden car/birdhouse building, and more.